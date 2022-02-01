Australia Scraps Bond Buying, Remains Patient on Cash Rate

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank has signaled it’ll remain at the dovish end of the global policy spectrum even as it ended one of its crisis-era tools.

The Aussie dollar and bond yields fell as Governor Philip Lowe’s pledge to remain “patient” in assessing inflation wrong-footed markets that had bet on accelerated interest-rate tightening.

Lowe, who announced a scrapping of the 15-month long quantitative easing program, said the move doesn’t imply a “near-term increase in interest rates.”

He echoed oft-repeated views that it’ll take “some time yet” for wages to rise to a pace that would keep inflation sustainably within his 2-3% target. That’s despite the RBA’s own forecasts showing consumer-price growth breaching the upper end of the band and the jobless rate falling to levels typically considered to be full employment.

The governor’s surprise stance pushed the Australian dollar down to 70.53 U.S. cents at 3:37 p.m. in Sydney while the nation’s main stock gauge climbed 0.7%.

Yields on benchmark three-year bonds erased much of their earlier gain to be up 2 basic points at 1.33%. Swaps traders pushed back rate hike expectations and now see June as a certain bet. As recently as yesterday they had priced in the first move for May.

“The RBA delivered a dovish statement continuing to emphasize patience with the onus remaining on wages growth to lift for it to be confident that inflation will be sustainably within target,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada.

“Perhaps the five years of undershooting demands a greater confidence in mid-point inflation over a longer timeframe,” she added.

Lowe’s position contrasts with the Federal Reserve indicating it would soon raise rates and the Bank of Canada signaling it could tighten monetary policy in coming weeks.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

The central bank “is sticking to its baseline view that the pickup inflation will be ‘transitory’ -- a clear divergence with the Federal Reserve, which retired the word. Supporting the RBA’s view is sluggish wage growth, which it expects to continue.”

Core inflation in Australia surpassed the 2.5% midpoint of the RBA’s target for the first time since June 2014, data last week showed, while the jobless rate fell to a 13-year low of 4.2%. Yet the economy is also in the grips of a renewed outbreak of coronavirus that is weighing on activity, at least temporarily.

The RBA provided some forecasts in today’s statement:

It sees GDP growth of around 4.25% over 2022 and 2% over 2023

The unemployment rate is predicted to fall below 4% later in the year and to be around 3.75% at the end of 2023; and

Underlying inflation is seen accelerating further in coming quarters to around 3.25%, before slowing to around 2.75% over 2023

“While inflation has picked up, it is too early to conclude that it is sustainably within the target band,” Lowe said. “There are uncertainties about how persistent the pick-up in inflation will be as supply-side problems are resolved.”

The RBA’s balance sheet has more than tripled to around A$640 billion since the start of the pandemic. Lowe announced that the board would consider the reinvestment of proceeds of future bond maturities at its meeting in May.

RBC’s Ong said the comment “added to the dovish tone” of the statement.

“Previous comments from Governor Lowe in November hinted at no reinvestment and, effectively, natural run off to see the balance sheet shrink and quantitative tightening,” she said. “This line suggests it is open to reinvestment and a stable balance sheet.”

The governor will have the opportunity to explain his outlook on Wednesday, when he delivers his first speech of the year at the National Press Club. Two days later, the RBA releases its full suite of forecasts in its Statement on Monetary Policy.

