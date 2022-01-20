Australia’s Unemployment Rate Tumbles to 13-Year Low of 4.2%

(Bloomberg) -- Australian unemployment tumbled to a 13-year low as a hiring boom extended into December, highlighting the labor market’s strength before surging coronavirus cases cast a shadow over near-term economic activity.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The jobless rate dropped to 4.2%, the lowest level since August 2008 and beat the median estimate of 4.5%, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Thursday. The economy added 64,800 roles, compared with a forecast 60,000.

The Australian dollar advanced, trading at 72.39 U.S. cents at 12:08 p.m. in Sydney. Three-year bonds held declines after the release, with yields 1 basis point higher on the day at 1.37%. Ten-year yields were little changed at 1.99%.

“Moving through the rest of 2022, experience from overseas suggests that the impact of omicron will be significant but short-lived and less economically damaging than previous waves,” said Sarah Hunter, chief Australia economist for BIS Oxford Economics. “Today’s data reinforces our view that the RBA will tighten the cash rate much earlier than they are currently signaling.”

The jobs survey was conducted in the first two weeks of December when cases of the omicron variant were still benign.

Employment is one of the last major pieces of data before the Reserve Bank of Australia decides the fate of its bond-buying program. The board meets Feb. 1 and is likely to either taper quantitative easing or scrap it altogether, depending on the economic outlook.

Today’s result will also be a much-needed boost for the nation’s conservative government that’s trailing in opinion polls ahead of an election due by May.

It’s aiming to buttress its economic credentials after facing criticism over chaotic management during the omicron outbreak that has left everyday Australians clamoring for rapid antigen tests, painkillers and fresh food at supermarkets.

Story continues

In addition, an increasing number of staff are in isolation due to illness, causing the country more acute pain from the variant.

Other Details:

Full-time roles increased by 41,500 while part-time positions rose by 23,300

The underemployment rate declined 0.8 percentage point to 6.6%

Underutilization fell 1.3 percentage points to 10.8%

The employment to population ratio increased 0.3 point to 63.3%

Hours worked climbed by 1%

The participation rate was unchanged at 66.1%

The RBA has left interest rates at a record low 0.1% in an effort to tighten the labor market sufficiently to spur faster inflation. Governor Philip Lowe says he won’t be hiking until actual inflation, not forecast, is sustainably within the central bank’s 2-3% target.

Inflation data for the final three months of 2021 will be released on Tuesday.

Economists say labor shortages could spark long-awaited price pressures. The RBA forecasts underlying inflation will only reach the mid-point of its 2-3% target band in late 2023.

Money markets are more optimistic and are challenging Lowe’s stance: predicting the tightening cycle will begin in the first half of this year.

(Updates with further details from report.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.