Australia says Chinese navy ship fired laser at its surveillance plane

Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday evening local time, U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios.Why it matters: The meeting will take place as the indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran in Vienna have reached a critical juncture. The Israeli government is still attempting to influence the U.S. position but also wants to start talking about how to counter Iran in the region if a new deal is