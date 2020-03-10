Australia to unveil $1.56 billion health package to combat coronavirus: newspaper report

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is expected to unveil a A$2.4 billion ($1.56 billion) health package on Wednesday to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country, The Australian newspaper said in a report.

The emergency health package will be in addition to the multi-­billion-dollar economic stimulus package, which is expected to be announced on Thursday, the newspaper said.

The latest funding package would include the A$500 million announced last week by the federal government to support the costs on the health system from the virus outbreak, the report said.

The A$2.4 billion package proposes setting up of 100 fever clinics across the country and allow people with flu symptoms to make video calls from their homes to doctors, the report said.





(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)