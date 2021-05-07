Australia to reopen door to India, still probing Sydney COVID case

The international arrivals area at Kingsford Smith International Airport is seen after Australia implemented an entry ban on non-citizens and non-residents due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian citizens stranded in COVID-ravaged India will be able to return home from May 15, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as Sydney remains on high alert for a potential outbreak.

Morrison stood by his decision to impose a biosecurity order barring flights to and from India, a ban that was backed by potential prosecution and financial penalties.

The policy drew heavy criticism from lawmakers, expatriates and the Indian diaspora, but Morrison said it had worked to slow the rate of COVID-19 infections in people quarantined in Australia.

"National Security Committee of Cabinet has confirmed that it will have done its job by then, and as a result we see no need to extend it beyond that date," Morrison told reporters.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian, meanwhile, said New Zealand's decision to partially suspend a travel bubble with Australia as a result of new infections in Sydney was an "overreaction."

State health officials were still trying to track the missing links in the case of a 50-year-old man who was diagnosed with an Indian variant of COVID-19. Genomic sequencing had linked the case to a returned traveller from the United States, but there was no clear transmission path between the two people.

“We may never find that missing link,” Berejiklian told the Nine Network "Today" show. "That’s why we ask everybody to come forward and get tested. Every time there’s a positive case, we can match it to see if it’s part of the same strain."

The man infected his wife and state health officials are due to announce later on Friday if there are more cases.

New Zealand on Thursday suspended quarantine-free travel to and from New South Wales while Australian authorities investigated. The so-called "travel bubble" between Australia and New Zealand opened less than a month ago.

With many people expected to gather over the weekend for annual Mother's Day celebrations, the NSW state government restricted household gatherings to 20 guests and limited aged care facility visitors to two people per resident. Masks will be mandatory on public transport and at indoor venues.

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jane Wardell)

Recommended Stories

  • Canada's Alberta confirms first death linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

    Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with the vaccine, but public health officials maintain the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the potential risks. The Alberta case, of a woman in her 50s, marks the second case of blood clots, and the only death after more than 253,000 doses of AstraZeneca were administered in the province, Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Delhi's popular autorickshaws become COVID-19 ambulances

    It's not the most conventional way to get to hospital, but with Delhi running short of ambulances, authorities have turned some of the city's ubiquitous three-wheeled autorickshaws into makeshift ambulances to ferry COVID-19 patients. Actual ambulances are hard to come by as a devastating surge in cases overwhelms the healthcare system. Families have had to make their own arrangements including paying exorbitant amounts to private ambulance operators to take the sick to hospital.

  • US seen as bigger threat to democracy than Russia or China, global poll finds

    Belief in importance of democracy high in 53 sampled countries but inequality and big tech companies seen as biggest threats More democratic countries’ response to the coronavirus pandemic was rated worse than that of less democratic countries. Photograph: Getty Images The US faces an uphill task presenting itself as the chief guardian of global democracy, according to a new poll that shows the US is seen around the world as more of a threat to democracy than even Russia and China. The poll finds support for democracy remains high even though citizens in democratic countries rate their governments’ handling of the Covid crisis less well than people in less democratic countries. Inequality is seen as the biggest threat to global democracy, but in the US the power of big tech companies is also seen as a challenge. The findings come in a poll commissioned by the Alliance of Democracies Foundation among 50,000 respondents in 53 countries. The results will make stark reading for the G7 foreign ministers as they hold a final day of talks in London in which they have collectively assumed the role as bulwarks of democratic values determined to confront autocracy. The survey was carried out by the Latana polling company between February and April, so a hangover effect of Donald Trump’s “America first” foreign policy may linger in the findings. Overall the results show perceptions of the US starting to improve from last year. Whereas in the spring of 2020 people in both more democratic and less democratic countries were equally satisfied with their government’s pandemic response (70%), a year later the approval ratings have dropped down to 65% in less democratic countries, but in more democratic countries the rating has fallen to 51%. In Europe the figure is 45%. Positive ratings reach 76% in Asia. In perhaps the most startling finding, nearly half (44%) of respondents in the 53 countries surveyed are concerned that the US threatens democracy in their country; fear of Chinese influence is by contrast 38%, and fear of Russian influence is lowest at 28%. The findings may in part reflect views on US comparative power, but they show neither the US, nor the G7, can simply assume the mantle of defenders of democracy. Since last year, the perception of US influence as a threat to democracy around the world has increased significantly, from a net opinion of +6 to a net opinion of +14. This increase is particularly high in Germany (+20) and China (+16). The countries still overwhelmingly negative about US influence are Russia and China, followed by European democracies. The study shows an attachment to democracy globally, with 81% of people around the world saying that it is important to have democracy in their country. Only a little more than half (53%) say their country is actually democratic today – even in democracies. The single biggest cited threat to democracy is economic inequality (64%). In almost every country surveyed save Saudi Arabia and Egypt limits to free speech are seen as less of a threat to democracy than inequality. China: just the right amount of democracy, according to 71% of respondents there. Photograph: Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images But half the people surveyed (48%) say the power of big tech companies, as opposed to the simple existence of social media, is a threat to democracy in their country. Among democracies, the US is the most concerned about big tech (62%), but wariness is growing in many countries compared with last year, reflected in broad support for greater regulation of social media. Voters in Norway, Switzerland and Sweden are most confident their country is democratic, but so are the Chinese, where 71% agree that China has the right amount of democracy. In Russia only 33% think their country is democratic. Global support for Joe Biden’s plans to stage a Democracy Summit is high in every country save China and Russia. The findings will also make disturbing reading for the eastern European democracies such as Hungary where only 31% of voters think their country is democratic – on a par with findings in Nigeria, Iran, Poland and Venezuela. Anders Fogh Rasmussen, chair of the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, former Nato chief and Danish prime minister, said: “This poll shows that democracy is still alive in people’s hearts and minds. We now need to come out of the Covid-19 pandemic by delivering more democracy and freedom to people who want to see their countries become more democratic. “The positive support for an Alliance of Democracies, whether the UK’s D10 initiative or President Biden’s Summit for Democracy, shows that people want more cooperation to push back against the autocrats. Leaders should take note of these perceptions and act upon them.”

  • From coronavirus to career: Calls to a mental health helpline show what Indians are anxious about

    The BMC-Mpower is a 24x7 free 1-on-1 helpline (1800120820050) that was launched by mental health foundation Mpower in association with the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

  • Huawei now sells the Seres SF5 EV

    Yes, folks, you heard that right. Chinese multinational technology company Huawei adds an EV to its product lineup. In the recently held Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, the tech company announced that it is now selling the Seres SF5 EV (electric vehicle) in Huawei flagship stores across China. The SF5 is manufactured by Chinese carmaker Seres and will be powered by the technologies developed by Huawei. "This exciting announcement sets a precedent for both the consumer electronics industry and the new energy vehicle industry. In the future, we will not only provide leading smart car solutions to help partners build better intelligent vehicles but also help them sell those vehicles through our retail network across China," said Huawei Consumer Business Group Executive Director and CEO Richard Yu. According to Huawei, the SF5 will be outfitted with the Huawei “DriveOne Three-in-One Electric Drive,” a new electric drive range extension system developed in partnership with Seres. In pure electric mode, the SF5 is said to offer a range of 180km. With the range extension system activated, this number grows to over 1,000km. Furthermore, the SF5’s high-performance capabilities allow the EV SUV to speed from zero to 100kph in under five seconds. The SF5 will also be outfitted with Huawei’s HiCar Smart Connection, a technology that connects vehicles with smartphones. Huawei said that this should allow users to seamlessly switch between their mobile phone applications to the vehicle’s central control panel — a convenient feature, but only for Huawei customers. Huawei touts its ecosystem by incorporating it into the SF5 and claims that through the Huawei HiCar, users can connect the EV with other devices. Pretty much like the Amazon-powered Lamborghini Huracán EVO, the Huawei HiCar-equipped SF5 is said to allow users to control connected devices at home, like their home A/C. Seres SF5’s audio system will also feature a vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) rescue recharge mode and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) camping power supply mode. The former can supply power to isolated and stranded EVs while the latter can power camping equipment. It reminds us of the Power Station generator featured in the new Hummer EV SUV. In addition, the Huawei-powered SF5 will be outfitted with a lightweight aluminum chassis and a body made of robust and reliable thermoformed steel. It will also have L2+ level automatic assisted driving, traffic congestion assistance, full speed domain adaptive cruise control, and other safety features. The Seres SF5 will be available in China in 4WD and 2WD variants. It can be had in four colorways — Deep Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black, Pearl White, and Titanium Silver Gray, along with Midnight Black, Garnet Red, and Ivory White interior trim. Photos from Huawei Also read: Honda SUV e:prototype presented at Auto Shanghai 2021 Nissan to present new X-Trail, EV tech at Auto Shanghai 2021 Mitsubishi teases Airtrek electric SUV in Auto Shanghai 2021

  • Australian COVID-19 travel restrictions challenged in court

    Australia’s drastic COVID-19 strategies of preventing its citizens leaving the country and returning from India were challenged in court Thursday. The government is resisting growing pressure to lift the Indian travel ban imposed last week until May 15 to reduce infections in Australian quarantine facilities. A challenge to the ban by Gary Newman, one of 9,000 Australians prevented from returning home from India, will be heard by a Federal Court judge on Monday, Chief Justice James Allsop said.

  • Pakistan ready to hand Test debut to 36-year-old seamer Tabish

    Pakistan could hand a surprise Test debut to 36-year-old seamer Tabish Khan in the second Test against Zimbabwe starting on Friday.

  • Aussie IPL cricketers flee India for Maldives but top Kiwis remain

    Australian cricketers fled Covid-ravaged India for the Maldives Thursday, but New Zealand's top stars are stuck in Delhi until May 11, the earliest they can secure exemptions to enter England where they are due to play a Test series.

  • 12 Self-Watering Planters That Are Perfect For Busy People

    The term "self-watering planter" is somewhat of a misnomer; it's more accurate to call it a "plant bather" or a "plant moisturizer". Whether your favorite green friend lives in a high-end posh pot or a more practical basin, these gardening assistants serve to preserve water at the bottom of their barrels for seeping, evaporating, and pouring off into the soil. In short speak: they provide your indoor plants with an efficient reservoir system, which can be helpful if you're unable to care for them on a consistent and regular basis.With summer dresses, vaccine rollouts, and vacations on the horizon, think of self-watering planters as your summer 2021 saving grace. Ahead, shop a solid group of "plant bathers" that we wrangled up to help keep your greenery thriving while you're out living your best life — because it isn't just humans who deserve to have a hydrated hot-girl summer.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.UO Izzie Self-Watering PlanterBest For: Function + DecorUrban Outfitters never fails to provide us with products that are the perfect mix of beauty and brains. This sea green ceramic glass planter will keep your buds properly hydrated all day long and looking dressed to the nines.Shop Urban OutfittersUrban Outfitters Izzie Self-Watering Planter, $, available at Urban OutfittersUO Peropon Cat Self Watering Wild Strawberry PlanterBest For: Window SillsCan you really go wrong with an adorable pot inspired by cute kitty cats? We don’t think so. Keep the little dish filled with water so the cat’s tongue can sip and grow the included seeds into yummy strawberries. Shop Urban OutfittersUrban Outfitters Peropon Cat Self Watering Wild Strawberry Planter, $, available at Urban OutfittersWest Elm The Simple Self-Watering PotBest For: Big PlantsMost often, the smaller and tiny planters get all the love — they’re cheaper, easy to decorate, and can go almost anywhere. But, when you’re craving the grandeur of a lovely Monstera Deliciosa, where are you supposed to find a fitting home? This one-foot-tall pot from West Elm is your go-to for a self-watering planter that can handle your bigger shrubs. With up to 3 gallons capacity and frostproof cast-stone, feel free to set this pot can survive outside for years. Shop West ElmWest Elm The Simple Self-Watering Pot, $, available at West ElmHBServices USA Self Watering + Self Aerating High Drainage PlanterBest For: FlowersThis planter’s long vase-like dimensions are perfect for keeping orchids, daffodils, and other flowers. Its deep and self-aerating reservoir combats root rot and is guaranteed to keep your plant watered for up to two weeks at a time. Shop HBServices USAHBServices USA Self Watering + Self Aerating High Drainage Planter, $, available at AmazonGardenBasix Self Watering Planter Pots Window BoxBest For: Balconies + Window SillsAn elongated square-shaped planter looks great on balconies, window sills, and anywhere that gives its shrubs enough room to shine. This planter comes with an easy-to-read water level indicator so you know exactly when to refill and include for coconut coir soil compartments to store up to four small plants.Shop GardenBasixGardenBasix Self Watering Planter Pots Window Box, $, available at AmazonLettuce Grow The FarmstandBest For: Growing Your Own FoodChoose from farmstand sizes ranging from four to six feet that can grow up to 36 different leafy greens. There’s no time like the present to start growing your very own vegetables and release your inner farmer. But, if you do not have access to outdoor space, Farmstand also offers glow rings that can help grow your garden indoors. Shop Lettuce GrowLettuce Grow The Farmstand, $, available at Lettuce GrowUncommon Goods Self-Watering Seedling StarterBest For: Growing Small VeggiesIf you want to start a smaller scale farm, let’s say for your city apartment, then check out this self-watering seedling starter. The porous terracotta tray wicks up moisture from the bottom reservoir to help your veggie seedlings (not included) prosper. Shop Uncommon GoodsUncommon Goods Self-Watering Seedling Starter, $, available at Uncommon GoodsUncommon Goods Water-Generating PlanterBest For: Forgetful Plant ParentsFor your average self-watering pot, you have to at least remember to fill it with water, but that task can be daunting for the most forgetful plant parents. Do not fret, there is still hope with this new-wave water-generating planter from Uncommon Goods. This wonder planter generates, “clean, filtered water from condensed moisture in the air,” and your greenery is guaranteed to grow on autopilot. We can’t believe it either.Shop Uncommon GoodsUncommon Goods Water-Generating Planter, $, available at Uncommon GoodsUncommon Goods Self-Watering Kitchen Herb PotBest For: Keeping Herbs FreshMaintain the beautiful aromas and freshness of rosemary, basil, mint, and more with this self-watering kitchen herb pot. Keep the reservoir filled with water and watch your cooking game, as well as your spices, get a major glow up. (Also imagine how stunning this looks in your kitchen)Shop Uncommon GoodsUncommon Goods Self-Watering Kitchen Herb Pot, $, available at Uncommon GoodsCrate and Barrel HydropodBest For: Growing Herbs From ScratchThe Hydropod completely cuts out soil from the planting process — no more dirt under fingernails or messy clean-up, just sustainable coconut husks and water.Shop Crate & BarrelCrate and Barrel Hydropod, $, available at Crate and BarrelBay Isle Home Denny Self-Watering Resin Pot PlanterBest For: Rustic FlareIf you like the hi-tech nature of self-watering planters but want to maintain a classic farmhouse aesthetic, this wicker planter will give you the best of both worlds. Shop Bay Isle HomeBay Isle Home Denny Self-Watering Resin Pot Planter, $, available at WayfairIvy Bronx Preusser Self-Watering Composite Pot PlanterBest For: OrchidsSo it’s not the most functional pot ever made and not perfect for all plants, but we still recommend it for its sleek glassy exterior and luxe design. Pop an orchid inside for a nice bougie touch to your living space. Shop Ivy BronxIvy Bronx Preusser Self-Watering Composite Pot Planter, $, available at WayfairLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?9 Low-Light Plants That Don't Need Sun To ShineYour Mom Will Love These Gift-Worthy PlantsTop Plant Shops That Are Ready To Deliver Cheer

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX launches keep getting mistaken for alien invasions

    Elon Musk "terrified Los Angelenos" on Wednesday night by accidentally making them think that the Earth was being invaded by aliens, according to TMZ. It all started when Musk's SpaceX launched satellites on Wednesday afternoon; by the evening "they were still in low orbit, and they were still clustered together so we call this like the Starlink train," astronomer James Davenport said. But the chain of lights in the sky could've startled unsuspecting earthlings: "Elon just made me think I was about to die thank you starlink satellites," tweeted one person. It isn't the first time one of Musk's projects has made people think aliens were invading, which just goes to show that when aliens do visit one day, they'll probably be shrugged off initially as a SpaceX launch. Read more at TMZ. More stories from theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouseThe insurrectionists are winningMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' Biden

  • Post-election violence kills six in eastern India

    At least six people have been killed in post-election violence in India's West Bengal state, police officials said on Wednesday, after a regional group beat Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in a bitterly fought contest. A senior West Bengal police official said the violence had been particularly intense in at least six districts scattered across the state, with homes of some 100 political workers from both sides attacked and vandalised.

  • Let’s Clear This Up: You Can Def Work Your Abs Using The Machines At The Gym

    These five moves are the best.

  • Amazon refuses to remove book claiming transitioning is an 'epidemic' among girls

    In “Irreversible Damage,” Abigail Shrier argues youth are being “fast-tracked” into medical transition — a claim experts say isn’t true and harms trans youth.

  • China suspends economic dialogue with Australia as relations curdle

    BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) -China "indefinitely" suspended on Thursday all activity under a China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, its state economic planner said, the latest setback for strained relations between the two countries. "Recently, some Australian Commonwealth Government officials launched a series of measures to disrupt the normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia out of Cold War mindset and ideological discrimination," China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a short statement on the decision. China's foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, told a daily conference the suspension was a "necessary and legitimate" response to Australia "abusing" the concept of national security to pressure cooperation with China.

  • Ellen DeGeneres Compares Episode 1 and 3000 of 'Ellen'

    James Corden welcomes his friend Ellen DeGeneres to Stage 56 and the two debate the differences between a lake and a pond. And Ellen tells James how her old neighbor predicted the last 19 years of her career almost exactly - all 3,000+ episodes. After, James asks Ellen about the challenges she faced in the early days of her show and about her latest project "Ellen's Next Great Designer."

  • Taiwan Restaurant Bombarded With 1,000 Cockroaches Due to Alleged Financial Dispute With Criminal Ring

    A restaurant in Taiwan was victim to a cockroach attack due to an alleged financial dispute with a notorious organized crime syndicate, Bamboo Union.

  • The Indian government has ordered its vaccine doses in fits and starts

    India’s Covid-19 vaccination strategy is suffering for lack of forward thinking. After an initial order of nearly 15 million doses in January, the Indian government has been placing vaccine orders in small batches, as and when needed. On May 3, the government finally shared consolidated details on how many vaccine doses it had ordered so far.

  • Fauci: The U.S. has a 'moral obligation' to help with global pandemic response

    The prospect of abandoning vaccine patents to allow broad global production has pitted public health advocates against industry.

  • Waiving Covid vaccine patents may be noble, but is it really the best solution?

    Leading health experts have conflicting views on whether it is the right move to strip pharmaceutical companies of the intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines. While the World Health Organisation (WHO) welcomed the decision by the US on Wednesday to waive its IP rights - calling it a “watershed moment” - some scientists warn the move could backfire. Dr Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has pushed back against the global calls, warning it may not be the best way to actually improve vaccine access. In an interview this week Dr Fauci, the head of the US’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he was “agnostic” about the idea of waiving rights as it may not be “the fastest and most efficient way” of getting shots in arms. “If you take too long, people are going to die,” he told the Financial Times. “There are other ways to ramp up vaccine production around the world." With Covax, the WHO-led vaccine-sharing programme, struggling to gain momentum because of vaccine shortages, pleas have been growing to do something about what rights groups term “vaccine apartheid”.

  • ‘Doomsday scenario’: Lagging vaccine rates stir fears of dangerous variants

    Officials say the virus remains a persistent enough threat to potentially mutate into something that puts even vaccinated people at heightened risk.