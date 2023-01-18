Australia to spend $2 billion on 40 U.S. Black Hawk choppers

U.S. Black Hawk helicopters attend Silver Arrow 2020 military exercise in Adazi
4
Lewis Jackson
·1 min read

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia confirmed on Wednesday it would buy 40 Black Hawk military helicopters from the United States for an estimated A$2.8 billion ($1.96 billion), finalising a sale signed off by the U.S. State Department last August.

The Lockheed Martin Corp UH-60M Black Hawks will replace the Army's fleet of MRH-90 Taipan choppers, which have been plagued for years by maintenance issues. Delivery of the new helicopters will begin this year.

"We've just not got the flying hours out of the Taipan that we would need," Defence Minister Richard Marles told ABC news on Wednesday. "We're confident that we can get that from the Black Hawks. It's a platform we're familiar with."

Australia has been boosting its defense spending over the past few years as China looks to step up its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

A 2021 decision to ditch French-made submarines for nuclear submarines to be built by the United States and Britain sparked a bitter diplomatic dispute with France.

Marles said he had spoken with his French counterpart several times and was confident the U.S. helicopter deal "won't interrupt" the renewed relationship with France. The Taipans are made by Airbus, partly owned by France.

Australian industry will be involved in logistics, warehousing, engineering as well as the helicopter's global supply chain, said the Defence Department in a statement.

($1 = 1.4316 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • Zaluzhnyy needs more weapons before Russia’s 2 million-strong army attacks Ukraine again – expert

    Kyiv’s Western partners should be more active in providing weapons to Ukraine due to the threat of a new large-scale offensive by Russia, director of the Institute of Foreign Policy Studies Hryhoriy Perepelytsia said in an interview with Radio NV on Jan. 17.

  • Ukraine needs to get about 100 tanks for breakthrough, experts say

    Ukraine needs to get about 100 tanks from its partners to launch a breakthrough in the war against Russia, UK newspaper the Guardian reported on Jan. 16, with reference to experts at the International Institute for Strategic Studies or IISS.

  • Tennis player denies using fake COVID-19 travel certificate

    Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi has denied allegations that she obtained a false COVID-19 vaccine certificate to allow her to travel. On Tuesday after her 6-0, 6-1 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Australian Open, Giorgi confirmed that she had visited the doctor but said she had done nothing wrong. “I just did all my vaccination in different places, so the trouble is hers, not me,” she said.

  • Vietnam politics: Power shift as President Nguyen Xuan Phuc quits

    The move comes amid an anti-corruption drive and signals a power shift among communist leaders.

  • Young Wyoming Police Officer Restores ’57 Chevy Cruiser

    Who says Gen Z doesn’t like the classics?

  • On location: Beech Mountain has plenty to offer for beginners, families and kids

    Beech Mountain boasts the highest ski area in Eastern America has plenty for accomplished skiers and beginners to do.

  • Ukraine says Russian strike pattern suggests it is low on ballistic missiles

    Russia is stepping up its use of S-300 and S-400 air defence systems to conduct strikes on ground targets, suggesting that Moscow's stocks of ballistic missiles are running low, Ukraine's Air Force spokesman said on Monday. The official, Yuriy Ihnat, cited Ukrainian intelligence as claiming that Russia had fewer than 100 modern Iskander ballistic munitions left. "The enemy is trying to use their potential, because there are many S-300 missiles already manufactured, (Russia) is a manufacturer of these missiles, and they are already using them in this way," he told a briefing in Kyiv by video link.

  • Russian exercises with Belarus spark concerns in Ukraine

    Joint air force exercises by Russia and Belarus on Monday sparked concerns in Ukraine that Belarus could be planning to join the war as part of a new Russian assault. While Belarus has not directly gotten involved in the war, Russia did use the country to launch its February invasion of Ukraine. Belarusian officials have…

  • Nursing assistant found not guilty of sexual assault at Worcester nursing home

    Charles Wachira still faces similar charges in another case in Middlesex County.

  • Poland's PM calls on Germany to send more weapons to Ukraine

    Poland's prime minister said Monday that he wants the German government to supply a wide range of weapons to Kyiv and voiced hope that Germany would soon approve a transfer of battle tanks to strengthen Ukraine's defense against Russian forces in the war. The comments by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki came as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces mounting pressure to approve German-made battle tanks for Kyiv. Germany's government has given Ukraine substantial military aid since Russia invaded, but has also faced criticism, including from inside Germany’s governing coalition, that it could be doing far more.

  • Ukraine closer to receiving modern Western battle tanks, more Patriots

    Ukraine has taken a step closer to winning approval for German-made modern battle tanks to confront invading Russian forces and has secured a pledge of more Patriot defence missiles as its allies appear ready to rally for the next phase of the war. Ukraine has relied primarily on Soviet-era T-72 tank variants. Germany's Leopard 2 tank, operated by armies in about 20 countries, is regarded as one of the West's best.

  • Japan to roll out plans to back Ukraine at 'appropriate time', U.S. official says

    Japan is engaged deeply on issues in Ukraine and is expected to roll out plans at the "appropriate time" to support Kyiv against Russia's invasion, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday. "Prime Minister Kishida has a game plan and is already engaged deeply on issues in Ukraine," Campbell told a Center for Strategic and International Studies event.

  • Dutch PM Rutte sees progress in talks on U.S. chip export restrictions

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday said he saw gradual progress in talks over new restrictions the United States wants it to implement on exporting chip-making technology to China. "I think that step by step we will be able to reach a good outcome in cooperation," Rutte said in an interview with Dutch TV programme Nieuwsuur following his visit to the White House. The leaders discussed U.S. requests for the Netherlands to adopt U.S. rules introduced in October aimed at hobbling China's chipmaking industry to slow its technological and military advances, but details of the talks were not disclosed.

  • Morale at Japan big manufacturers logs first negative reading in 2 years -Reuters Tankan

    The drop in morale could undermine policymakers' hopes for Japanese firms to boost investment and accelerate wage hikes that would outpace rises in inflation. The negative reading - the first since January 2021 - indicates that the number of firms that said business conditions were poor was greater than those that said they were good.

  • French city asks Madonna to lend it a painting lost in 1918

    The mayor of Amiens, northern France, has asked Madonna to lend the city a 19th-century painting lost during World War One which it believes may be have been bought by the singer, to help its chances of becoming European Capital of Culture. The "Diana and Endymion" painting by Jerome-Martin Langlois, which depicts Roman goddess Diana looking lovingly at the handsome Endymion, was once on display in an Amiens museum but was lost after Germany bombed the city in 1918. French daily Le Figaro reported that the painting, or a nearly identical one, went on sale at an auction in New York in 1989 where Madonna paid $1.3 million for it.

  • Reigning NCAA champion Oklahoma Sooners are No. 1 in D1Softball preseason rankings

    The Sooners' quest for a third straight NCAA softball title will start from a familiar spot — ranked first in the country.

  • What we know about the missile that likely destroyed Dnipro apartment block

    Russia brought down a section of a large residential building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, burying people under the rubble.

  • Belarus' opposition leader denounces her trial as a farce

    A trial in absentia opened Tuesday for Belarus' top opposition leader, who denounced the proceedings as a farce and urged the West to bolster support for the country's beleaguered opposition. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the main challenger in the August 2020 presidential election that extended President Alexander Lukashenko's rule and was rejected by the Belarusian opposition and the West as a sham. Tsikhanouskaya, who left the ex-Soviet nation shortly after the vote under pressure from authorities, is on trial in absentia along with four other leading opposition figures.

  • Mursal Nabizada: Gunmen kill former Afghan MP at home in Kabul

    Ms Nabizada was an MP until the government was overthrown by the Taliban in August 2021.

  • California's Winter Storm Nightmare Could End Soon

    California has been slammed by storm after storm since late December, but it looks like the weeks of chaotic weather may finally be over soon.