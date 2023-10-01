Australia stays in the Rugby World Cup after holding off Portugal

Australia's Izaia Perese runs with the ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Australia and Portugal at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Australia smothered a ferocious comeback by Portugal to win their gripping first matchup 34-14 in the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

The bonus-point victory kept alive the Wallabies' faint quarterfinal hopes.

Their final Pool C match moved them into second place and the second quarterfinal spot, and they will have to stay in France for another week without another game guaranteed to wait to see if Fiji overtakes them.

Fiji is one point behind, and needs to take only one point against Portugal next Sunday in Toulouse to advance and send Australia home.

Portugal couldn't put Australia out of its misery on Sunday but it warmed the hearts in a packed Stade Geoffroy-Guichard with its daring and style.

Os Lobos scored two tries and had two others ruled out. But, crucially, when Australia was reduced to 14 and 13 men after an hour, the Portuguese couldn't finish numerous chances.

The Wallabies' scramble defense stopped a lineout maul and forced two knock ons. Portugal finally earned a converted try from replacement No. 8 Rafael Simoes with 10 minutes to go but the effort exhausted them.

Australia showed its experience and clinical edge when Samu Kerevi came out of the sin-bin and his surge up the middle was finished by the enigmatic Marika Koroibete. Australia's fifth try capped the scoring.

