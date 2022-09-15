Australia Seen Dodging Recession Even as China Economy Slows

Swati Pandey
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economy is expected to avoid recession in the coming year even as its top trading partner China slows sharply on Covid restrictions and rapid US policy tightening raises risks of a downturn there.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Soaring export prices and a weaker currency are bringing a cash windfall Down Under at a time when other developed economies are flashing warning signs. A very tight labor market and still-elevated savings are also helping Australian households cope with rapidly increasing borrowing costs.

“We expect a soft landing, not a recession,” said Jo Masters, chief economist at Barrenjoey Markets Pty Ltd. “Australia is both an energy and food exporter, and the Australian dollar is -- and expected to remain -- below fair value.”

Bloomberg surveys back her view: the chance of recession in the next year in Australia is 25%, versus 60% in the UK, 50% in the US and 35% in New Zealand.

The charts below outline Australia’s advantages in a darkening global outlook.

Expectations that Australia will avoid two straight quarters of contraction are reflected in a bond market where the yield curve has steepened. That contrasts with US yield curves that have inverted, a sign recession may be coming.

The chart above uses Australian three-year bonds and US two-years as these are the respective short-term benchmarks.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is in the midst of its sharpest tightening cycle in a generation, having raised rates by 2.25 percentage points since May. But it’s now approaching a neutral rate, potentially allowing it to return to smaller, quarter percentage-point moves. That compares with a Federal Reserve that may deliver a third straight three-quarter-point increase later this month.

Indeed, global policy makers have warned that inflation must be defeated even at the cost of economic growth. That also contrasts with RBA rhetoric highlighting the need to keep its economy on “an even keel.”

A key reason for the RBA’s less hawkish stance is a lower starting point for inflation compared with offshore counterparts. Consumer-price growth is also not expected to reach the alarming highs recorded in the US and elsewhere.

There is also little evidence of a wage-price spiral emerging, with pay rises remaining relatively moderate and unemployment rising for the first time in 10 months in August to 3.5%.

Australia has also been a rare beneficiary of fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as disruptions to commodity and energy supplies have sent coal and other prices soaring. The nation posted a record-high monthly trade surplus this year fueled by sales of coal, iron ore and liquefied natural gas.

“We have a tailwind from our terms of trade that other countries just don’t have,” said Alex Joiner, chief economist, IFM Investors. “The export of LNG and coal have been extraordinarily beneficial. Our budget position will be in a much better position than many advanced economies.”

Unusually, the surge in export prices isn’t being reflected in Australia’s commodity-linked currency, which has averaged 69 US cents over the past three months. Commonwealth Bank of Australia sees the exchange rate dropping to 62 US cents by early next year, a level not seen since early 2020.

A lower currency swells profits from commodity exports priced in dollars and makes the country more appealing to overseas visitors and students.

Australia’s employment-to-population ratio is near a record high as is its participation rate -- both much stronger than many other countries -- highlighting the underlying momentum in the labor market. Job vacancies also remain elevated, suggesting that strength will persist.

“It’s hard to see a sharp deterioration in the Australian economy when the labor market is so strong,” said Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.’s Catherine Birch, who expects unemployment to fall to 3% by early 2023.

The chart above shows Australians still have plenty of savings to tap to support consumption, having built up a large amount of cash from fiscal stimulus delivered during Covid lockdowns when there were few options to spend.

Still it’s not all positive. A key areas of concern is a rapid reversal in the property market, where prices are falling at a scale unseen since the eve of the 1991 recession.

The market hardest hit is bellwether Sydney, where home values have dropped almost 6% in the past three months, compared with 3.4% in the A$9.9 trillion ($6.8 trillion) national market.

Further falls are inevitable as the RBA, which meets in just under three weeks, is expected to hike again. Australians are also heavily indebted, meaning higher borrowing costs will eventually begin to squeeze household budgets.

(Updates with unemployment rate in 11th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Pushback Gets Louder as Fed Fears Ripple Across the Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Policy makers in Asia pushed back against a surging dollar, seeking to stem losses as their currencies teetered on the brink of key levels that may trigger more selling. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US Domi

  • China property shares rally on hopes of more relaxation measures

    Shares of Chinese property developers rallied on Thursday on hopes that cities in the mainland will roll out more relaxation measures to boost the embattled sector. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index in Hong Kong jumped more than 5% in morning trading, while China's CSI Real Estate Index rose more than 4%. The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou will allow bigger reductions in home prices - of up to 20% from 6% previously - Chinese financial news outlet Yicai reported on Thursday, the biggest cut by any top-tier city in the country.

  • Interior reinstates offshore oil leases after requirement in Democratic bill

    The Interior Department announced on Wednesday that it had reinstated several companies’ rights for new offshore oil exploration because of the climate, tax and health care law passed into law last month. The Inflation Reduction Act required the Interior Department to reinstate the bids for new oil and gas leasing in the Gulf that had…

  • China Braces for a Slowdown That Could be Even Worse Than 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after China’s government set ambitious economic targets for the year, growth has slowed so sharply that several major banks don’t even think 3% is achievable anymore.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeCathie Wood Goes on

  • New Zealand Economy Grew More-Than-Forecast 1.7% in Second Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s economy grew more than expected in the second quarter, avoiding a recession after a surge in Covid-19 cases caused a contraction in the first three months of the year.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeCathie Wood Goes

  • Google must face most of Texas lawsuit over ad dominance, judge rules

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google must face all but one antitrust allegation about its online advertising business brought in a lawsuit by attorneys general for Texas and 16 other states or territories, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday. Google won its motion to dismiss an allegation that a cooperation agreement it struck with Meta Platforms' Facebook in 2018 was an unlawful restraint of trade, with U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel saying the companies had valid business reasons for the deal. Google failed to convince Castel to dismiss three other counts related to its market power, though the judge found that some underlying claims by the states lacked merit.

  • Shanghai Lowers Typhoon Alert Level as Muifa Weakens

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai dropped its typhoon alert to the lowest level and was gradually getting back to normal a day after Muifa disrupted daily activity with strong winds and heavy rain.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeCathie Wood Goes on Bigge

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Izyum, City Reclaimed in Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Izyum, the biggest city recaptured last week during a counteroffensive in the country’s northeast that marked Kyiv’s most significant battlefield victory in months.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds

  • Pakistan’s Bondholders Stay Wary as Floods Drag on Economic Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s dollar bonds are failing to rebound after the nation resumed its deal with the International Monetary Fund as devastating floods drag on the nation’s economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeCathie Wood Goes on

  • Tencent Music opts for Hong Kong listing by introduction, to debut next week

    China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group said its shares are due to start trading in Hong Kong next Wednesday after the company carries out a secondary listing by introduction. The company said New York will remain its primary listing venue and the company's U.S. and Hong Kong stock will be fully fungible. Tencent Music becomes the latest in a string of U.S-listed Chinese firms to opt for a second listing in Hong Kong to offset the threat of being delisted in New York due to a bilateral dispute between Washington and Beijing over access to auditing papers.

  • Dollar Dive Fuels Debate About Whether Greenback Has Topped Out

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar’s pullback in recent days is prompting speculation about whether the currency’s march higher is coming to an end. Still, there’s a reluctance to write it off just yet. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchStocks Crushed by I

  • Stocks subdued by rate hike risks, yen steady

    Asia's stockmarkets were steady but fragile on Thursday, a day after their biggest drawdown in three months as investors weighed the risk of the Federal Reserve announcing a 100 basis point interest rate hike next week to tackle sticky inflation. The Japanese yen loitered just above recent lows, riding a boost from the strongest hints yet of possible market intervention by Japanese authorities. The New Zealand dollar jumped a bit on better-than-expected growth data.

  • Singapore outlines financial services overhaul with eye on green finance boom

    Singapore announced plans on Thursday to overhaul its financial services industry by 2025 in a bid to cement its position in a "key battleground" to fight climate change, mobilising capital to support sustainable financing and green fintech. The 'Industry Transformation Map 2025' plans released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the city-state's central bank, will include measures to streamline corporate structures used by investment funds, including family offices, that offer tax breaks, and a S$400 million ($285 million) investment in local talent within the industry. The broad plans, for which full details have yet to be announced, come with Singapore's allure as a finance hub in Asia growing amid prolonged COVID-19 curbs and concern about mainland China's growing scrutiny of rival Hong Kong.

  • Australia fully employed as jobs bounces back in August

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian employment bounced back in August after a surprise dip the month before and the jobless rate edged up just a tick from a 48-year low, underlining the resilience of the labour market in the face of rising interest rates. Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed net employment rose 33,500 in August, in line with market forecasts and mostly reversing a 41,000 fall in July. The jobless rate inched up to 3.5%, from 3.4%, but only because more people went looking for work.

  • More yen pain could catch Japanese firms off guard

    The vast majority of Japanese companies expect the yen to firm against the dollar by year-end, a Reuters monthly poll showed on Thursday, suggesting further weakness in the local currency could catch businesses off guard. The yen's downturn this year, which accelerated in recent weeks, has burdened households with higher costs of everything from food to fuel. The currency has lost about 20% versus the dollar since the start of this year, hitting a fresh 24-year low of just shy of 145 yen last week.

  • 2022 Fire Awards, Exits of the Year: Aurora Innovation

    Autonomous vehicle company Aurora Innovation Inc. officially began trading publicly on Nasdaq on Nov. 4, 2021, following its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Biden faces a looming economic disaster that he can actually stop

    Rail carriers estimate a strike could cost $2 billion a day.

  • Hedge Funds Swoop In on Swedish Match, Piling Pressure on PMI

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s largest hedge funds have built stakes in Swedish Match AB, people familiar with the matter said, piling pressure on Philip Morris International Inc. to increase its $16 billion offer for the smokeless tobacco company. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops

  • U.S. investments in foreign chip firms a potential concern, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. investment in foreign chip companies is a potential concern for the Biden administration, a White House official said on Wednesday, but he stressed it has not yet made a final decision on a potential mechanism regulating U.S. investments in China. National Security Council official Peter Harrell heralded the administration's efforts to kick-start U.S. chipmaking with $52 billion in subsidies through a recent law and its export control policies, which have sought to curb shipments of specialized chips and chipmaking tools to China. But, speaking at an event marking the release of a report on outbound investment measures, he argued, "It's important to consider whether and how certain narrowly targeted categories of U.S. investment in foreign competitor semiconductor firms might undermine the effectiveness of these other policy tools."

  • US Department Of Health, Defense To Inject $1B To Boost Domestic Biomanufacturing

    As part of President Joe Biden’s executive order to beef up U.S. biomanufacturing, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has laid out actions that include regulatory support for advanced manufacturing technologies and investments in drug production infrastructure. In collaboration with the Department of Defense (DoD), HHS will invest $1 billion in bio-industrial domestic manufacturing infrastructure over five years. “This support will provide incentives that will enable private-