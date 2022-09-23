Australia seeks stable ties with 'great power' China, minister says

FILE PHOTO: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks during a news conference on the sidelines the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York
6
·2 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is aiming for a stable relationship with China despite differences in particular on trade, Australia's foreign minister said, as she called on China to use its influence as a great power to help end the war in Ukraine.

Australia's ties with its largest trading partner are at a low after disputes over a number of issues including the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and Australian accusations of Chinese interference.

"I think it is a long road on which many steps will have to be taken by both parties to a more stable relationship," Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong told reporters after meeting her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Thursday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

"In terms of issues of difference, obviously first amongst them is the issue of trade blockages, and that is the issue I focused on at the outset," she said.

Wong said her meeting with the Chinese foreign minister was constructive and she urged China, as one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council (P5), to use its influence to help end the Ukraine crisis.

"China is a great power ... We encourage China as a P5 member with a special responsibility to uphold the U.N. charter to use its influence to end the war," she said.

She said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was illegal and President Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons was "unthinkable and irresponsible".

Wong said in her talks with Wang Yi she had raised the issue of Australian journalist Cheng Lei and blogger Yang Hengjun, who have been detained in China and face espionage charges.

Thursday's meeting with Wang Yi, the second in three months, comes as the recently elected Labor government looks to rebuild ties after a sharp deterioration during the term of the previous conservative government.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said this week "there was a belligerence in the way in which the former government spoke" and his government was looking to change the tone.

(This story adds minister's full name in paragraphs 8,9)

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson and Renju Jose; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • UN Latest: Pakistan’s Sharif Seeks Debt Relief, Aid Amid Floods

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed for debt relief from wealthy countries as catastrophic floods exacerbated by climate change have displaced millions of people in his South Asian nation. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a United Nations Security Council meeting where the US and its allies were criticizing President Vladimir Putin’s government over the invasion of Ukraine, in a stark demonstration of the divisions opened up by the war.Lavrov arriv

  • Keep it Simple: Let teachers teach and children learn

    Let's all take a deep breath, shake off the hostility many of us currently feel towards the education system and agree to let our teachers do what they do best: teach.

  • President Biden addresses the competition between the U.S. and China.

    At the United Nations General Assembly, President Biden addressed the competition between the United States and China, specifically regarding the situation with Taiwan. President Biden recently pledged to defend Taiwan if China invaded, which caused global concern over a potential conflict between China and the United States.

  • Leaders of S. Korea, Japan agree to strive to improve ties

    The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed to accelerate efforts to mend ties frayed over Japan’s past colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula as they held their countries’ first summit talks in nearly three years on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, both governments announced Thursday. During their 30-minute meeting Wednesday in New York, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shared the need to improve bilateral ties and agreed to instruct their respective diplomats to step up talks for that, Yoon’s office said in a statement.

  • Italy’s Salvini Wants Referendum Over EU Combustion Car Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- League leader Matteo Salvini wants Italians to vote on the European Union’s landmark decision to eliminate carbon emissions from new cars by 2035.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: China Stands by Russia; Zelenskiy Wants Wea

  • RBI to raise rates again, slim majority of economists expect 50 bps hike - Reuters poll

    The Reserve Bank of India is set to raise interest rates again next week with a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll expecting a half-point hike and some others expecting a smaller 35 basis point rise. There was a wide consensus that the RBI will raise rates at the Sept. 30 meeting, although there were differences over how far it would go with inflation accelerating to 7% and with the rupee weakening. The RBI has lagged many of its global peers, despite inflation sticking above the top end of its target range of 2-6% all year.

  • After days focused on Ukraine, other concerns emerge at UN

    After three days in which the war in Ukraine consumed world leaders at the United Nations, other conflicts and concerns are beginning to emerge. Israel’s prime minister called for the establishment of a Palestinian state in a speech Thursday that focused on that conflict. Others are regional conflicts that have flared.

  • Gov. DeSantis targets China, other ‘hostile’ countries in Executive Order

    Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday issued an executive order aimed at governments in China, Iran, Russia, Cuba and “others hostile to American interests,” as he pointed to concerns about issues such as cybersecurity.

  • Zelenskiy: War has 'entered every Russian home'

    STORY: "Russia's war against Ukraine is not something on TV or the internet but something that has entered every Russian home," he said during his daily address.President Vladimir Putin launched a new mobilization campaign for the seven-month-old war that has already killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverized cities and damaged the global economy.Some draft-age Russians rushed to leave the country on Thursday to escape their country's biggest conscription drive since World War Two, as world powers at the United Nations demanded Moscow be held accountable for alleged atrocities in Ukraine.Russia said reports of a mass exodus were exaggerated.Russian news agencies reported on Thursday that 10,000 people had volunteered to fight even before their call-up papers had arrived, citing the Russian General Staff.

  • Wall Street CEOs Grilled on China, Russia Ties by US Lawmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Jane Fraser was forced to answer if her bank would pull business from China if its military invaded Taiwan. Jamie Dimon was pressed on whether JPMorgan Chase & Co. would cut ties with Russian firms.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Wi

  • Special master in Mar-a-Lago case asks Trump to back up his allegation that FBI 'planted' evidence

    The special master appointed to review documents federal agents seized at Donald Trump’s Florida estate has given the former president until Friday of next

  • Michael Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ‘put an end’ to Trump Organization

    Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen on Wednesday predicted New York Attorney General Letitia James’s (D) newly announced fraud investigation into former President Trump’s business will culminate in the Trump Organization’s downfall. “It’s going to put an end to the entire company,” Cohen said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “All in with Chris Hayes” on Wednesday…

  • US-China Semiconductor War: 10 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the US-China semiconductor war: 10 stocks to watch. To skip our detailed analysis of the rivalry between American and Chinese tech companies, and the stocks impacted by this rivalry, you can go directly to see the US-China Semiconductor War: 5 Stocks to Watch. The United […]

  • Taiwanese Independence Is a Charging Rhino That Must Be Stopped, China Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s foreign minister compared the drive for Taiwanese independence to a charging rhinoceros that must be stopped in its tracks, and blamed the US for speeding it along.Foreign Minister Wang Yi said legislation under consideration by US lawmakers threatens the foundation of US-China ties. He said voices advocating the independence of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory, have grown because of US support. He said that ties between the US and China were at a “low ebb.”“T

  • China 'ready for the fight' if Xinjiang motion is brought to UN rights body

    A Chinese official said on Thursday that the country was readying "counter-measures" in case action is taken at a U.N. body against its human rights record in the western region of Xinjiang. A group of countries are mulling action against China at an ongoing U.N. human rights council meeting in Geneva after the U.N. human rights office released a report saying the detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims in China's Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity.

  • France’s Macron says Putin's partial mobilisation is a "mistake" and will further isolate Russia

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said that plans announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare a partial military mobilisation linked to the war in Ukraine is a "mistake" and will further isolate the country. "His decision is bad news for Russian people, young people and will increase isolation of his county", Macron said in New York where he attends various meeting linked to the United Nations General Assembly. Putin earlier ordered Russian mobilisation to fight in Ukraine and made a thinly veiled threat to using nuclear weapons, in what NATO called a "reckless" act of desperation in the face of Russia's looming defeat.

  • Lavrov defends Russia at U.N. showdown rife with anger over Ukraine war

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov defended Moscow's war in Ukraine at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday as the United Nations warned Moscow against annexing Ukrainian regions and Western ministers called for accountability over atrocities. Lavrov was only in the council chamber to deliver his address to the meeting of the 15-member body, which was attended by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Lavrov did not listen to anyone else speak.

  • Residents Rebuild After Kharkiv Town Recaptured by Ukrainian Forces

    Residents in Kupiansk, one of the cities in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast recaptured by Ukrainian forces in mid-September, began to rebuild after months of Russian occupation and fighting left the city damaged.The Ukrainian armed forces said on September 11 they had liberated districts in the cities of Izyum and Kupiansk.Footage showed soldiers raising Ukrainian flags and removing the Russian tricolour from parts of Kupiansk on September 12.This video from journalist Sergio Olmos shows Ukrainian agencies giving out bread to residents as well as widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure across the city of Kupiansk. Credit: Sergio Olmos via Storyful

  • Indian rupee tipped to fall further after reaching record low, RBI key - analysts

    The Indian rupee is likely to fall further after hitting a record low to the dollar on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at more aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation. The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points, in line with expectations. "After the hawkish Fed Reserve commentary, the rupee is (set to fall)", said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

  • CNN's Christiane Amanpour Refuses To Wear Headscarf Demanded By Iranian President

    The unusual clash occurred during violent protests over the death of a young woman in "morality police" custody because her scarf was allegedly loose.