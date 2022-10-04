Australia Supercharges Market Debate That Peak Rates Are Near

Ruth Carson and Richard Henderson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Global stock and bond bulls are hoping the market impact of Australia’s dovish rate surprise will stick as it offers their best chance at arguing the worldwide wave of disruptive hikes is closer to the end than the beginning.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Yields on rate-sensitive three-year Australian government bonds plunged by the most since 2008 after the central bank raised interest-rates by a less-than-expected 25 basis points. The unexpected move ricocheted around global financial markets, giving a fresh boost to the rally in Treasuries, pushing New Zealand yields lower and helping turbocharge a rally in Japanese equities.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s dovish surprise will be interpreted by some as a sign that the end is in sight to the wave of aggressive monetary tightening that has steamrolled global bonds and equities this year. Australia has acted as a lead indicator for at least the bond market since late 2021, when the RBA’s sudden abandonment of curve control sent local yields spiking.

“I think we are getting to the point where markets are pricing in peak rates,” said Ned Bell, chief investment officer at Bell Asset Management, a global equities fund manager based in Melbourne. “You will start to see the trajectory of inflation moderate and that should be a good sign that you’ll see similar moves from what we’ve seen from the RBA today. The magnitude of rate hikes will slow.”

RBA’s surprise came after a Monday drop in a US gauge of factory activity suggested its economy may be faltering. A growing cohort of investors are also scooping up bonds, with the likes of Citigroup Inc.’s Steven Wieting and JPMorgan Asset Management drawn by attractive valuations and growing bets for an economic downturn.

Two-year Treasury yields fell about eight basis points to 4.03% at 5:23 am New York on Tuesday, adding to the 17 basis point decline on the prior day. The three-year Australian bond yield plunged 32 basis points, while the nation’s benchmark stock index rallied by the most since June 2020.

Read: A $177 Billion Canada Fund Is Joining the Buy Call on Bonds

“Central banks are grappling with inflation and other growth/leverage factors,” said Viraj Patel, strategist at Vanda Research. “More central banks will be taking it slow in Q4.”

The RBA ended a streak of outsized increases, a result predicted by only a quarter of economists surveyed. Still, any global read-across is complicated by the fact that Australian policymakers are mindful of the indebtedness of their household sector and the prevalence of variable mortgage rates which means hikes are particularly impactful.

Own Tune

“The RBA is clearly dancing to its own tune,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings. “The other major G-10 central banks have been delivering a consistently more hawkish message in our view.”

All eyes now turn to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which is set to announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday with some economists expecting a signal of continued tightening. A hawkish surprise from the central bank at the forefront of global rate hikes could knock the wind out of bond bulls’ sails.

“The RBA decision will stoke speculation that other central banks will begin slowing the pace of hikes,” Prashant Newnaha, strategist at TD Securities, wrote in a note. “We’ll see if RBNZ walks the same path tomorrow.”

The New Zealand central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points for a fifth straight time, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Strategists like Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.’s John Bromhead cautions against betting on rates peaking globally too quickly particularly from the Federal Reserve, despite Tuesday’s dovish surprise.

“Rhetoric from virtually all the Fed members so far is they are cautious of making a 70’s style mistake -- by pausing too early,” he said. “I’d be cautious of extrapolating RBA decisions too far.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Remains Above $19K as Long-Term Holders Stay the Course

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Oct. 3, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • Australian central bank lifts cash rate to 9-year high 2.6%

    Australia’s central bank on Tuesday boosted its benchmark interest rate for a sixth consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.6%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s increase of a quarter percentage point to the cash rate was smaller than those at recent monthly meetings. The banks had hiked the rate by half a percentage point at the last four meetings.

  • Stocks in Japan Rally Most Since March as Fed Rate Concerns Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks surged the most since early March as weak US economic data sparked a global rally on hopes for slower Federal Reserve tightening.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTechnolo

  • This big tech stock looks way oversold. Here’s your best strategy for buying it now in this volatile market.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley says this is one of the best oversold stock names to start buying right now.

  • Australia Could Grab 20% of World’s Lithium Refining by 2027

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is poised to grab a fifth of the world’s lithium hydroxide refining capacity within five years as demand grows for battery metals that bypass China, Canberra said in a report.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepe

  • Southeast Asia’s Internet Giants Bet on ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’

    Some of Southeast Asia’s largest internet companies are trying to boost their revenues with an old-fashioned business: lending.

  • RBA Surprises Market With Quarter-Point Hike, Currency Tumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia staked out an outlier position among major central banks, becoming the first to break with outsized interest-rate increases as it delivered a quarter percentage-point move.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens

  • EU's ESMA Raises Alarm Bells Over Growing Crypto Use as It Prepares for New Powers

    The European Securities and Markets Authority is worried about consumer rip-offs, as well as novel risks like hacks and consensus manipulation

  • Oil Forges Higher as OPEC+ Must ‘Do Something’ at Vienna Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after its biggest one-day gain since May as the market looked to OPEC+ to deliver a substantial cut in supply.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsWest Texas Intermediate climbed ab

  • EV Makers Must Partner With Miners to Secure Key Metals

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsA key lithium producer in Australia, the world’s top supplier, is urging electric car manufacturers and battery makers to become its partners in new refine

  • Dollar slides as lower U.S. yields give markets a breather

    The dollar slid on Tuesday as U.S. treasury yields paused in a relentless climb higher, providing brief relief to share markets and helping the euro and sterling move further off multi-year lows. The Australian dollar was also in focus, sinking about 1% after the nation's central bank surprised markets with a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike, before recovering and catching onto the broad recovery in risk sentiment. A calmer British government bond market was also a relief for the pound after recent government-inspired turmoil.

  • It’s a New Quarter but Old Fears Are Making Markets Nervous

    It’s the start of a new quarter but old fears and uncertainties, and some fresh ones, are keeping markets in an anxious state.

  • Stock Market Today: Dow Ends up 765 as Wall Street Looks to Shake Off Brutal September

    Stocks finished higher Monday as investors kick off October on a positive note after September's dismal losses, with Friday's non-farm payrolls report in focus.

  • Goldman Sees More Selling in US Stocks by Households in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s strategists say households and foreigners could each sell US stocks valued at $100 billion next year, after making net purchases of a similar magnitude in 2022.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Marke

  • Goldman, JPMorgan Among Primary Dealers in Saudi Local Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia appointed BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Standard Chartered Plc as primary dealers in the government’s local debt instruments.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil

  • Fed's Williams says central bank has more work to do to cool inflation

    Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Monday that while there have been nascent signs of cooling inflation, underlying price pressures remain too high, which means the U.S. central bank must press forward to get inflation under control. "Clearly, inflation is far too high, and persistently high inflation undermines the ability of our economy to perform at its full potential," Williams said in the text of a speech to be delivered before an audience in Phoenix. "Tighter monetary policy has begun to cool demand and reduce inflationary pressures, but our job is not yet done."

  • A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says

    Global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • 'Big Short' legend Michael Burry warns stocks will keep falling - and predicts many investors will suffer heavy losses

    Burry said the sell-off reminds him of the start of the dot-com crash, and blasted the passive-investing boom for mindlessly raising asset prices.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.