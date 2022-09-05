Australia Set for Fourth Half-Point Hike in Race to Cool Prices

Swati Pandey
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australia’s central bank is relying on powerful consumer demand to help the economy absorb its rapid interest-rate increases, setting aside for the time being the specter of a broad-based housing downturn.

The Reserve Bank will raise its overnight cash rate target by a half-percentage point to 2.35% at Tuesday’s meeting, according to 27 of 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, in what would be its fourth straight move of that size.

Standard Chartered Plc sees a 40 basis-point hike that would remove an anomaly created during the pandemic when rates were cut to a record-low 0.1%, while Bloomberg Economics and Barclays Plc see a quarter-point move.

Australian policy makers, like their global counterparts, are striving to prevent inflation spiraling out of control. They anticipate the A$10 trillion ($6.8 trillion) housing market will avoid forced sales, as many mortgage holders made advance repayments and high employment lets them meet their commitments.

“Usually in tightening cycles, the RBA would do some rate hikes and then wait to see what happens,” said Diana Mousina, senior economist at AMP Capital Markets. “But they’re just not giving themselves any time to watch the data because they’re worried that inflation’s too high.”

Consumer-price growth in the second quarter was 6.1%, double the upper end of the RBA’s 2-3% target, and is expected to peak at just under 8% late this year.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe will deliver an address on Thursday titled “Inflation and the Monetary Policy Framework.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The RBA has signaled it may now slow the pace of its tightening. The central bank in August said it has no “pre-set path” to policy moves and we see a 25 basis-point hike this month.”

-- James McIntyre, economist

For full note, click here

A combination of pandemic-era stimulus and unemployment of just 3.4% has unleashed a boom in household spending. Retail sales surged 1.3% in July and this together with high export prices is expected to fuel the economy’s expansion.

A private report Monday showed Australian job advertisements reached a new high in August, signaling solid labor demand ahead.

All that suggests RBA rate hikes are yet to hit demand significantly. Gross domestic product likely rose 1% in the three months through June from the prior quarter, and 3.5% from a year earlier, economists predicted ahead of data Wednesday.

Yet the property market is struggling to absorb the RBA’s 1.75 points of hikes in the four months since May, when the cash rate stood at 0.1%.

House prices fell in August at the fastest pace since 1983. The concern is the downturn will reverberate through the A$2.2 trillion economy, with the nation’s households among the world’s most indebted.

RBA rate rises take about three months to flow through to households, says Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the nation’s largest lender. That suggests consumers are only now feeling the effect of the initial hike. Also, about a third of mortgages are on fixed terms, further insulating them from tightening.

That helps explain why Australian consumers are still spending heavily.

“Many households with mortgages will need to adjust their spending patterns over the period ahead as the lagged impact of rate hikes negatively impacts their cash flow,” said Gareth Aird, head of Australia economics at CBA, which accounts for a quarter of Australia’s total mortgage market.

Aird pointed to forward-looking surveys that suggest “the economy could slow quite materially from here, particularly given monetary policy is expected to be tightened further.”

RBA policy makers are trying to engineer a soft landing, while acknowledging that the path to cooler inflation while maintaining solid growth is a narrow one. A Bloomberg survey showed the median estimate of economists is a 23% chance of recession over the next 12 months.

That’s one reason why AMP’s Mousina also sees the possibility the RBA might opt for a smaller 40-basis-point hike on Tuesday.

“That would help bring the cash rate back to a more normal level,” she said. “It would also indicate that the pace of tightening can slow down because we know in Australia that interest rate hikes tend to be more potent.”

(Adds updated forecasts, job advertisements, comment from CBA economist.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Euro, Stock Futures Fall as Energy Crisis to Test ECB on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The intensifying energy crunch in Europe is putting further pressure on the euro after Russia shut off key gas taps, signaling a cold and difficult winter ahead for businesses and households. Europe stock futures also slumped in early Asia trading. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fort

  • Asia shares ease, euro slugged by energy crisis

    Asian shares slipped on Monday while the euro took a fresh spill after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe, leading some governments there to announce emergency measures to ease the pain of soaring energy prices. The euro was down 0.4% at $0.9908 and looking likely to test its recent 20-year low of $0.99005 as markets priced in more risk of a European recession. Oil prices jumped along with the whole energy complex as a holiday in U.S. markets made for thin trading conditions.

  • Iconic music producer Chris Blackwell's impact on the business world

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer chronicles iconic record producer Chris Blackwell's career and his impact and influences on the business world.

  • Opinion: Michigan won’t miss a beat getting to the opposing quarterback

    Michigan is going to be just fine with its multitude of edge players!

  • EU to Consider Special Interventions as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- European ministers will discuss special measures to rein in soaring energy costs, from natural gas price caps to a suspension of power derivatives trading, as the bloc races to respond to the deepening crisis.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billion

  • British Pound Falls to Lowest Level Since 1985 as U.K. Economic Pain Mounts

    Investors see increased odds that the pound will tumble below parity with the dollar, something that hasn’t happened in their more than 200-year trading history

  • Look who's 6 on Sept. 4, 2022

    Look who's 6 on Sept. 4, 2022

  • Biden earns plaudits from progressives after anti-Trump speech

    Progressives say President Biden finally used his words. Democrats who have wanted the president to go hard against conservatives ahead of the midterms are praising his speech Thursday, in which he blasted “MAGA Republicans” and suggested former President Trump and those aligned with him pose “a threat to this country.” While Biden has signaled over…

  • Russian gas cut pushes euro toward new lows

    The euro fell and was testing a two-decade low on Monday after Russia's indefinite closure of its main gas supply pipeline to Europe stoked fears of energy shortages, high prices and a hit to growth, while the U.S. dollar index hit a 20-year high. British foreign minister Liz Truss said over the weekend she would set out immediate action to tackle rising energy bills and increase energy supplies if she is, as expected, to become Britain's next prime minister. "Everything is pointing to a lower euro," said Carol Kong, senior associate for international economics and currency strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

  • 25 Most Expensive Cities in America

    In this article we are going to take a look at the 25 most expensive cities in America. The headline consumer price index in the US increased by 8.5% in July. That’s among the highest inflation figures that we observed since the early 80s. We observed the effects of the recent jump in inflation rates […]

  • China’s Currency Struggles Spell Trouble Across Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysJust months ago, the Chinese yuan was reigning supreme as emerging markets’ own haven asset, shielding investors from the turbulence of war and runaway inflation.Today, it’s

  • Germany Takes Aim at Cost of Living Crisis in €65 Billion Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition agreed on a relief plan worth about 65 billion euros ($65 billion) to help millions of households struggling with soaring prices am

  • The day after: Looming thoughts on Notre Dame after losing to Ohio State

    Better days ahead for the Irish

  • Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pennsylvania amid midterm election worries

    While Trump's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of the candidates he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control — once assumed to be a lock for Republicans — on the line.

  • Inflation Tests Tide Maker’s Laundry-Detergent Dominance

    Procter & Gamble has the largest share of the U.S. premium-detergent category, though more consumers are showing interest in cheaper options.

  • Consumers Feel Worse Now Than They Did During Covid Lockdowns

    Sentiment has fallen to levels typically associated with worse financial and economic conditions than today’s.

  • Ask the Rational Investor: Repositioning your portfolio into market strength

    Crucial questions to ask yourself now that the market is showing a little recovery.

  • Credit Suisse Court Spat With Billionaire Kicks Off in Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s next legal battle unfolds in Asia on Monday as a local subsidiary stands trial in Singapore accused by a billionaire client of negligence he says cost him as much as $800 million.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Germany to Make ‘Billions’ Of

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Sell-Off Intensifies; Apple Vs. ANET Stock

    The major indexes broke more key support last week. Apple unveils the iPhone 14 Wednesday. AAPL stock is worth watching, but this tech leader looks better.

  • A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump should be arrested 'promptly' after 'unlawfully taking' classified records: 'Did he sell them to America's adversaries?'

    A legal expert said it's entirely possible that some documents "are nowhere to be found because they are already with someone else."