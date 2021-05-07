Australia to reopen door to India, still probing Sydney COVID case

Refinery29

The term "self-watering planter" is somewhat of a misnomer; it's more accurate to call it a "plant bather" or a "plant moisturizer". Whether your favorite green friend lives in a high-end posh pot or a more practical basin, these gardening assistants serve to preserve water at the bottom of their barrels for seeping, evaporating, and pouring off into the soil. In short speak: they provide your indoor plants with an efficient reservoir system, which can be helpful if you're unable to care for them on a consistent and regular basis.With summer dresses, vaccine rollouts, and vacations on the horizon, think of self-watering planters as your summer 2021 saving grace. Ahead, shop a solid group of "plant bathers" that we wrangled up to help keep your greenery thriving while you're out living your best life — because it isn't just humans who deserve to have a hydrated hot-girl summer.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. UO Izzie Self-Watering PlanterBest For: Function + DecorUrban Outfitters never fails to provide us with products that are the perfect mix of beauty and brains. This sea green ceramic glass planter will keep your buds properly hydrated all day long and looking dressed to the nines.Shop Urban OutfittersUrban Outfitters Izzie Self-Watering Planter, $, available at Urban OutfittersUO Peropon Cat Self Watering Wild Strawberry PlanterBest For: Window SillsCan you really go wrong with an adorable pot inspired by cute kitty cats? We don't think so. Keep the little dish filled with water so the cat's tongue can sip and grow the included seeds into yummy strawberries. Shop Urban OutfittersUrban Outfitters Peropon Cat Self Watering Wild Strawberry Planter, $, available at Urban OutfittersWest Elm The Simple Self-Watering PotBest For: Big PlantsMost often, the smaller and tiny planters get all the love — they’re cheaper, easy to decorate, and can go almost anywhere. But, when you’re craving the grandeur of a lovely Monstera Deliciosa, where are you supposed to find a fitting home? This one-foot-tall pot from West Elm is your go-to for a self-watering planter that can handle your bigger shrubs. With up to 3 gallons capacity and frostproof cast-stone, feel free to set this pot can survive outside for years. Shop West ElmWest Elm The Simple Self-Watering Pot, $, available at West ElmHBServices USA Self Watering + Self Aerating High Drainage PlanterBest For: FlowersThis planter’s long vase-like dimensions are perfect for keeping orchids, daffodils, and other flowers. Its deep and self-aerating reservoir combats root rot and is guaranteed to keep your plant watered for up to two weeks at a time. Shop HBServices USAHBServices USA Self Watering + Self Aerating High Drainage Planter, $, available at AmazonGardenBasix Self Watering Planter Pots Window BoxBest For: Balconies + Window SillsAn elongated square-shaped planter looks great on balconies, window sills, and anywhere that gives its shrubs enough room to shine. This planter comes with an easy-to-read water level indicator so you know exactly when to refill and include for coconut coir soil compartments to store up to four small plants.Shop GardenBasixGardenBasix Self Watering Planter Pots Window Box, $, available at AmazonLettuce Grow The FarmstandBest For: Growing Your Own FoodChoose from farmstand sizes ranging from four to six feet that can grow up to 36 different leafy greens. There’s no time like the present to start growing your very own vegetables and release your inner farmer. But, if you do not have access to outdoor space, Farmstand also offers glow rings that can help grow your garden indoors. Shop Lettuce GrowLettuce Grow The Farmstand, $, available at Lettuce GrowUncommon Goods Self-Watering Seedling StarterBest For: Growing Small VeggiesIf you want to start a smaller scale farm, let’s say for your city apartment, then check out this self-watering seedling starter. The porous terracotta tray wicks up moisture from the bottom reservoir to help your veggie seedlings (not included) prosper. Shop Uncommon GoodsUncommon Goods Self-Watering Seedling Starter, $, available at Uncommon GoodsUncommon Goods Water-Generating PlanterBest For: Forgetful Plant ParentsFor your average self-watering pot, you have to at least remember to fill it with water, but that task can be daunting for the most forgetful plant parents. Do not fret, there is still hope with this new-wave water-generating planter from Uncommon Goods. This wonder planter generates, “clean, filtered water from condensed moisture in the air,” and your greenery is guaranteed to grow on autopilot. We can’t believe it either.Shop Uncommon GoodsUncommon Goods Water-Generating Planter, $, available at Uncommon GoodsUncommon Goods Self-Watering Kitchen Herb PotBest For: Keeping Herbs FreshMaintain the beautiful aromas and freshness of rosemary, basil, mint, and more with this self-watering kitchen herb pot. Keep the reservoir filled with water and watch your cooking game, as well as your spices, get a major glow up. (Also imagine how stunning this looks in your kitchen)Shop Uncommon GoodsUncommon Goods Self-Watering Kitchen Herb Pot, $, available at Uncommon GoodsCrate and Barrel HydropodBest For: Growing Herbs From ScratchThe Hydropod completely cuts out soil from the planting process — no more dirt under fingernails or messy clean-up, just sustainable coconut husks and water.Shop Crate & BarrelCrate and Barrel Hydropod, $, available at Crate and BarrelBay Isle Home Denny Self-Watering Resin Pot PlanterBest For: Rustic FlareIf you like the hi-tech nature of self-watering planters but want to maintain a classic farmhouse aesthetic, this wicker planter will give you the best of both worlds. Shop Bay Isle HomeBay Isle Home Denny Self-Watering Resin Pot Planter, $, available at WayfairIvy Bronx Preusser Self-Watering Composite Pot PlanterBest For: OrchidsSo it's not the most functional pot ever made and not perfect for all plants, but we still recommend it for its sleek glassy exterior and luxe design. Pop an orchid inside for a nice bougie touch to your living space. Shop Ivy BronxIvy Bronx Preusser Self-Watering Composite Pot Planter, $, available at Wayfair