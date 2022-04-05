Australia Signals Hawkish Tack on Rates Amid Price Pressures

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank opened the door to earlier interest-rate increases by scrapping its five-month reference to remaining “patient” on policy and signaling that upcoming inflation and wages data will be crucial to the timing of liftoff.

The Reserve Bank left its cash rate at a record low 0.1% -- as expected -- on Tuesday. The hawkish tilt in its post-meeting statement sent the Australian dollar surging through 76 U.S. cents for the first time since June last year, while yields on the three-year bond reversed earlier declines to post gains.

With the adjustment in language, the RBA is edging toward global counterparts from Washington to Wellington that have already begun raising interest rates to combat escalating inflation pressures. Consumer prices worldwide are soaring in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s virus lockdowns.

Governor Philip Lowe signaled in his statement an increasing confidence that the pay gains he’s been seeking in order to ensure sustainable inflation were “in prospect,” with unemployment at a 13-year low of 4% and likely to fall further.

The board will assess upcoming inflation and wages trends as it “sets policy to support full employment in Australia and inflation outcomes consistent with the target,” the RBA chief said.

First-quarter inflation report is due on April 27 while the wage price index will be published on May 18. Money markets and some economists see the RBA joining the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England in beginning its tightening cycle with a June hike.

Deliberate Changes

“The changes to the statement are deliberate and a clear next step towards the start of policy normalization,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada, who is predicting a 15-basis-point hike in June.

Ong suggested the RBA is still keeping its options open by saying that it will monitor data on inflation and wages over coming months. “This could well mean just one more CPI and the next WPI before the June meeting.”

Lowe has long cited weak wages growth to argue that inflation is unlikely to remain inside the RBA’s 2-3% target and as the reason why he’s maintaining ultra-loose policy settings.

Recent data suggest the economy is beginning to run hot: Job vacancies are at record highs, consumer spending is strong and a private measure of inflation released Monday jumped to a 13-year high of 4%.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We view the RBA’s pivot from patience as a signal it’s getting ready to hike rates once additional inflation and wages data -- particularly the minimum wage decision -- arrive. We retain our forecast for an August hike.”

--James McIntyre, economist

Following an expected June hike, traders see the cash rate then climbing to 2.5% in a year’s time and 3.3% in two years. The median estimate of economists is for a rate increase in July.

