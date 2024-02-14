Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey equals an international record with 8 catches in an innings

West Indies' Kemar Roach, left, bats in front of Australia's Alex Carey on the first day of their cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s test wicketkeeper Alex Carey has equaled an international record with his eight catches Wednesday in a domestic one-day cricket match.

Carey held eight catches for South Australia state in a limited-overs win over Queensland in his first 50-over match since being replaced as Australia’s first-choice white ball wicketkeeper at the World Cup in India last year.

He took five catches off the bowling of Jordan Buckingham and equaled the List A world record with his eighth catch to dismiss Matt Kuhnemann.

Two other wicketkeepers have taken eight catches in a List A innings, both in England. Derek Taylor set the record playing for Somerset in 1982 and Worcestershire’s James Pipe matched it in 2021.

