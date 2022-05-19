Australia’s Unemployment Hits 3.9%, Lowest Level Since 1974

(Bloomberg) --

Australian unemployment fell to the lowest level in almost 50 years as hiring persisted, delivering a boost for Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government in the final days of campaigning ahead of Saturday’s election.

Employment rose by 4,000 in April from a month earlier, as a surge in full-time roles was partly eroded by a drop in part-time positions, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Thursday. Unemployment fell to 3.9%, matching forecasts, while labor market participation slipped to 66.3%.

Morrison will seek to extract maximum impact from the report as opinion polls this week showed his center-right government making up some ground on the opposition Labor party. The prime minister argues that with the economy motoring along strongly, voters in jobs, household wealth at a record high and offshore risks mounting, now is not the time for a change.

The strength in the labor market is a key reason why the Reserve Bank of Australia expects wages growth to accelerate to 3% this year from 2.4% now, allowing it to extend a rate tightening cycle that began this month.

“The unemployment rate is at a level that is expected to generate higher wage growth over the rest of 2022,” said Sean Langcake, head of Macroeconomic Forecasting for BIS Oxford Economics. “As we saw in yesterday’s wages data, this may be a sluggish process, but we expect there is still enough evidence here for the RBA to raise rates at the June meeting.”

The RBA hiked by 25 basis points to 0.35% on May 3, its first increase in 11-1/2 years, and indicated further rises are in prospect. Financial market pricing points to an outsized 40-basis-point increase in June followed by hikes every month through December.

Should that come to pass, the cash rate would reach 2.7% by year-end, a heavy burden for Australia’s heavily indebted households.

Opposition Labor party leader Anthony Albanese argues that times have never been tougher for Australian households, with inflation running at more than twice the pace of wages growth.

Labor is backing bigger pay rises for workers, pointing out the economy recorded the biggest fall in real wages in more than two decades in the first three months of the year.

Today’s report also showed:

Underemployment fell by 0.2 percentage point to 6.1% and the underutilization rate declined by 0.3 point to 10%

Full-time employment advanced by 92,400, while part-time declined by 88,400

The unemployment rate for males fell by 0.2 point to 4%, its lowest level since October 2008. For females, it held at 3.7%, the lowest since May 1974

The employment to population ratio remained unchanged at 63.8%

