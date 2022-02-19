Australia says Chinese navy ship fired laser at its surveillance plane

Reuters
Cuba is struggling to reawaken its tourism industry after months of pandemic-induced slumber as travelers stay away, threatening to derail the government's plan to haul the economy out of a deepening crisis. The communist-run island, long a popular Caribbean destination, has been betting on tourism to power 4% economic growth this year after the coronavirus pandemic slashed output, resulting in food and medicine shortages and power outages, and contributing to the largest anti-government protests since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution. Unlike many regional neighbors, some analysts believe Cuba erred on the side of caution in response to COVID-19.