Australia’s Hot Inflation Builds Case for Election Rate Hike

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australia’s core inflation accelerated to the fastest pace since 2009, prompting traders to price in an interest-rate increase at Tuesday’s central bank meeting that’s being held just weeks out from an election.

The annual trimmed mean gauge that smooths more volatile items breached the upper end of the Reserve Bank’s target to hit 3.7%, official government data showed Wednesday. The result has swaps traders now fully pricing in a 15-basis-point hike at the RBA May 3 meeting and the currency gained.

The result intensifies pressure on the RBA to abandon its traditional political caution and initiate rate liftoff ahead of the May 21 election. The central bank, which targets consumer prices of 2-3%, signaled earlier this month that a hike would likely come soon, while suggesting it wanted to see today’s report and wages data on May 18.

Cherelle Murphy, chief economist at Ernst & Young LLP, said the central bank couldn’t afford to wait for the wages outcome

“A record low cash rate of 0.1% is clearly now no longer appropriate for this economy, meaning the Reserve Bank must join other central banks around the world and tighten monetary policy,” she said. “To not do so risks the RBA losing credibility.”

The consensus among economists had been that the board would stand pat next week. A small but growing number saw the RBA then delivering an outsized 40-basis-point move in June, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. the latest to do so. But today’s data suggest further call changes ahead.

“We have moved our call,” said Diana Mousina, senior economist at AMP Capital Markets Ltd, which now expects a 15 basis points rise next week followed by a 25 basis point hike in June. “There is a risk that they go by 40 basis points taking the cash rate to 0.5% next week.”

Story continues

Inflationary pressures worldwide have been escalating, intensified by Russia’s war on Ukraine and the accompanying fallout on commodity and energy prices.

Lowe had been among the more dovish policy makers, arguing elevated inflation was transitory and maintaining that rates would remain on hold until local wage growth accelerated. However, the risk of expectations of higher inflation becoming entrenched among households prompted a hawkish pivot this month from the governor.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“While the current price surge largely reflects supply disruptions -- stemming from the omicron outbreak, flooding, and the conflict in Ukraine -- the potential shock to inflation expectations is likely to see the RBA raise rates even before wage growth materializes.”

-- James McIntyre, economist

To see the full note, click here

Global supply chain disruptions driven by China’s stringent lockdowns to curb Covid-19 also suggest little prospect of an early abatement in inflation. China is Australia’s largest trading partner and risks to its outlook may be a reason RBA Governor Philip Lowe to opt for caution.

Still, price pressures have prompted a host of central banks including those in New Zealand and Canada to deliver jumbo rate hikes, with the Federal Reserve potentially set to follow suit.

Today’s data also showed:

Headline inflation climbed 2.1% on a quarterly basis for a 5.1% annual gain

New dwelling purchase by owner-occupiers climbed 5.7% and automotive fuel jumped 11% on a quarterly basis

Price rises were seen across all food and non-food grocery products in the March quarter, reflecting a range of price pressures including transport costs, supply chain disruptions and increased input costs

Tradables prices, which are typically impacted by the currency and global factors, surged 6.8% annually

Non-tradeable prices, which are largely affected by domestic variables like utilities and rents, climbed an annual 4.2%

(Updates with comments from economists.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.