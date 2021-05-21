Australia trade deal poses ‘high level of risk’ to British farmers, Boris Johnson warned

Edwin Poots - PAUL FAITH /AFP

A proposed trade deal between the UK and Australia will damage Northern Irish farmers, Boris Johnson has been told in the latest warning that the agreement threatens the Union.

Edwin Poots, Stormont’s agriculture minister and the incoming leader of the DUP, said a zero tariff, zero quota free trade deal between London and Canberra posed "a high level of risk" to his region’s beef and lamb trade.

In a letter to George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, Mr Poots voiced his "strong opposition" to any deal that removed all barriers to the UK market for Australian farmers.

The intervention came after the SNP and Plaid Cymru aired concerns about the impact of a deal on Scottish and Welsh farmers.

Liz Truss, the International Trade Secretary, spoke directly with Australian trade minister Dan Tehan on Friday as they race to seal the terms of a free trade deal within three weeks.

The pair have agreed to talk weekly in a "sprint" to get the deal over the line by the second weekend of June, when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is in the UK for the G7 summit.

The intensification of the negotiations comes after Mr Johnson chaired a crunch meeting with senior Cabinet colleagues on Thursday to thrash out the UK’s red lines on agriculture in the negotiations.

The free traders pushing for full liberalisation to boost the flow of goods, led by Ms Truss, gained the upper hand over sceptics led by Mr Eustice, who are concerned about cheap Australian meat imports impacting British farmers.

Britain is set to agree to a zero tariff, zero quota deal, but is pushing for a 10-15 year transition period for tariffs to be phased out, so that the UK agricultural sector has time to adjust and boost its productivity.

Most parts of the agreement are already in principle, including liberalisation of car exports and deeper access for both nations on investment and services, it is understood.

Mr Johnson said on Friday that British farmers, manufacturers and other businesses will gain a "fantastic opportunity" from free trade deals. The Prime Minister Said he wanted the UK to "see these new openings not as threats but as opportunities" as he praised the benefits of free trade.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland gave reassurances to farmers that they would not be "undercut" as part of a deal with Canberra, which No 10 also repeated.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that any trade deal "will of course take into account the very high welfare standards we apply here in the UK and will of course make sure British farming and British farmers are not undercut, are not put at a disadvantage, bearing in mind the quality and excellence of the products which are made here in the UK".