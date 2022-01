Reuters

The U.S. dollar edged up on Thursday after a flurry of economic data, including weekly labor market numbers, in a more muted move a day after a spike higher following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting. The dollar sharply pared losses of as much as 0.44% late Wednesday after the minutes showed Fed policymakers were concerned about rising inflation, which along with a tight labor market, could result in the Fed's raising rates sooner than anticipated along with a reduction in its asset holdings. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday the Fed could raise rates as soon as March and is in a "good position" to be even more aggressive against inflation, as needed.