Australia’s Stock Index Slumps 5% on Inflation, Fed Concerns

Georgina Mckay
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s key stock index tumbled more than 5%, joining a global selloff on growing bets for sharper Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to fight inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 Index plunged as much as 5.2% to its lowest level since March 2020 as trading resumed after a holiday. The move comes after US stocks hurtled into a bear market and global bonds plunged on Monday as inflation and recession fears rattled investors.

Australian stocks are down more than 13% from a recent peak in late April. The country’s sovereign bonds also tumbled, following Treasuries, as traders priced in expectations for faster Fed hikes after data last week showed US consumer prices unexpectedly accelerated in May.

“Caution is thick in the air. The inflation picture is getting worse and is going to worsen,” said Saxo Capital Markets Australia market strategist Jessica Amir. “We remain really defensive here, expecting sharper pull backs in equities as market shocks will likely continue.”

Aussie benchmark 10-year yields leaped as much as 33 basis points to 4.01%, set for the biggest one-day jump since 2008. Rate sensitive three-year yields jumped as much as 42 basis points to 3.54%, the highest since April 2012.

“On the other hand we have economic health conditions getting stronger, and unemployment data this week to probably hit another month record low,” said Amir. “Both of these core components gives the RBA ammo to hike rates more than expected.”

