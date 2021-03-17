Australia to send Papua New Guinea vaccines as cases surge

Papua New Guinea's health system is under immense pressure from the virus

Australia is to provide 8,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Papua New Guinea as the island nation struggles with an outbreak of coronavirus.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the doses would be sent immediately, along with other critical care equipment.

On Monday, Papua New Guinea warned its infection rate was approaching one in every three or four people.

The country's fragile healthcare system is under huge strain.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Mr Morrison said the doses, made locally in Australia, would be used to vaccinate health workers.

He also said that he had lodged a request with AstraZeneca to access one million of the country's contracted doses, "not for Australia, but for PNG, a developing country in desperate need of these vaccines".

It's unclear when these vaccines would be delivered.

Papua New Guinea's first batch of vaccines were set to arrive in April as part of the Covax inoculation sharing scheme but experts warned this would be too late.

On Monday, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape confirmed 97 new cases of the virus, but warned there could be many other cases where people have the virus but haven't been tested.

There are also concerns that large gatherings over the next few days, marking the death of former Prime Minister Sir Michael Somare, could lead to further cases.

Testing has been an issue for the island nation. As of 10 March, only 50,000 tests had been carried out in a country with a population of nine million, the Guardian reports. Government sources told the paper that case numbers could actually be ten times higher.

The Australian state of Queensland is helping Papua New Guinea with testing. Authorities in the state said they recorded 250 positive results out of 500 tests conducted.

There is also concern that the outbreak could spread to Australia, with Mr Morrison announcing the cancellation of charter flights and outbound travel to Papua New Guinea for the next two weeks.