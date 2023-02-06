Australia seeks 'unimpeded trade' with China after costly sanctions

·2 min read

Australia on Monday asked China to resume "unimpeded trade" as ministers from the two countries held talks to repair their strained relationship.

China slapped hefty tariffs on key Australian exports such as barley, beef and wine in 2020 at the height of a bitter dispute with the former conservative government.

In recent years, they have also been jostling for influence in the strategically important South Pacific region.

Australia's centre-left government has adopted a less confrontational stance since its election in May, and on Monday discussed the eventual "full resumption of trade" with Chinese officials.

Trade Minister Don Farrell said he spoke by video link to Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao, stressing the need for "unimpeded trade for Australian exporters".

The pair agreed to meet in person in China at an unspecified time.

The tariffs, as well as an unofficial ban on Australian coal, are estimated to have cost the country more than Aus$5 billion (US$3.47 billion) in revenue from Chinese markets.

Farrell said the meeting represented an "important step in the stabilisation of Australia's relations with China".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday scrapped a rare trip to Beijing after the Pentagon accused China of flying a spy balloon over the state of Montana.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday urged the two "great powers" to find a diplomatic solution.

"It's very important, particularly at a time like this, that we ensure that competition doesn't continue to escalate," she said.

"We all want a region that's peaceful, stable and prosperous, and that means, amongst other things, the great powers talking to one another."

Wong visited Beijing in December last year -- the first such visit by an Australian foreign minister in four years.

Australia's former government angered China by repeatedly questioning its human rights record, and by pushing for an independent investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak.

At one point Chinese government ministers refused to take calls from their Australian counterparts.

sft/arb/dan

Recommended Stories

  • 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes in South Korea

    South Korean coast guard vessels and aircraft on Sunday were searching for nine fishermen who disappeared after their boat capsized off the country’s southwestern coast. The coast guard from the southwestern port city of Mokpo said that three crew members were rescued by a nearby commercial vessel following the accident late Saturday near Daebichi Island in the sea county of Sinan. Survivors said the boat’s engine room had quickly filled with water before the 24-ton vessel tipped over, according to the coast guard.

  • Fidelity's Yeung Expects China To Continue To Outperform

    Fidelity International Investment Director Catherine Yeung expects China markets to continue to outperform. She speaks with Yvonne Man, David Ingles and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Booker: TikTok working with US intelligence to ensure China cannot use platform for spying

    Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said on Sunday that TikTok is collaborating with U.S. intelligence to enact precautions aimed at safeguarding the popular video-sharing platform from Chinese surveillance. “I think there’s two ways to approach this one,” Booker told Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “The proactive step of banning and on government devices is…

  • China's finance minister, central bank governor to attend debt roundtable in India -IMF

    "China has to change its policies because low income countries cannot pay," she said. "What we are working towards is to bring all creditors, the traditional creditors from advanced economies, new creditors like China, Saudi Arabia, India, as well as the private sector, and put them around the table with the debtor countries."

  • China-Australia trade ministers hold 1st meeting since 2019

    Australian and Chinese trade ministers held their first bilateral meeting in three years Monday as Australia urges China to lift official and unofficial barriers that are costing exporters 20 billion Australian dollars ($14 billion) a year. China has thawed its diplomatic freeze on Australia since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s center-left Labor Party was elected in May for the first time in nine years. Albanese has urged China to demonstrate good will to his administration by lifting trade restrictions on Australian exports including wine, coal, beef, seafood, barley and wood.

  • NFL fans loved this heartwarming video of Justin Jefferson teaching a young reporter the griddy

    Jefferson made that young man's week.

  • Adani sell-off extends; India's opposition lawmakers launch protests

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Lawmakers of India's main opposition party kicked off planned protests at some state-run companies on Monday over the crisis at Adani group, whose seven listed firms saw another sell-off that drove their market loss to $112 billion in under two weeks. Members of the Congress party plan to protest outside several offices of state-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI), both of which have exposure to Adani group companies. The crisis was triggered by U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research's Jan. 24 report that accused the Adani group of stock manipulation, unsustainable debt and use of tax havens.

  • Why NFL insider considers a DeAndre Hopkins trade to Patriots a 'long shot'

    The Patriots need to upgrade at wide receiver and DeAndre Hopkins reportedly will be available in the offseason. But what are the chances of New England landing the Cardinals star? It's a "long shot," according to this NFL insider.

  • Hunter Biden's former business associate has raked in over $500K from pro-Biden super PAC

    The consulting firm co-founded by Hunter Biden’s former business associate raked in over $500,000 from a super PAC that helped elect President Biden.

  • Former CIA Director says it'd be 'impulsive' to try to shoot down China's spy balloon

    John Brennan suggested China may have sent the balloon drifting over the US purely to gauge America's response.

  • Beyoncé just broke the record for most Grammy wins ever

    Beyoncé just broke the record for most Grammy wins ever

  • Trading Russell Westbrook may still cost Lakers first-round pick

    When it comes to what it would take for another team to take Russell Westbrook off the Lakers' hands, apparently nothing has changed.

  • Japan's Daikin picks Manchester, UK as test bed for green tech

    Japanese industrial company Daikin has signed a deal with the northern English city of Manchester to deploy heat pumps in some of its public buildings and act as a test bed for the technology, the company told Reuters exclusively. Daikin - one of the world's largest air conditioning manufacturers - will provide heat pumps and cooling systems to public buildings including social housing in the city that will be monitored and tested remotely. Demand for heat pumps - which rely on electricity to transfer heat - has been booming in Europe amid soaring natural gas prices, with consumers in many countries waiting months for heat pump installations.

  • ABC anchor calls out Sen. Marco Rubio during tense exchange over Chinese spy balloon: 'This happened 3 times under the previous president'

    ABC's Jonathan Karl called out Sen. Marco Rubio during a tense exchange about the Chinese spy balloon. Rubio said Biden should not have "waited so long" to tell people about the balloon. ABC anchor Jonathan Karl called out Sen. Marco Rubio during a tense exchange on Sunday about the Chinese spy balloon.

  • Skull-waving neo-Nazi Russian mercenary gets shot in head in execution-style attack

    Igor Mangushev, a Russian mercenary and propagandist, who months ago staged a gruesome stunt in which he brandished the skull allegedly of oneof the fallen Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal, has been shot in the head, Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi reported on Telegram on Feb. 5.

  • Trump Jr. Shares Chinese Balloon Joke That His Dad Might Not Be Too Happy About

    The former president's son retweeted a not-so-kind caricature of Donald Trump.

  • China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down

    Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.

  • Donald Trump Tries to Deny That Spy Balloons Also Flew Over U.S. During His Presidency

    Gaelen Morse/ReutersDonald Trump tried to deny reports on Sunday that China launched spy balloons over the U.S. during his presidency, saying the claims were an attempt to deflect embarrassment over the half-week debacle.Three other spy balloons have traveled over the continental U.S. in the past, officials told the Associated Press, including twice during the Trump administration. That has not stopped Trump and his acolytes, such as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and former Secretary of State Mike Pomp

  • Video Shows Chinese Balloon Being Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

    Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4.The balloon was taken down as it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour earlier, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associ

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash for saying her salary is ‘too low’

    Extremist Republican who makes $174,000 annually according to public records says ‘I’ve lost money since I’ve gotten here’