Australia Set for Back-to-Back Rate Hikes Amid Split Over Size

Swati Pandey
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank is poised to implement back-to-back interest-rate increases for the first time in 12 years on Tuesday, economists and traders predict, with the key debate centering on the size of the move.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe and his board will raise the cash rate by 40 basis points to 0.75%, according to 11 of 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg as well as money markets. Three analysts see a half-point rise, while the remaining nine forecast a standard 25-basis point hike.

The RBA began tightening in May following a sharp acceleration in inflation, bringing it in line with peers like the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. Figures last week showed solid momentum in the A$2.2 trillion ($1.6 trillion) economy and rising labor costs, fanning fears of even faster price gains ahead.

“Policy needs to lean more strongly against the broadening of inflation pressures,” said Felicity Emmett, a senior economist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The strength of the price and wage measures in the GDP data should be enough” to persuade policy makers to hike by more than the regular quarter point, she said.

The nation’s four major lenders are also divided: ANZ and Westpac Banking Corp. are forecasting a 40-basis point increase; while Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank Ltd. are predicting a 25-basis point hike.

CBA, the nation’s largest bank, and NAB maintain a weakening property market and still-tepid wages growth provide scope for the RBA to raise at a slower pace. In addition, because it meets more frequently than counterparts like the Fed, it doesn’t face the same pressure to move in larger increments.

“The RBA is not facing a wage‑price spiral like in some other jurisdictions,” said Gareth Aird, head of Australia economics at CBA, who cited a change of government as another reason for a smaller increase.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor party won a May 21 national election, bringing to an end nine years of center-right Liberal-National government.

“The optics of delivering a larger than 25-basis point increase in the cash rate in June might imply that the RBA board has changed its assessment of the outlook for inflation or inflation risks based on the change of government,” Aird said. “That is not a message we believe the RBA would want to send.”

There are also concerns that rapid increases in borrowing costs will squeeze Australia’s heavily indebted households. That in turn would crimp consumption, which accounts for about 60% of economic output.

This risk is a key reason why most economists, including those predicting an outsized increase tomorrow, expect the RBA will conclude its tightening cycle with a cash rate of less than 2%. That contrasts with money market pricing for a rate of 2.8% by December and 3.6% a year from now.

“If we continue to see the slowing in housing at the same pace as has been in May then it will do some of the RBA’s work for them,” said Diana Mousina, a senior economist at AMP Capital Markets.

“Slowing momentum in the housing market is negative for the household wealth effect and will slow down consumer spending so the RBA may not have to do that many rate rises.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen Denies Urging Smaller Biden Relief Plan in Early 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Janet Yellen denied advocating for a smaller American Rescue Plan than the $1.9 trillion package proposed by the Biden administration and passed by Congress in early 2021, after an advance copy of a book about the Treasury secretary showed she initially urged scaling it back by a third.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend Ma

  • Airline EasyJet cancels around 80 flights

    The European airline, in its statement on Sunday, said it was working to help customers rebook flights and find hotels. Flight-tracking website FlightAware https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled showed EasyJet canceled 98, or 5%, of its flights. Earlier in May, Easyjet had canceled over 200 flights due to airport delays and other restrictions impacting travel during school holidays.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Frontline Troops in the South

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolUS Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, about 60% of which is occupied by the Russian army and where fightin

  • UK says it will work with aviation industry to solve travel chaos

    British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday the government would work hard with the aviation industry to avoid a repeat of the chaos at airports last week as passengers faced lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights. Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with a post-pandemic rebound in demand, but British airports have been particularly hit by major disruption over the past week. Shapps, who said earlier this week airlines should stop selling tickets for flights they could not staff, said the industry had to sort out the problem.

  • Australian Surveillance Plane Cut Off by Chinese Fighter Jet

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia said one of its surveillance planes was cut off by a Chinese fighter jet in international airspace over the South China Sea in the latest encounter between the militaries of the two countries.Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolUS Recession Is A

  • U.S. mulls lifting some China tariffs to fight inflation

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat the current high inflation.

  • Are Stocks Undervalued Yet?

    Eight valuation models suggest that even after recent declines, the stock market isn’t a good value.

  • Exclusive-U.S. to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt -sources

    HOUSTON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Italian oil company Eni SpA and Spain's Repsol SA could begin shipping Venezuelan oil to Europe as soon as next month to make up for Russian crude, five people familiar with the matter said, resuming oil-for-debt swaps halted two years ago when Washington stepped up sanctions on Venezuela. The volume of oil Eni and Repsol are expected to receive is not large, one of the people said, and any impact on global oil prices will be modest.

  • Glassdoor economist explains why remote job interviews are 'certainly here to stay'

    As many companies increasingly encourage workers to return to the office, one portion of remote working is set to outlast its pandemic-era need.

  • US May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend MarketUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolUS Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’The US may allow more sanctioned Iranian oil onto global markets even without a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord, according to the biggest independent crude trad

  • Pickleball fever rises in America: 'Everybody we know now plays'

    Pickleball is booming among recreational racket sports in America.

  • Shareholders in Sanford (NZSE:SAN) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But the main game is to find enough winners to more...

  • Gear Energy Ltd. Provides Clarification on Application to Transfer Certain Non-Core Heavy Oil Assets

    Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2022) - Gear Energy Ltd. (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF) ("Gear" or the "Company") recently submitted an application to the Alberta Energy Regulator ("AER") to transfer certain non-core Alberta heavy oil assets. As the information related to the application is publicly available, Gear is issuing this press release to provide additional clarifying details relating to the application.The application relates to a purchase and sale agreement entered into by Gear

  • Strike on the Sviatohirsk Lavra: Zelenskyy awaits the reaction of the UN and UNESCO

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 4 JUNE 2022, 17:32 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on the United Nations and UNESCO to expel Russia from these organisations as a terrorist state that is destroying historical monuments and social infrastructure in Ukraine.

  • Gov. Greg Abbott’s Response to Uvalde Shooting Torched in Texas Paper Op-Ed: ‘A Powerful Man Does Nothing’

    "Abbott has, time and again, opted to not only maintain but enhance a failed status quo," the San Antonio Express-News editorial board wrote

  • Putin says Russian anti-aircraft forces 'cracking' enemy weapons 'like nuts'

    RIA news agency, which first cited the comments, quoted Putin as responding to a question about U.S.-supplied arms by saying, Russia was coping easily and had already destroyed the weapons by the dozen. But the clip of an an interview to be aired on Sunday made clear that Putin had in fact been responding to a different question, which was not shown. Although the exact kind of weapon was not clear, Russia says it has destroyed both aircraft and missiles fielded by Ukraine.

  • Russian general killed in eastern Ukraine, Russian state media reporter says

    A Russian general was killed in eastern Ukraine, a Russian state media journalist said on Sunday, adding to the string of high-ranking military casualties sustained by Moscow. The report, published on the Telegram messaging app by state television reporter Alexander Sladkov, did not say precisely when and where Major General Roman Kutuzov was killed. There was no immediate comment from the Russian defence ministry.

  • Ready For Prime Time: Jan. 6 Panel To Reportedly Air Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Videotapes

    The final hearing will focus on Donald Trump with bombshells to be revealed, according to The Washington Post.

  • Letters to the editor for Sunday, June 5, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Putin's regime may collapse from within, but Russian opposition leaders can't replace it, says political expert

    Russian opposition leaders, such as Mikhail Khodorkovsky or Alexei Navalny, will not be able to replace the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if it falls, Ukrainian political expert and journalist Vitaly Portnikov told Radio NV on June 4.