Australia’s Trade Surplus Almost Halves as Coal, Iron Ore Tumble

Swati Pandey
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s trade surplus almost halved in July as key overseas shipments of coal and iron ore tumbled, while holidaymakers headed abroad to take advantage of the northern hemisphere summer.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The surplus narrowed to A$8.7 billion ($5.9 billion) from a revised record A$17.1 billion in June and well shy of economists’ estimates of A$14.7 billion, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed on Thursday. Exports plunged 10%, while imports jumped 5%.

Australia has to date been a rare beneficiary of fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as disruptions to commodity and energy markets have sent coal and other prices soaring. Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned Wednesday that the economy couldn’t rely on high export prices even as he acknowledged that they had helped deliver a windfall to the nation’s fiscal coffers.

Chalmers will deliver his first budget on Oct. 25.

Australia has posted monthly trade windfalls for 4-1/2 years, underpinned by sales of iron ore and natural gas. The nation is also a major exporter of commodities like wheat that have also surged amid concerns that war-ravaged Ukraine would be unable to deliver its harvest.

Thursday’s data showed services imports -- which cover outbound tourists -- soared, while earnings from coal exports tumbled 17% and iron ore almost 15%.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady uses negative assessments of new-look offensive line to motivate them

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the GOAT in more ways than one. He’s definitely among the best of all time when it comes to finding ways to affix a gigantic chip onto his shoulder. In the debut episode of the second season of his Let’s Go podcast with Jim Gray on SiriusXM, Brady explained that, [more]

  • Oil Edges Up After Plunging Almost 6% on China Demand and Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after slumping to an eight-month low, with investors assessing global demand as China pushes on with its Covid Zero policy and central banks tighten monetary policy to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Tr

  • China Megacity Chengdu Extends Lockdown as Covid Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese megacity of Chengdu extended a weeklong lockdown in most downtown areas after Covid-19 cases increased, underscoring the government’s commitment to eradicating the virus even as the economic and social costs climb. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power Black

  • Biden Delays Decision on China Tariffs Put in Place by Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is holding back on a decision to scrap any Trump-era tariffs on China imports, while the administration studies ways to help businesses seeking relief, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks

  • Biden’s $270 billion semiconductor bill to battle China isn’t that big a deal, Goldman says. Unless there’s some kind of huge ‘international conflict’

    Biden pulled out all the stops on his huge bill to encourage more semiconductor production at home and outside China. Goldman says don’t believe the hype, but there’s a big if.

  • Putin says Russia is coping with Western sanctions, days after Kremlin officials were warned of recession

    A report presented to Russia's government warned of a much more dire financial situation than what Russian officials have outlined publicly.

  • The Fed has decided the US will need a 'growth recession' to rein in inflation. Here's why it's bad news for job seekers.

    The Fed chair acknowledged its approach to fighting inflation would "bring some pain" to Americans. But the alternative would be far worse.

  • 7 world powers are ramping up their economic war against Russia with a new financial weapon targeting its oil industry and Putin's war chest

    Group of Seven nations are dusting off price controls — an economic tool from the 1970s — to lower energy costs and slash Putin's war funding.

  • GOP gives thumbs down to Biden's $47B emergency request

    President Joe Biden’s request for more than $47 billion in emergency funding to help Ukraine and tackle COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disasters is encountering deep skepticism from Senate Republicans, signaling a showdown ahead. The early resistance on the size and scope of the spending request points to the fraught negotiations to come as Congress labors to pass a stopgap spending bill that would keep the federal government running past Oct. 1 or risk a federal shutdown. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that while Ukraine aid “is obviously a priority,” he downplayed the need for other funding — even in his Kentucky home state hit hard by devastating floods.

  • A year on, El Salvador's bitcoin experiment is stumbling

    A year after El Salvador adopted bitcoin as legal tender, the area where the world's first cryptocurrency city was meant to be built - a circular metropolis powered by a volcano - is still dense jungle. President Nayib Bukele had promised that "Bitcoin City" would be a tax haven for crypto investors and miners equipped with an airport, residential and commercial areas, and a central plaza designed to look like a bitcoin symbol from the sky. But on a recent visit to the area in the shadow of the Conchagua volcano in the east of the Central American country, Reuters found no heavy machinery, construction workers, or raw materials to indicate any progress towards building this grand symbol to bitcoin.

  • The U.S. is on track for a soft landing, Goldman Sachs chief economist says

    It’s too soon to declare victory, but Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is on track to navigate the U.S. economy to a soft landing. It requires sustained below-trend output growth, a rebalancing of the labor market via sharply lower job openings coupled with a moderate rise in unemployment, and a large decline in inflation.

  • Putin Quotes Fairytale Villain in Latest Threat to Make Europe ‘Freeze’

    GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin seems to be warming up to the idea that Russia could let Europe freeze this winter.The European Union has suggested in recent hours that it will be considering imposing a price cap on Russian gas in an attempt to squeeze Putin further and restrict the Kremlin’s ability to fund the war in Ukraine.Putin, citing a Russian fairy tale in which a fox lets a wolf’s tail freeze, threatened Wednesday that Russia could cut off energy supplies to Europe if European gov

  • China Approaching 'Peak Lockdown'

    One-fifth of the Chinese population is under some form of movement restriction, effects that are yet to manifest in production and earnings.

  • Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says the Fed can crush inflation without tanking the economy or causing unemployment to soar

    The central bank should gradually raise interest rates in a bid to avoid a painful recession and sweeping job losses, the economist said.

  • United States backs Sri Lanka's debt restructuring effort

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -The United States will support the restructuring of Sri Lanka's debt and extend financing assurances to the crisis-hit island nation, the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter seen by Reuters. Battling its way out of the worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, Sri Lanka reached a preliminary deal last week with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of about $2.9 billion. "The United States, as a creditor, stands ready to participate in a restructuring of Sri Lanka's debt," Yellen said in Tuesday's letter that called for all creditors to co-operate fully in the negotiations and restructuring.

  • Shares of NIO Are Slowly Shifting Gears to the Upside

    Electric Vehicle manufacturer NIO Inc. reported their quarterly numbers to shareholders and analysts this Wednesday morning. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a low in March and shows uneven improvement. The weekly OBV line is up from a low in May. The MACD oscillator is below the zero line and has narrowed towards a possible bearish crossover.

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...

  • As Russia vows to retaliate against oil price caps, a slate of geopolitical risks could send crude prices soaring — or bring it crashing down

    Russia's next moves along with risks in Iran, Iraq, and Europe threaten to send crude prices higher or lower by more than 20% in the coming months.

  • The stock market is reeling, and most economists expect a painful recession—but Goldman Sachs says a ‘soft landing’ is still achievable

    Goldman Sachs’ chief economist Jan Hatzius says there are “encouraging signs” that the U.S. economy can avoid a recession.

  • Kenya's capital markets have gained over $350 million after Ruto's win was validated

    Kenya has experienced an overall economic slump since presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a court petition disputing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Aug. 15 announcement of William Ruto as the president-elect.