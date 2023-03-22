Australia becomes top ODI team with stunning win over India

8
CHETAN NARULA
·4 min read

CHENNAI. India (AP) — Leg spinner Adam Zampa picked 4-45 as Australia beat India by 21 runs in the series-deciding one-day international on Wednesday to claim the No. 1 spot in the ICC’s ODI rankings.

Mitchell Marsh’s 47 runs and Alex Carey’s 38 runs had carried Australia to a par score of 269 runs (49 overs). In reply, India was bowled out for 248 runs (49.1 overs) with Virat Kohli’s half-century going in vain.

The visitors won the series 2-1 after dropping the first match. Marsh was named player of the series for scoring 194 runs in three innings.

“It is just natural aggression when I am batting. I have thoroughly enjoyed it," Marsh said, “I was really glad to come in and perform, as I am coming off an extended break.”

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia sped off to a good start with Marsh and Travis Head (33) putting on 68 runs off 65 balls.

Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj struggled with the new ball, but Hardik Pandya took 3-44 in eight overs to bring India back into the game.

First, Pandya had Head caught at square leg and three balls later Steve Smith was caught behind for duck. Australia was down to 85-3 within 3.4 overs when Pandya also trapped Marsh lbw.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked up 3-56, dismissing both David Warner (23) and Marnus Labuschagne (28) as Australia was reduced to 138-5 in 28.1 overs.

Warner, who came in at number four, added 40 runs with Labuschagne for the fourth wicket before the duo fell in the space of four overs.

Carey held the lower order together as he stitched a 58-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis (25). While the latter was out caught off Axar Patel (2-57) in the 37th over, Yadav bowled Carey to make it 203-7 in the 39th.

Australia’s tail wagged hard enough to add 66 runs for the final three wickets, which proved vital.

Sean Abbott scored 26 off 23 balls, with Ashton Agar scoring 17 runs. Mitchell Starc and Zampa added 10 runs each to push Australia to a challenging total.

India’s chase began on a positive note with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill adding 65 runs off 55 balls.

But the duo fell within a space of 19 balls to leave India at 77-2. Sharma was caught off Abbott after scoring 30 off 17 balls, while Zampa picked his first of the night, trapping Gill lbw for 37 off 49 balls.

Kohli spearheaded the chase thereafter scoring a sedate 54 off 72 balls, including two fours and a six. He added 69 runs for the third wicket with Lockesh Rahul (32), before the latter holed out off Zampa, who has his best figures on Indian soil.

India went from 146-3 to 151-4, as Patel (2) was run-out after a mix-up with Kohli, who had reached his 64th ODI half-century off 61 balls.

He added 34 runs with Pandya but the turning point came in the 36th over when Kohli was caught at long off.

Suryakumar Yadav’s horrendous run continued as he fell for a first-ball duck for the third time in the series. Agar bowled him off to reduce India to 185-6 and swing the match in Australia’s favor.

Zampa returned to dismiss Pandya, who scored 40 off 40 balls, and Ravindra Jadeja (18) as India lost its first bilateral home ODI series since 2019.

The leg spinner was named player of the match.

“I have had some success in India," Zampa said. “It is a tough place to come and always a huge challenge to play here. I don’t think I deserve this tonight, kudos to the guys who bowled before me. We had trust in our process and in our game plan.”

Australia was also the last team to win an ODI series here, and in this duration, India had won seven consecutive bilateral contests at home.

India had won the first ODI by five wickets, and Australia had bounced back with a 10-wicket win.

“I don’t think it was too many runs," said Sharma, the Indian skipper. “The wicket was challenging in the second innings but we didn’t bat well enough. We failed to put up partnerships today. We will play a World Cup in these conditions in six months’ time and we need to improve.” ____

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Vanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group Inc., the US asset management giant, has decided to shutter its remaining business in China after a retreat two years ago, according to people familiar with the matter, abandoning a 27 trillion yuan ($3.9 trillion) fund market that global competitors are embracing.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of

  • Yadav fails again as Australia stun India to win ODI series

    Australian spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar turned the match to hand India their first one-day international series defeat at home since 2019 in a thrilling third and final match in Chennai on Wednesday. Zampa was named player of the match but said his spin-partner Agar, who finished with 2-41, actually "changed the game".

  • White Sox' Yoán Moncada on World Baseball Classic All-Tournament team

    White Sox third baseman Yon Moncada was recognized as one of the best players in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

  • High river flows and flooding will remain a threat for months in Stanislaus County

    Officials are keeping a close eye on the San Joaquin River near Patterson, where a small breach occurred.

  • First Female Leader at India’s Refinery Builder Plots Big Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Eighteen months after becoming head of Engineers India Ltd., the state-owned firm that built most of the country’s oil refineries, Vartika Shukla says its transformation is gathering pace.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFirst Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a DealSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Milli

  • San Joaquin River flood possible as new storm hits Stockton area

    Evacuation orders and warnings along the San Joaquin River have already affected about 100 residents

  • Macron stands firm as pension reform protests heat up

    STORY: French President Emmanuel Macron drew an angry response from unions and opposition parties on Wednesday when he said he would press on with plans to raise the pension age, despite fury among many French people. In his first public comments since pushing through the bill, Macron said in televised interview he was undeterred.“…This reform is necessary. And I say this to the French people, I don't enjoy doing this, I would have preferred not to do this, but it's also because of a sense of responsibility that I expressed my commitment to do this in front of you." The comments did little to smooth things over. On Wednesday, protesters blocked train stations… In Nice, an effigy of Macron was laid on the tracks and thrown into the air.Polls show a wide majority of French are opposed to the pension legislation… and the past six nights have seen fierce demonstrations across France with bins set ablaze and scuffles with police. Macron insists reform is needed to ensure the pension system does not go bust.But this union leader said the new law - pushed through parliament without a vote last week and which raises the pension age by two years to 64 – needs to be stopped. CGT UNION SECRETARY-GENERAL OF HAVRE PORT, LAURENT DELAPORTE: “How can we hear that the street has no legitimacy? How can we hear that the pension reform, despite all the protests, will continue to be implemented? How can we legitimise this crime of democracy with these announcements? No. It has stirred up more hatred...” Socialist party lawmaker Olivier Faure said Macon is creating the chaos: "He (Emmanuel Macron) is an absolute pyromaniac, he's setting this country on fire, he pushes people towards entrenchment, he creates anger, he's the one who fuels the fire today…” Macron says he wants to re-engage with union leaders on the topic. This union member said she’s open to talks. But before that - a ninth nationwide day of protests and strikes is set for Thursday, according to union organizers… with massive disruptions expected to train travel, airports and schools.

  • With opening day right around the corner, Cardinals still have roster decisions to make

    With a week to go, there’s only one obvious candidate to open the season on the injured list, leaving a variety of options and some very difficult cuts.

  • India's Karnataka govt approves $968 million investment from Foxconn unit

    The southern Indian state of Karnataka has approved an 80 billion rupee ($967.91 million) investment in the state by a unit of Taiwan's Foxconn. The investment will lead to the creation of 50,000 jobs, the government said in a statement on Monday. Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, has been in discussions with Indian states, but has not announced any investment plans so far in Karnataka.

  • Pakistani intelligence officer, driver killed, officials say

    Suspected militants ambushed a vehicle carrying a senior military intelligence officer in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing him and his driver, security officials and police said. Brig. Mustafa Burki, who had been deeply involved in operations against the Pakistani Taliban in recent years, was “martyred” along with his driver as he traveled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, three security officials said. It was the second major assault on intelligence officers since January, when Pakistani Taliban killed another senior officer and his colleague in Punjab province.

  • Apple's Latest Moves To Abandon China Require A Big Lift: Changing India's Rules

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is seeking changes in India’s labor laws to expand local production. India’s regional governments are yielding to Apple’s request to move iPhone assembly from China, Bloomberg reports. India’s southern Tamil Nadu state, where Apple’s top supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) Foxconn Technology Group operates India’s largest iPhone plant, is weighing new rules to make factory shifts more flexible. Also Read: Apple’s Chinese Suppliers Sped To Migrate Prod

  • India has a $12 billion plan to keep up with soaring air travel

    India is planning a $12 billion ramp-up of its aviation sector which is recovering quickly from the pandemic slump and is on its way to a boom.

  • New snow frustrates weather-weary Crestline residents

    The San Bernardino mountains were under siege by the weather once again as another storm dumped several more feet of snow. Jasmine Viel reports.

  • Chetan Kumar: The Indian actor arrested for anti-Hindutva tweet

    Chetan Kumar, who works in Kannada-language films, has often made headlines for outspoken political views.

  • Putin welcomes Xi to the Kremlin with pomp

    Russian President Putin warmly welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Kremlin sending powerful message to Western leaders that their efforts to isolate Moscow over the fighting in Ukraine have fallen short. (Tue. 21)

  • Canada sees record population growth as immigration leaps

    Canada saw record-high population growth last year due to a surge in immigrants and temporary residents, the government statistical agency said Wednesday, adding that if the trend continues the nation will double its population in 26 years.With an increase of 2.7 percent, Canada last year by far led other Group of Seven industrialized nations and ranked among the top 20 in the world for population growth, the agency said.

  • Shazam Star Begs To Be In The Last Of Us After Shazam 2 Bombs

    Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released in theaters last week to a resounding “meh, okay” from audiences and critics alike. And now its main star and Jordan Peterson admirer, Zachary Levi, is out here on Twitter asking Neil Druckmann to cast him in the next season of the popular HBO Max series, The Last of Us.

  • On Ukraine frontline, old friends and a Soviet artillery gun

    They have known each other for years and remain inseparable even on the frontline in Ukraine, defending their country together "like brothers"."So we don't have quarrels and we are like brothers here," he says, adding that he tries to help the younger men.

  • These 10 MLB players are poised for breakout season in 2023

    Spring training is almost over, and that means its time to look at pitchers and hitters who are poised to break out in 2023.

  • Fed's balancing act: After rate hike, Powell talks fighting inflation amid a banking crisis

    The Federal Reserve taking a dovish stance, raising interest rates a quarter of a percentage point at its March meeting. At the beginning of month, the expectation was for a half-point hike, but following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY), the quarter-point hike was what most investors had priced in.&nbsp; In a press conference after the decision was announced, Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear that bringing down inflation was still the Fed's goal, saying "inflation remains too high." However, he acknowledged the potential economic drag of the banking turmoil, stating "events in the banking system over the past two weeks are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses." When it comes to the collapse of SVB, Powell didn't mince words, "at a basic level, Silicon Valley Bank management failed badly." Powell also addressed the Federal Reserve's review of its own supervision of SVB, stating "my only interest is that we identify what went wrong here," adding that after the investigation is complete, the Fed will need to develop and implement "the right policies to put in place so that it doesn’t happen again." Key video moments: 00:05 Response to bank crisis 00:19 Powell on SVB collapse 00:36 Fed response to SVB 00:47 Inflation is too high 00:58 Impact of banking crisis on inflation