Australia skipper Cummins leaves India between tests matches

SYDNEY (AP) — Skipper Pat Cummins has left Australia’s cricket tour to India for a brief visit to Sydney because of a serious family illness.

Cricket Australia issued a statement Monday saying Cummins flew home for personal reasons but is scheduled to return to India in time to prepare for the third test of the series at Indore, starting March 1.

Australia is already 2-0 down in the four-match series after two heavy defeats, allowing India to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Australian team came under heavy criticism for a batting collapse on Sunday that saw them slump from a competitive position to a six-wicket loss in the space of one session.

The 29-year-old Cummins was the only paceman in a bowling attack that featured three specialist spinners in the second test in New Delhi, a rarity for Australia’s test lineup.

