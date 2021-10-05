Australia won't welcome international tourists until 2022

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discusses travel restrictions during a press conference in Canberra, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Australia has outlined plans to lift its pandemic ban on its vaccinated citizens traveling overseas from November, but no date has yet been set for welcoming international tourists back. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROD McGUIRK
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — International tourists won’t be welcomed back to Australia until next year, with the return of skilled migrants and students given higher priority, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia was expected to reach the vaccination benchmark on Tuesday at which the country could begin to open up: 80% of the population aged 16 and older having a second shot.

Last week, he outlined plans to allow vaccinated citizens and permanent residents to fly overseas from November for the first time since an extraordinarily tough travel ban took effect in March last year.

But Morrison on Tuesday said that after Australians, the next priority would be skilled migrants and international students entering Australia before tourists.

Australian immigration has been at its lowest since World War II because of pandemic restrictions. The pandemic has also had a disastrous effect on Australian universities that rely heavily on fees paid by international students. The education sector fears that students will enroll in other countries unless Australia opens its border to them soon.

“The next priorities are skilled migrants that are very important for the country and who are double vaccinated, as well as students who are coming and returning to Australia for their studies,” Morrison told Seven Network television.

“We will get to international visitors as well, I believe next year,” Morrison added.

The Australian Tourism Export Council, which represents a sector that made 45 billion Australian dollars ($33 billion) a year from international tourists before the pandemic, wants international visitors to return by March.

Australia is racing to inoculate its population as an outbreak of the more contagious delta variant that began in Sydney in June continues to spread.

Victoria state on Tuesday reported a national record 1,763 new local infections. Australia’s second-most populous state also reported four COVID-19 deaths.

The previous national record of 1,599 infections in 24 hours was set by New South Wales when its outbreak peaked on Sept. 10.

Hospitalizations peaked in Australia’s most populous state in mid-September.

New South Wales leads the other states in vaccination rates and Sydney’s airport is expected to be the first to reopen to vaccinated travelers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The defacing of NYC’s George Floyd statue shows disregard for Black bodies is as American as burgers and beer

    What is gained by defacing the image, the honour of a Black man who died at the hands of the state?

  • Dame Helena Morrissey attacks HSBC's attempt to 'ingratiate' themselves with China's Communist Party

    HSBC bosses are sacrificing democracy to ingratiate themselves with the Chinese Communist Party by backing a crackdown on freedom in Hong Kong, the City grandee Dame Helena Morrissey has said.

  • Progressive mayors seek reelection in Albuquerque, Santa Fe

    Progressive mayors are seeking reelection in New Mexico’s largest city and its fast-growing state capital as voting begins Tuesday, contending with challenges from Hispanic candidates from the more conservative wing of the Democratic Party. The Nov. 2 election is a preamble to statewide and congressional contests in 2022, where Democrats hope to extend their hold on all statewide offices including governor and super-majorities in the state House and Senate, and reclaim a congressional swing seat. In Santa Fe, publishing entrepreneur and Mayor Alan Webber is using the campaign trail to promote a guaranteed minimum income program for parents attending community college.

  • Australia to buy Merck's COVID-19 pill, Victoria cases hit record

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia will buy 300,000 doses of Merck & Co's experimental antiviral pill, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, as Victoria logged the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections of any state in the country since the pandemic began. Molnupiravir, which would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19 if it gets regulatory approval, could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for people most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, according to experts. "These treatments mean that we are going to be able to live with the virus," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Nine News on Tuesday as Australia aims to reopen its borders next month for fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents.

  • The coming impact of climate change on the Great Lakes

    In the coming decades, rising sea levels due to climate change could dramatically impact the both the East and West Coasts. The Great Lakes region will also be greatly impacted by climate change. Ben Tracy reports.

  • Man shot, killed in French Quarter

    Man shot, killed in French Quarter

  • Malaysia warns Myanmar to cooperate with envoy or no summit

    Malaysia's foreign minister warned Monday that Myanmar may be excluded from a summit of Southeast Asian leaders this month if it refuses to cooperate with the bloc's special envoy in resolving the military-ruled country's deepening crisis. The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes Myanmar, picked Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof in August as their special envoy and mediator following a military takeover in February that toppled the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • U.S. administers nearly 397 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures were up from the 395,934,825 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 5.71 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Algeria accuses France of "genocide," recalls ambassador

    Algeria has accused its former colonial ruler France of "genocide" and recalled its ambassador to Paris over comments by French President Emmanuel Macron it described as "inadmissible," AP reports. Why it matters: The move, announced in a statement Saturday, comes after the newspaper Le Monde reported that Macron accused Algerian authorities of stoking hatred for France. Tensions had been growing over France's decision to reduce the number of visas issued to people in Algeria, Morocco and Tunisi

  • Luis Rojas responds to Mets moving on from him, will he stay with the Mets? | Mets Breaking News

    After the New York Mets made the decision to move on from Luis Rojas as manager, Rojas responded to the news, and the SNY crew discusses whether or not Rojas will remain with the organization, and what his opportunities might be with other teams.

  • Why Treasury Secretary Yellen testified that climate change 'must be addressed'

    Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen reiterated her stance that climate change poses a threat to the U.S. economy on Tuesday.

  • Betts leads MLB in jersey sales, 4 Dodgers in top 10

    Mookie Betts and the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers had four of the top 10 selling jerseys in Major League Baseball this season. Betts' No. 50 uniform claimed the top spot for the second straight year after he was acquired prior to the 2020 season from the Boston Red Sox. Kershaw and Seager are set to become free agents.

  • Haiti to UN Security Council: Help us handle gang violence

    Haiti's top diplomat implored the U.N. Security Council on Monday for help tackling gang violence and crime, saying the existing U.N. political mission needs to pivot toward strengthening security and law enforcement institutions in the crisis-wracked country. “It’s vital to take account of the new realities that the country is facing and that the mandate is adjusted accordingly,” Foreign Minister Claude Joseph told the council after a summer of calamities in the Western Hemisphere's poorest country. U.S. border patrol agents' treatment of Haitian migrants massed at the southern U.S. border sparked outrage last month.

  • The countries with the most politicians named in the Pandora Papers

    The Ukrainian president may have pledged to reform the country's corrupt system of politics, but the Pandora Papers tell a different story.Driving the news: Ukraine is the country with the highest number of politicians named in the leak of offshore data, which implicates hundreds of people linked to offshore companies — including President Volodymyr Zelensky.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThough offshore companies are not thems

  • US whistleblower Edward Snowden says China's crypto ban has made bitcoin stronger

    US whistleblower Edward Snowden believes China's recent ban on cryptocurrency-related transactions and mining has only helped bitcoin.

  • China bets on hi-tech, history to attract Dubai Expo crowd

    As countries vie for attention at Expo 2020 Dubai, China has gone all out, hoping to take centre stage by showcasing more than 5,000 years of civilisation crowned by recent technological advances. A robotic panda shakes hands with visitors to its pavilion, named "Light of China", one of the biggest at the expo which opened last week. Built on a site covering around 4,600 square metres, 'Light of China' offers a glimpse into the future: space exploration, robotics and smart cities, and is a source of pride for some early Chinese visitors.

  • Biden promised Japan to defend disputed islands - new Japan PM Kishida

    New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that he received a "strong" message from President Joe Biden about the United States' commitment to defending the disputed East China Sea islets known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan. In phone talks on Tuesday morning that lasted roughly 20 minutes, the allies also confirmed their cooperation toward achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific, Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's official residence. The call came a day after Kishida called a parliamentary election for Oct. 31 and vowed to bolster the country's response to the pandemic.

  • Venezuela to reopen border with Colombia after years-long closure

    CARACAS/SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela (Reuters) -Venezuela will reopen its border with Colombia on Tuesday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in a state television address on Monday, after a nearly three-year closure due to political tensions. Venezuela closed the border in February 2019 as the Venezuelan opposition, backed by Bogota and Washington, attempted to bring humanitarian aid into the country its land border with Colombia against the wishes of President Nicolas Maduro. Venezuela is suffering from a multi-year, hyperinflationary economic collapse.

  • Trump: Inflation is going to ravage our country

    Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, joins Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro to discuss the state of the U.S. economy.

  • Paul Chryst provides an update on Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz’s injury

    Badger QB Graham Mertz and Paul Chryst comment on Mertz's chest injury