Australia state reports zero cases, lockdown fears ease

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker swabs a member of the public at a drive-through COVID-19 testing centre in Sydney
·2 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Western Australia state reported no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases for the second straight day on Monday, allaying fears of a second lockdown in two weeks after three new coronavirus cases were detected over the weekend.

The fresh cases forced officials to ban crowds at a local football match on Sunday and shut nightclubs until the end of this week in state capital Perth, which had emerged just days ago from a snap lockdown over a single case.

"We will review over the course of the coming day, particularly in light of test results, how things are going (and) as to whether or not we can expire some of those restrictions at that point in time," state Premier Mark McGowan told reporters in Perth.

State authorities on Saturday had flagged the possibility of a hard lockdown in Perth, Australia's fourth largest city, after a hotel quarantine security guard and two of his housemates tested positive for COVID-19.

Though no stay-at-home orders were issued, people were asked to wear masks when they step outside of their homes.

Snap lockdowns, border closures and speedy tracking systems have helped Australia to keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 29,800 cases and 910 deaths.

Last week, Australia banned all travellers coming from India from entering the country, including Australian citizens and permanent residents, following a massive surge in cases in the world's second-most populous country. Offenders will face hefty fines and even up to five years in jail.

Direct flights from India have been halted until May 15.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the travel rules will be constantly reviewed and repatriation flights from India will be restored as soon as it was safe to bring people back home.

"We will do it this week, we will do it the following week. This only needs to be there in place for as long as it needs to be there to keep Australians safe," Morrison told local radio station 2GB on Monday.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia to spend $1.3 billion on childcare, enticing women back to work

    Australia's conservative government will increase childcare subsidies, officials said on Sunday, in a pre-budget announcement that pledges A$1.7 billion ($1.31 billion) to boost female participation in the workplace. The promised spending comes ahead of a Federal election expected in the next 12 months and follows polls showing Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval ratings have sunk, amid growing anger over allegations of sexual abuse, discrimination against women and misconduct in parliament. "Today's measures... are targeted, and they are an investment in making our economy stronger and boosting female working participation," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra.

  • America Will "Feel Close to Normal" by This Exact Date, COVID Expert Says

    Many of us have grown accustomed to COVID safety protocols by this point. Social distancing, mask wearing, and using hand sanitizer have just become our way of life these days. But the truth is, there is hope for a return to the lives we lived pre-COVID and it might happen sooner than you think. In a May 2 interview with ABC's This Week, Ashish Jha, MD, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, revealed when he thinks America will "feel close to normal" again. Keep reading to learn the exact date he predicted, and for more on the things you should steer clear of in the meanwhile, here are The Riskiest Things You're Doing After You're Vaccinated, CDC Says. The U.S. will start feeling like it did pre-pandemic by July 1, Jha said. This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz asked Jha when he thinks the U.S. will start returning to our old normal. "If we keep vaccinating Americans, I think by July 1, 2021, you're going to see much of America feel close to normal," he said. "Look, it won't be 100 percent, [but] this can be pretty close to what life was like before the pandemic."And for more up-to-date COVID news sent to you directly, sign up for our daily newsletter. Other officials have set July 1 reopen dates as a goal, too. Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City, has also forecasted July 1 as the specific date to bring the Big Apple back to normal, Reuters reports. "We are ready to bring New York City back fully on July 1. Now we can see that light at the end of the tunnel," de Blasio said. "I think the best way to proceed here is to set out the city's vision."In March, President Joe Biden set July 4th as his target date for getting back to business as usual across the U.S. "While we still have a long way to go in this fight, and a lot of work to do in May and June to get us to July 4th, we've made stunning progress, because of all of you, the American people," Biden said on Apr. 27, reiterating his goal.Jha said he believed having most of the country reopened by that date was "very achievable."And for more information on vaccine efficacy, You're More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You're Over This Age. The estimated date depends on how many people get vaccinated, according to Jha. Though he said he was "very optimistic," Jha explained that "it's going to depend on vaccinations." After noting that new case rates in the U.S. are still at more than 50,000 a day, Jha explained that half of adults have not yet gotten their first COVID shot. It's "a pretty dangerous time to be unvaccinated," he said.Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, PhD, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, has also shared his concerns about lower vaccination rates. "We're watching vaccinations drop precipitously in terms of new vaccinations. For the last four or five days, we have had more people in this country vaccinated for second dose only as opposed to the first dose, indicating that the numbers are coming down," the infectious disease expert said on the Apr. 29 episode of his Osterholm Update podcast.He warned states with higher new case rates and lower vaccination rates should "be careful" right now. To find out which states specifically he's worried about, check out These 14 States Need to "Be Careful" With COVID Now, Virus Expert Warns. Jha also thinks that, in terms of COVID, the "worst is behind us." Speaking on ABC's Good Morning America on Apr. 30, Jha said: "I think we can confidently say the worst is behind us barring some crazy unforeseen variant that none of us are expecting to see. We will not see the kind of suffering and death we have seen over the holidays. I think we are in much better shape heading forward."According to COVID tracking data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Apr. 30, the current 7-day moving average of daily new cases is now 52,528, a 16.2 percent decrease from the previous week's numbers. And in comparison to January, the 7-day average dropped a total of 79 percent.And for more on the states that are the exception to that trend, These 4 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now.

  • Canucks F Jake Virtanen on leave amid investigation

    The Vancover Canucks have placed forward Jake Virtanen on leave following an allegation of sexual misconduct. "We have engaged external expertise to assist in an independent investigation and we have placed the player on leave as we await more information." Virtanen, 24, was not on the ice for the team's skate ahead of Saturday's game with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

  • Covid: Australians could face jail or fines if they return from India

    Australia makes it temporarily illegal to return from India, which is being ravaged by Covid-19.

  • Philippines receives first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccines

    The Philippines received its first batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, the presidential office said. The 15,000 doses of Sputnik V, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute, will be used in four cities in the capital region, the Philippines' coronavirus hotspot, the health ministry said. The Philippines is negotiating to buy 20 million doses of Sputnik V, as part of its target to inoculate up to 70 million adults this year.

  • Why Amazon's Biggest Threat May Be Wal-Mart

    Amazon.com, once regarded as unstoppable in the retail market, may now have reasons to fear giant Wal-Mart.

  • Chad's military names new government but opposition still unimpressed

    N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chad's military rulers named a new government on Sunday after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby, but leading opposition figures rejected the appointments as a continuation of an old order they hoped to erase. A military council run by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power after he died and promised to hold elections within 18 months. Former colonial power France backed the council, but the opposition and rebels dismissed the takeover as a coup and said the military must relinquish power to a civilian-led government.

  • Australia's India ban criticised as 'racist' rights breach

    The threat to jail Australian citizens returning home from India has been widely condemned.

  • Black bear kills and partially eats woman on footpath in Colorado

    A female bear and its cubs were later shot

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • 'I was terrible at crosswords so I built an AI to do them'

    Dr Fill , a computer program, has just won one of the most prestigious crossword competitions in the US.

  • Susan Wright, congressman's widow, makes US House runoff in Texas

    Rep. Ron Wright died just weeks into office after a COVID diagnosis. His widow, endorsed by Donald Trump, is now in a runoff for his seat.

  • Victims of Dorchester double stabbing die of injuries, police say

    Police say that two children were inside the home at the time and that a dog was injured.

  • NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas

    Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Kevin Harvick finished in second place.

  • Mitt Romney booed and called a ‘traitor’ at Utah Republican convention

    ‘Yeah, I understand I have a few folks who don’t like me terribly much and I — I’m sorry about that. But I express my mind as I believe is right’

  • US State Department denies Iranian claims it has reached deal for release of prisoners

    Report claimed the US proposed unfreezing $7bn in frozen assets in exchange for a prisoner swap with the country

  • SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth in splashdown off Florida coast

    Four astronauts strapped into a Crew Dragon capsule splashed down into the Gulf of Mexico, wrapping up a mission to the International Space Station.

  • Bob Baffert keeps a lid on Triple Crown plans for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit

    Surprise Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit delighted trainer Bob Baffert, but he has yet to commit to sending the horse to the Preakness Stakes.

  • Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers wore giant hats and opposite outfits for a date at the Kentucky Derby

    The engaged couple previously visited Disney World in April, marking their first interview together.