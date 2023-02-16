Botulism case triggers New South Wales vegan milk recall

A popular brand of vegan milk has been recalled in Australia's most populous state after it was linked to a case of botulism.

Food safety officials say the recall of Inside Out Unsweetened Almond Milk in New South Wales (NSW) is "due to potential biotoxin contamination".

It comes after a person was admitted to hospital after consuming the product.

The toxin that causes botulism can be extremely dangerous and has been linked to life-threatening illnesses.

Inside Out Nutritious Goods, which produces the vegan milk, told the BBC that it "takes any potential food contamination issue extremely seriously."

"As soon as we were informed of a potential contamination issue, we commenced a voluntary recall and have been providing every assistance to the relevant authorities," the company added.

Its one-litre unsweetened almond milk product - with an expiry date of 1 March - was available for sale at stores owned by supermarket giant Woolworths, according to Food Standards Australia New Zealand.

"Consumers should not eat this product. Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund," it added.

NSW's health ministry said initial investigations had found the botulinum toxin, which can cause botulism, in a sample of Inside Out's product.

It said the contamination was identified after a person experienced "severe symptoms of botulism after drinking the product."

"The person was admitted to hospital, where they continue to receive treatment," the ministry added.

The botulinum toxin, which is produced by bacteria, was first discovered in poorly prepared sausages during the 18th Century. It was named after the Latin for sausage - botulus.

Keira Glasgow, director of NSW Health's One Health branch, said that while foodborne cases of botulism are very rare, its early symptoms include weakness, fatigue and vertigo.

"These symptoms can progress to paralysis of the arm muscles and continue down the body to the trunk and legs, and paralysis of breathing muscles can be fatal," Ms Glasgow said.

"Most cases recover if diagnosed and treated early. In foodborne botulism, symptoms may begin from a few hours to several days after consuming the contaminated product," she added.

