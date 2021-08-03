Australia Sticks With Taper Plan Even as Virus Dents Economy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Heath
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said it will stick with its planned tapering of bond purchases even as Sydney’s protracted lockdown is set to shrink the economy this quarter.

The Australian dollar advanced after Governor Philip Lowe and his board surprised economists by keeping to their plan to reduce the pace of weekly bond purchases to A$4 billion ($3 billion) in September from A$5 billion now, while maintaining the cash rate at 0.1% on Tuesday.

“The experience to date has been that once virus outbreaks are contained, the economy bounces back quickly,” Lowe said in a statement. “The economy is benefiting from significant additional policy support and the vaccination program will also assist with the recovery.”

The surprise decision to hold firm on the tapering plans reflects an underlying confidence among policy makers that with the currency down about 6% in the past five months and yields lower, the economy has plenty of support and is likely to rebound fast once restrictions lift.

Lowe has nonetheless made clear that he doesn’t want to get ahead of the Federal Reserve when it comes to unwinding stimulus, with Chair Jerome Powell saying there’s still some way to go before a U.S. tapering. The conditions for an interest rate increase, meanwhile, are still not expected to be met before 2024, Lowe said.

“The board will maintain its flexible approach to the rate of bond purchases,” the RBA governor said. “The program will continue to be reviewed in light of economic conditions and the health situation, and their implications for the expected progress towards full employment and the inflation target.”

The Australian dollar climbed after the announcement, buying 74.05 U.S. cents at 3:06 p.m. in Sydney from around 73.70 cents prior to the release.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“The RBA is unlikely to tamper further with their proposed tapering unless there is a substantial lift in yields, appreciation of the currency, or deterioration of the fiscal position. We remain of the view that the cash rate is likely to remain on hold until late 2024.”

-- James McIntyre, economist

For the full report, click here

Lowe’s announcement comes three days before he’s due to appear before a parliamentary panel and the central bank releases its update of quarterly forecasts.

“The economic outlook for the coming months is uncertain and depends upon the evolution of the health situation and the containment measures,” the governor said. The RBA’s central scenario is for the economy to grow by a little more than 4% in 2022 and by around 2.5% in 2023, he said.

Rather than focusing on the implications of the lockdowns for overall growth, some economists have been looking more at the likely employment fallout. The nation’s two largest lenders expect unemployment to jump to 5.6%-5.7% in coming months from the current 4.9%.

“Some increase in the unemployment rate is expected in the near term due to the current lockdowns, but most of the adjustment in the labor market is likely to take place through a reduction in hours worked and in participation,” Lowe said. “In the central scenario, the unemployment rate continues to trend lower next year, to be around 4.25% at the end of 2022 and 4% at the end of 2023.”

The central bank reiterated that it expects a pickup in both wages growth and underlying inflation, but this is likely to be only gradual.

Record Infections

Sydney has been hitting record daily infections despite five weeks of strict stay-at-home orders. The city accounts for 25% of Australia’s output and 22% of employment. The crisis reflects a tardy vaccine roll-out that’s left the population vulnerable to the highly contagious delta variant during the southern hemisphere winter.

Australia had been a leading light in the global recovery and was on track to achieve Lowe’s goal of around 4% unemployment. At that point, he anticipated wage growth would begin to take off and help return inflation to the RBA’s 2-3% target.

Yet it’s not all doom and gloom in Australia. Outside Sydney, the economy is motoring along and labor markets are still tightening. Australia has also been buoyed by a surge in the price of iron ore, its largest export.

“One source of uncertainty is the behaviour of wages and prices at the low levels of forecast unemployment, including because it is some decades since Australia has sustained an unemployment rate around 4%,” Lowe said.

(Updates with further comments from Lowe.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • European Equities: Manufacturing PMIs and German Retail Sales in Focus

    It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar, with manufacturing PMI and retail sales figures in focus. COVID-19 news updates will also influence, however.

  • Japan's biggest bank MUFG doubles quarterly profit as credit costs drop

    Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG), Japan's largest lender by assets, on Monday reported that first-quarter net profit doubled year on year as credit-related costs dropped sharply. MUFG, which owns about 20% of Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley, reported profit of 383.1 billion yen ($3.49 billion) for the three months to June 30, against 183.5 billion yen a year earlier. In the past financial year, three major lenders including MUFG collectively booked 1.1 trillion yen in credit-related costs, which nearly doubled year on year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • China's Evergrande to sell stakes in HengTen internet unit for $418 million

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's most indebted property developer Evergrande Group has agreed to sell stakes in its internet unit HengTen Networks Group Ltd worth a total of HK$3.25 billion ($418.2 million), an exchange filing showed on Sunday. Shares of Evergrande declined more than 2% in early trading on Monday on continued worries over its financial health, while HengTen jumped more than 30%. Worries over the developer's debt and the potential for systemic financial risk have intensified after Evergrande said in June its project companies had not paid some commercial paper on time, but it said it was arranging payment.

  • Australia tightens COVID curbs as Brisbane extends lockdown, army patrols Sydney

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Queensland state on Monday extended a COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane, while soldiers began patrolling Sydney to enforce stay-at-home rules as Australia struggles to stop the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading. Queensland said it had detected 13 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the biggest one-day rise the state has recorded in a year. The lockdown of Brisbane, Australia's third-biggest city, was due to end on Tuesday but will now stay in place until late on Sunday.

  • China clampdown concerns spurred record ADR trading

    Market turbulence caused by Beijing's clampdowns on its tech, education and property sectors drove trading in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks to a record high in dollar terms last month, data shows. The concerns triggered the biggest monthly fall in China-linked American Depository Receipts or ADRs, as they are known, since the height of the 2008 global financial crisis, but the knock-on effect was a huge spike in trading. OTC Markets Group, whose platforms are widely used to trade ADRs of firms like Tencent and Alibaba, provided figures to Reuters showing that average daily volumes soared to 43,776, which was a record $2.14 million in value terms.

  • As August Begins, Here's What the Charts and Data Say About the Markets

    As August begins, a seasonally weak period for the markets, the charts of the major equity indices are a mix of bullish, neutral and bearish near-term trends. All the major equity indices posted declines Friday, closing at various points within their intraday trading ranges. The only technical events of importance were the Nasdaq 100 (see above) closing below its near-term uptrend line, shifting its trend to neutral from positive.

  • Oil Holds Decline as Investors Track Delta’s Spread Across China

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held near $71 a barrel as investors weighed the risk to consumption posed by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant.West Texas Intermediate was slightly higher after slumping 3.6% Monday, the biggest loss in two weeks. The highly infectious Covid-19 variant is forcing governments to reimpose or extend curbs, and investors are tracking an uptick in cases in China, the world’s biggest crude market. Among moves this week, residents in the capital, Beijing, were advised not t

  • Binance Coin (BNB): Why It’s So Interesting to the Cryptocurrency World

    Cryptocurrency is red hot, but if you're looking to get in on the action, you can't buy it on the stock market through a standard brokerage account like you would with an index fund or a share of...

  • It looks like Republican governors are pushing people back to work by ending unemployment early. Meanwhile, claims are up in blue states.

    In states that cut benefits early, the number on unemployment sank nearly 8% through June, Insider calculates. It's what GOP governors wanted.

  • McDonald's makes masks mandatory for all customers, staff

    The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. McDonald's also said that masks were always mandatory for staff and customers who were not vaccinated.

  • How changes at crypto exchanges Binance and FTX could impact the price of bitcoin

    The long and short of how recent regulatory action against crypto exchanges may impact price movements.

  • China quietly sets new 'buy Chinese' targets for state companies - U.S. sources

    China's government quietly issued new procurement guidelines in May that require up to 100% local content on hundreds of items including X-ray machines and magnetic resonance imaging equipment, erecting fresh barriers for foreign suppliers, three U.S.-based sources told Reuters. Document 551 was issued on May 14 by the Chinese Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), with the title, "Auditing guidelines for government procurement of imported products," said one former U.S. government official, who obtained a copy of the previously unreported 70-page catalog and read portions to Reuters, but requested anonymity. The former official said that when China joined the World Trade Organization, it agreed not to issue such internal documents.

  • Tencent Plummets as Chinese Crackdown Fears Persist

    Aug.02 -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. shares are down 10%, the biggest drop 10 years as nervous investors continue to reevaluate their holdings in the wake of Beijing’s broad crackdown on Chinese internet giants. Bloomberg’s Peter Elstrom reports on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • Tencent Shares Dive After Chinese Media Brand Online Games ‘Spiritual Opium’

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. dived as much as 11% Tuesday after an offshoot of China’s official news agency decried the “spiritual opium” and “electronic drugs” of games, stoking fears Beijing will next set its sights on online entertainment.The social media giant joined rivals NetEase Inc. and XD Inc. in an abrupt selloff in early Hong Kong trading after an outlet run by the Xinhua News Agency published a blistering critique of the gaming industry. The Economic Information Daily cited a

  • Trump to object to release of tax returns - lawyer

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will challenge a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee, one of his personal lawyers signaled on Monday. "There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the Office of the President of the United States," said Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti in a statement. "This politicization and harassment of Mr. Trump is uncalled for and outrageous," Fischetti said, adding that he had "never seen anything like this" in his career as a lawyer.

  • Iran Ready To Deliver "Crushing" Military Response After Tanker Attack

    Iran on Sunday issued a formal denial that it was behind the major Thursday night drone attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker off Oman

  • GOP Rep. Paul Gosar's Siblings Tell Him To Resign: 'Have You No Sense Of Decency?'

    The far-right lawmaker's brothers and sister said in a blistering op-ed that he betrayed his family and his country.

  • Want to make Jim Jordan sing about the Capitol attack? Ask Jefferson Davis

    The Ohio Republican admits he spoke to Trump the day the Confederate flag flew in Congress. Aptly, the investigation of John Brown’s raid sets precedent for what must happen nextWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Jim Jordan listens as Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters at the US Capitol. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA The House select committee on the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol, according to chairman Bennie Thompson, should “not be reluctant” to include on its witne

  • As Florida COVID Cases Spike, Miami Beach Mayor Says Gov. Ron DeSantis is Leading State 'Off a Cliff'

    "I'm the mayor of a hospitality town, I think most people coming here would rather be in a place that they feel safer than a place that they feel like they may be getting, you know, the virus," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told CNN

  • How South Korea's migrant wives are breaking the glass ceiling

    Many arrived not knowing the language, but are now carving out a significant place in society.