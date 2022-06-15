Australia wants 'broad, deep' security ties with Japan, minister says

Australia's Defence Minister Marles meets his Japanese counterpart in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Richard Marles
    Australian politician
  • Nobuo Kishi
    Japanese politician

TOKYO (Reuters) - Australia wants "broad and deep" cooperation with Japan as the two U.S. allies face complex security circumstances in Asia as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation and COVID-19 disruption, its defence minister said on Wednesday.

"It is clear that our region faces the most complex set of strategic circumstances we have known since the end of the Second World War," the minister, Richard Marles, told a media conference with his Japanese counterpart, Nobuo Kishi, after talks in Tokyo.

The allies have been increasing defence cooperation as a counterbalance to China's growing military power and influence in Asia.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is spurring a deepening of those ties as concern that what Russia calls its "special operation" could encourage China to use force against self-ruled Taiwan.

Marles said Australia and Japan would use a reciprocal access agreement signed in January to engage in deeper and more sophisticated cooperation that would strengthen their militaries' interoperability.

The access pact provides a legal bases for Australian and Japanese forces visiting each other's countries and establishes a framework for cooperation.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spreading mine menace in Ukraine is taking lives

    Ukraine's State Emergency Service said last week that 300,000 square kilometres — an area the size of Arizona or Italy — must be cleared of mines and the task will likely take years.

  • Ukrainian lawmaker calls on US to give more, better weapons

    Ukrainian parliament member Alexandra Ustinova is calling on U.S. lawmakers to not forget her country's plight – and to send more and better arms so it can halt advancing Russian troops.

  • Lithuania’s defense minister heads to Paris buy Caesar howitzers

    The new weapons are to boost Lithuania’s artillery capacities, which currently rely on the country’s 155mm PzH 2000 howitzers.

  • Impact of a pivotal battle in eastern Ukraine

    Russian officials are giving Ukrainian soldiers until 8 a.m. on Wednesday to surrender their control in Severodonetsk, the last city held by Ukrainian forces in the area. CBS News' Errol Barnett and Lana Zak talk with CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay about the significance of this city and the challenges Ukrainian troops are facing as the war progresses.

  • Australia's foreign minister Wong to travel to Solomon Islands amid concern over China security pact

    Australia's foreign minister will travel to the Solomon Islands on Friday to meet with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare amid concern over the regional impact of a security deal between the Pacific islands nation and China. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a news release that she would travel to the Solomon Islands and New Zealand, in her third visit to the Pacific since being sworn in last month.

  • US Makes Asia Inroads by Playing Down Need to Oppose China

    (Bloomberg) -- The US sought to bolster its support in Asia this weekend by reassuring nations they don’t need to join a coalition against China, drawing a stark contrast with Beijing’s threats to defend its interests with military force. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recessio

  • UPDATE 1-Wall Street watchdog to laid-off crypto employees: work for us

    The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority plans to increase its resources to understand and monitor cryptocurrencies as more of the Wall Street watchdog's members trade digital assets, Chief Executive Officer Robert Cook said on Tuesday. FINRA has several dozen members that have been approved to trade digital asset securities, as well as members who allow customers to access crypto products, and members with registered representatives who have outside business activities around crypto, Cook said. The regulator is also developing digital asset verification techniques and is looking at whether it can do cross market surveillance on various blockchains, he said.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger slams Europe for Russian oil imports 'financing war' in Ukraine

    Arnold Schwarzenegger denounced European nations for their continued imports of Russian oil, claiming they are "financing the war" in Ukraine.

  • The Corpse of a Russian Soldier, and the Cold but Human Urge to Look

    HUSARIVKA, Ukraine — There’s a dead guy in there. He is charred black, almost like he had been welded inside the Russian military vehicle as it exploded. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times How long had this Russian soldier been on display? Long enough to become a monument in this tiny eastern Ukraine village, Husarivka, where some people walked by in the cold spring rain, knowing they were passing by a tomb. The Russians, by that point in April, had been gone from the are

  • Mexican government prodding its farmers to grow more food

    The corn has begun to sprout on the hillsides south of Mexico’s capital, though it’s unclear whether these shoots will have enough water to grow or whether the farmer will be able to afford the increasingly expensive fertilizer. What is known is that the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants Mexicans to produce more of their own food in order to move toward self-sufficiency in key products and to control prices for basic foodstuffs. The government wants to head off food insecurity in a country where 44% of the population lives in poverty and where 27.5 million tons of corn are produced, but more than 40 million tons are consumed, according to government data.

  • J Lo Gets Real About Her Oscars Snub, the Super Bowl, and Ben Affleck in "Halftime"

    Jennifer Lopez's new documentary, "Halftime," was released on Netflix on June 14. The doc, directed by Amanda Micheli, begins on J Lo's 50th birthday in June 2019 and follows her through that year: the release of her movie "Hustlers," her Oscar campaign, and her Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.

  • Morris rescues USA in 1-1 draw with El Salvador

    An injury-time header from Jordan Morris salvaged a 1-1 draw for the United States against El Salvador in a scrappy CONCACAF Nations League clash on Tuesday.

  • If Putin goes nuclear, Biden has a stark menu of options

    It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?

  • Border Patrol investigating coin memorializing treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio

    A controversial moment captured last fall on the U.S. southern border of an officer on horseback corralling a Haitian migrant in Del Rio, Texas, has been memorialized on “a challenge coin.”

  • US Open lets Russian tennis players in after Wimbledon ban

    The U.S. Open will allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete this year despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, which prompted Wimbledon to ban those athletes. U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr, whose group runs the U.S. Open, said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that the USTA Board decided to let Russians and Belarusians enter the tournament because of “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.” Sherr said athletes from Russia and Belarus will play at Flushing Meadows under a neutral flag — an arrangement that’s been used at various tennis tournaments around the world, including the French Open, which ended June 5.

  • China investment curbs gain momentum in U.S. lawmaker talks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers said on Monday they had agreed on a proposal to give the government sweeping new powers to block billions in U.S. investment into China, though the measure is part of a broader bill with an uncertain future. News of the provision, part of legislation that aims to boost U.S. competitiveness and grant chipmakers $52 billion to expand U.S. operations, drew opposition from China, which said it would only deprive the United States of opportunities. "The refined proposal released today has bipartisan, bicameral support and addresses industry concerns," U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Cornyn, and Representatives Rosa DeLauro, Bill Pascrell, Jr., Michael McCaul, Brian Fitzpatrick and Victoria Spartz, said in a statement.

  • Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Charged With Felony Stalking After Attempt to Crash Wedding | THR News

    Jason Alexander was charged Monday after showing up at the pop star's wedding to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

  • Trump cannot avoid testifying in New York probe, state's top court rules

    Donald Trump failed to persuade New York's highest court to halt depositions in a state probe into his family real estate business, clearing the way for the former U.S. president to testify next month. In a brief order, the state Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal because "no substantial constitutional question is directly involved." Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump are scheduled to testify under oath starting on July 15, and continuing the following week, in state Attorney General Letitia James three-year-old civil probe.

  • A 75-basis point Fed move is not a slam dunk, former staffer says

    A 75-basis point hike in the Federal Reserve's benchmark rate is a closer call than many investors think, a former staffer says.

  • Five killed, 22 injured in Ukrainian artillery attacks in Donetsk, Russian-backed separatists say

    At least five people were killed on Monday in the Russian-backed separatist Ukrainian region of Donetsk in what separatist officials said has been an upsurge in Ukrainian shelling. Separatist officials and Russian news agencies reported several Ukrainian artillery strikes, including on a market. Russian news agencies later reported a shell had fallen on a maternity hospital in the city of Donetsk, triggering a fire and prompting staff to send patients into the basement.