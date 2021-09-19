Australia says it was 'upfront' with France over submarine deal as crisis continues

FILE PHOTO: British PM Johnson meets Australian counterpart Morrison in London
Lidia Kelly
·2 min read

By Lidia Kelly

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia was "upfront, open and honest" with France about its concerns over a deal for French submarines, its defence minister said on Sunday, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis.

Australia ditched the 2016 deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines, announcing on Thursday a plan to build at least eight nuclear-powered ones with U.S. and British technology in a trilateral security partnership.

The move infuriated France, a NATO ally of the United States and Britain, prompting it to recall its ambassadors (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australian-pm-says-he-made-clear-france-possibility-scrapping-submarine-deal-2021-09-17) from Washington and Canberra, and riled China (https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-get-us-nuclear-submarine-technology-china-looms-large-2021-09-15), the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.

The deal has put Washington in an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with France that analysts say could do lasting damage to the U.S. alliance with France and Europe, throwing also throws into doubt the united front (https://www.reuters.com/world/french-break-up-blow-bidens-china-focused-alliance-rebuilding-2021-09-18) that the Biden administration has been seeking to forge against China's growing power.

Paris has called the cancellation a stab in the back (https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/australia-made-huge-mistake-cancelling-submarine-deal-says-french-ambassador-2021-09-18), with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian saying relations with the United States and Australia were in a "crisis".

But Defence Minister Peter Dutton said on Sunday that Australia had been raising concerns with France over the order - valued at $40 billion in 2016 and reckoned to cost much more today - for a couple of years.

"Suggestions that the concerns hadn't been flagged by the Australian government, just defy, frankly, what's on the public record and certainly what they've said publicly over a long period of time," Dutton told Sky News.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he had expressed "very significant concerns" about the deal to French President Emmanuel Macron in June and made clear Australia "would need to make a decision on in our national interest".

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said Australia had informed France of the deal but acknowledged on Sunday the negotiations had been secret, given the "enormous sensitivities".

Dutton and Birmingham declined to reveal costs of the new pact, although Dutton said "it's not going to be a cheap project".

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. faces backlash over new pact with U.K. and Australia involving nuclear submarines

    The U.S. and U.K. have angered some allies with a new security deal that offers Australia technology to produce nuclear-powered submarines to help counter China. CBS News Asia correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports for CBSN.

  • French minister decries 'duplicity' in US-Australia sub deal

    France's foreign minister on Saturday denounced what he called the “duplicity, disdain and lies” surrounding the sudden rupture of France's lucrative contract to make submarines for Australia in favor of a U.S. deal and declared that a crisis is at hand among the Western allies. A day after France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pummeled what he suggested was a backroom deal that betrayed France.

  • Evergrande says six execs redeemed investment products in advance

    Six executives of China's heavily indebted Evergrande had redeemed some of the company's investment products in advance earlier this year, the property group said on Saturday. Between May 1 and Sept. 7, the six executives made early redemptions of 12 investment products, Evergrande said in a statement on its website, without identifying the executives or giving details on the nature of the products. "Regarding the early redemption of Evergrande wealth investment products by some managers, the group company views the matter seriously," the company said.

  • This Vaccine Is Most Likely to Keep You Out of the Hospital, CDC Study Says

    Like any vaccine, your COVID shots are not guaranteed to prevent you from getting sick 100 percent of the time, but they are certainly going to help your odds. As the more transmissible Delta variant continues to circulate and the months pass after many people's last dose, there's concern about breakthrough cases of COVID among the fully vaccinated. But what the vaccine is even more likely to protect against than infection is a severe case of COVID or hospitalization as a result of the virus. A

  • France rebukes Australia after U.S. submarine deal, Biden holds virtual MEF climate meeting, Apple and Google remove Russian opposition voting app

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down today's top stories from around the world.

  • Journey Clinical raises $3M to allow psychotherapists to prescribe psychedelics

    Psychedelics companies are all the rage right now. Compass Pathways is working with the magic mushroom compound psilocybin to treat depression. In the tech space, this has not gone unnoticed and the same business models that have been used in other platforms for health and wellness startups are coming to psychedelics.

  • US to buy hundreds of millions more doses of Pfizer vaccine to donate to the world

    The Biden administration is buying hundreds of millions more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to donate to the world, according to two people familiar with the deal, as the United States looks to increase efforts to share vaccines with the global population. The announcement of the purchase is slated for early next week and timed to the United Nations General Assembly meeting, said the people acquainted with the deal, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not

  • China is furious over a new US-UK-Australia nuclear submarine deal that could counter Beijing's growing military might

    China called the deal an "outdated Cold War zero sum mentality" and accused the West of intensifying the global arms race with double standards.

  • Boeing to build Navy aircraft at MidAmerica, invest $200M

    Chicago-based aerospace giant Boeing Co. will invest $200 million to begin manufacturing the U.S. Navy's latest unmanned aircraft at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in a project that could add at least 150 jobs on the company's southwest Illinois campus, officials said Friday. Boeing will build the MQ-25 Stingray, the Navy's first carrier-based unmanned aircraft in a state-of-the-art plant of about 300,000 square feet (27,870 square meters). Gathered at the airport in Mascoutah, about 29 miles (47 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis, company representatives and politicians celebrated not only Boeing's expansion of operations which currently employ 70.

  • Sarah Palin Hazed for Not Getting COVID Vaccination: ‘I Bet She Is Horse Dewormed’

    Former vice presidential candidate says she had the coronavirus and "mother nature was creating an immunity"

  • Cecile Richards: Court's Texas move could mean end of Roe

    A year after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of the country's top abortion-rights activists warned that the Supreme Court’s recent inaction on Texas’ extremely restrictive new abortion law could signal the end of judicial checks and balances on the issue. “For a lot of people, they’ve always assumed that, even if they lived in a state that passed restrictions on reproductive care, that there was always a judicial system that would be there to protect them and declare these laws unconstitutional,” Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood, told The Associated Press in an interview this week. To coincide with Saturday's anniversary of the death of Ginsburg, whom she called “a trailblazer and advocate for women everywhere,” Richards released an open letter warning that Texas' Republican leaders "have outlined a roadmap for other Republican governors to follow suit, with the acquiescence of the Supreme Court.”

  • In escalation over submarine deal, France recalls envoys from U.S. and Australia

    PARIS/CANBERRA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -France plunged into an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with the United States and Australia on Friday after it recalled its ambassadors from both countries over a trilateral security deal which sank a French-designed submarine contract with Canberra. The rare decision taken by French President Emmanuel Macron was made due to the "exceptional gravity" of the matter, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement. On Thursday, Australia said it would scrap a $40 billion deal signed in 2016 for France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and would instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership.

  • California Republican turnout not high enough to boot Newsom

    Republicans, vastly outnumbered by Democrats in California, needed a huge turnout in this week's recall election to have any chance of removing Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. Last year, then-President Donald Trump received more votes than any Republican presidential candidate in state history — over 6 million — but was trounced by Democrat Joe Biden, who collected more than 11 million. Early polling in the recall contest suggested Republicans were highly motivated to remove Newsom in the rare, late-summer election.

  • Evergrande's staunchest allies drop out as Chinese property developer's creditworthiness deteriorates amid debt woes

    Two of the property magnate Hui Ka-yan's staunchest allies appear to be bailing out of China Evergrande Group, selling a large chunk of the developer's stock ahead of a gathering storm and deteriorating credit ratings over US$300 billion in liabilities. Joseph Lau Luen-hung, the founder of Hong Kong developer Chinese Estates Holdings Limited, and his wife Chan Hoi-wan, sold 138 million Evergrande shares several times in the past month for about HK$500 million (US$64 million) in total, according

  • Former R. Kelly assistant testifies about singer's sexual activity, 'apology letter'

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A former assistant to R. Kelly testified on Friday she once saw him engage in sexual activity with one of the women he is charged with abusing, as prosecutors neared the end of presenting their sex trafficking case against the R&B singer. On the 18th day of testimony at Kelly's trial in federal court in Brooklyn, Cheryl Mack, the mother of music producer London on da Track, said she saw the woman begin to massage Kelly while backstage at a Connecticut concert where he was performing. Mack also said Kelly lost his temper in 2015 after she supposedly ruined a surprise birthday party for former stylist Kash Howard, and had her sign an "apology letter" that included false claims she accepted kickbacks from booking agents.

  • 2 killed when a speeding driver barrels into them on a busy Charlotte road, police say

    The impact sent their car into a utility pole, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

  • Virginia Beach woman gets 12 years in prison for massive coupon scam

    Federal prosecutors said retailers lost $31.8 million due to the phony discounts created by Lori Ann Talens.

  • Israeli army arrests last 2 of 6 Palestinian prison escapees

    The last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison two weeks ago were rearrested early Sunday, the Israeli military said. The two were captured during an Israeli army raid in their hometown of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, closing an intense, embarrassing pursuit that exposed security flaws after the six tunneled out of their cell on Sept. 6. Palestinian media reported that clashes erupted in Jenin when Israeli troops entered the city, but a spokesperson for Israeli police said the two escapees, Munadil Nafayat and Iham Kamamji, were arrested without resistance from a house where they had taken refuge and were taken for questioning.

  • France recalls ambassador from Washington 'without delay' as Macron rages at Biden

    French President Emmanuel Macron recalled his country’s ambassador to the United States in a sharp rebuke of President Joe Biden’s unexpected decision to strike a nuclear submarine agreement with Australia that scuttled a preexisting French contract.

  • GOP Rep. Jim Jordan Self-Owns With Tweet Celebrating Constitution Day

    The Ohio Republican's attack on Democrats got flipped back on him.