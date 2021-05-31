Australia and New Zealand unite over China human rights issues

New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Morrison hold a joint press conference at Admiralty House in Sydney
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand on Monday expressed grave concerns over developments in Hong Kong and the human rights situation in the Xinjiang region of China, as the two nations sought get in lockstep over their biggest trading partner.

In the first face-to-face meeting between heads of both countries in over 15 months, Australia and New Zealand presented a united front on China.

Quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand began last month after both nations controlled the spread of COVID-19, allowing Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to visit New Zealand.

Talks were focused among other things on China, with Australia currently at loggerheads with Beijing while New Zealand has strengthened economic ties with China, with the two countries this year upgrading their free trade agreement.

New Zealand's approach to China has lead to suggestions by political commentators and the media that Wellington may not be taking a strong enough stance on China's human rights' issues.

Ardern rejected this, saying New Zealand and Australia had similar positions on issues such as trade and human rights.

"You'll see Australia and New Zealand have broadly been positioned in exactly the same place on these issues consistently so I really push back on any suggestion that we are not taking a strong stance on these incredibly important issues," she said in a joint press conference.

Morrison backed Ardern, saying Australia and New Zealand were trading nations, but neither would ever trade its sovereignty.

"I think as great partners, friends, allies and indeed family, there will be those far from here who would seek to divide us and they will not succeed...," he said.

In a joint statement both prime ministers expressed grave concerns over developments in Hong Kong and the human rights situation in the Xinjiang region of China, and called on Beijing to respect the human rights of the Uighur people and other Muslim minorities and to grant the United Nations and other independent observers unfettered access to the region.

Activists and U.N. rights experts say at least a million

Muslims have been detained in camps in Xinjiang. The activists

and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture,

forced labour and sterilisations.

China initially denied detention camps existed, but has since said they are vocational centres designed to combat extremism. In late 2019, China said all people in the camps had “graduated.”

In Hong Kong, Beijing has clamped down on political protest, introducing a new security law in 2020 that criminalises what it considers subversion, secessionism, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces.

Australia's ties with China have deteriorated since Australia led voiced support for an independent inquiry into the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

China has in recent months moved to restrict imports of Australian products such as barley, wine and beef, with the World Trade Organisation saying last week it would establish a dispute settlement panel to resolve the barley row.

Ahead of Morrison's visit, New Zealand said it would back Canberra in the spat.

(This story was refiled to clarify Xinjiang region, not province.)

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand hosts Australia PM in 1st meeting since outbreak

    Growing friction with China and how to reopen borders after the pandemic will likely be among the topics discussed by the leaders of Australia and New Zealand in their first face-to-face meeting since the coronavirus outbreak prompted both countries to close their borders. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrived in the tourist resort of Queenstown for an overnight visit Sunday. Morrison is the first major world leader to visit New Zealand since both countries shut their borders last year to contain the virus.

  • Australian blogger on trial in China worried political tensions may impact outcome

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian blogger Yang Hengjun, facing trial in Beijing on espionage charges that he denies, asked the judge to exclude evidence obtained in interrogations where he says he was tortured, according to a message conveyed to family and friends. In his first comments since Thursday's court hearing, which was closed to family and Australian consular officials because China says it involved state secrets, Yang also expressed concern that geopolitical tensions may influence the outcome of his trial. Diplomatic ties between Australia and China have deteriorated sharply since Yang was detained in January 2019, with China imposing trade sanctions on some imports from Australia and reacting angrily to its call for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus.

  • Beijing's Hong Kong office slams intimidation of judge in tycoon Jimmy Lai's case

    Beijing's office that oversees matters in Hong Kong has warned of threats made to a judge who sentenced media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other democracy activists for their roles in an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019. A representative for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) said the presiding judge had received threatening phone calls, which the office said would not be tolerated. "This is a serious threat to the personal safety of judges, a flagrant challenge to the judicial system in Hong Kong and a gross violation of the rule of law and order in Hong Kong," Xinhua quoted a statement by HKMAO as saying late on Sunday.

  • The Latest: Australia finds more infections in nursing homes

    Authorities say a COVID-19 cluster in Australia’s second-largest city has spread into to nursing homes. Victoria state began a seven-day lockdown on Friday due to a cluster in its capital Melbourne. State health authorities on Monday announced 11 new cases.

  • Ministers fear revival of Islamist extremism could be fuelling rise in anti-Semitism

    A resurgence of Islamist extremism could be fuelling the increase in anti-Semitism on Britain's streets, ministers fear. In an interview with The Telegraph, Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, said recent incidents of anti-Jewish hate showed "signs of something more pernicious" than "casual anti-Semitism" and warned of "extremist groups operating in our midst". He pledged that the Government will "redouble its efforts" to deal with extremism, which will include ensuring that bodies such as police forces must "fully understand their responsibilities and [do] everything they can to tackle it". Mr Jenrick's intervention came after Boris Johnson condemned the "shameful racism" of anti-Jewish abuse shouted from a car travelling through north London earlier this month. Separately, some protestors at pro-Palestine marches held placards displaying Nazi symbols and other anti-Jewish material. On Saturday, a synagogue in Luton advised its members to stay away from a pro-Palestine rally taking place in the town. Amid growing government concern about a possible resurgence of Islamist extremism, The Telegraph understands that William Shawcross, the official reviewer of Prevent, the Government's anti-extremism programme, is examining links between Islamist activity and anti-Semitic incidents across the country.

  • Greece rejects Turkish minister's comments on Muslim minority

    Greece reacted angrily on Sunday to a statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that described members of a Muslim minority in northern Greece as Turkish and that said they were not accorded full civic rights. The statement by Cavusoglu, during a private visit to the northern Greek region of Thrace on Sunday, came ahead of his official meetings on Monday with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Athens.

  • Republicans could easily win fair-and-square. They're choosing Trump instead.

    The party has many very popular governors in blue states. Republicans hate them.

  • Cities Across China’s Industrial Heartland Now Rationing Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost two dozen cities across China’s key industrial province of Guangdong are now rationing electricity to businesses as the global economic recovery and hot summer weather boost demand. Some 21 municipalities in the southern province that’s home to almost 130 million people are limiting power use, China Southern Power Grid Co. said in a statement on WeChat. Electricity consumption in the grid operator’s five-province region is up 24% this year through May 29 from the same period in 2020 and surged to an all-time high on May 21.Power hasn’t been affected for homes or public utilities, China Southern said. Businesses and factories have been hit, however, with some being forced to shut several days a week, constraining their ability to fulfill orders. Several have turned to buying portable generators to keep the lights on.See also: China’s Power Crunch Means Sidewalks Packed With GeneratorsA resurgence in activity from the very businesses and factories now facing shortages is the main reason for the strong demand. High temperatures are also boosting air-conditioning demand, according to the grid manager, while low rainfall in Yunnan province means less hydropower supply.China Southern didn’t specify which municipalities were rationing power. Chinese news site Jiemian reported curtailments in cities in Guangdong including Guangzhou, Foshan, Shantou and Dongguan.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden considers two Kennedys for ambassadorships

    Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePresident Biden is considering naming two Kennedys to represent him abroad: Caroline Kennedy is in line to be U.S. ambassador to Australia, and Vicki Kennedy is on his radar for Western Europe, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: With JFK's daughter and the widow of Sen. Ted Kennedy, Biden would be reaching outside of his pool of core campaign donors. He'd also be putting a spotlight back on America's most famous political dynasty — and honoring a late friend and mentor.Flashback: Biden, who shares the family's Irish Catholic heritage, delivered a eulogy in 2009 for Ted, with whom he served in the Senate for 36 years.He has described Kennedy as a "big brother," and felt a debt of gratitude for Kennedy's defense of his honor amid the plagiarism controversy in Biden's 1988 presidential bid.Details: Vicki, an attorney at Greenberg Traurig and a gun control advocate, got to know Biden through her husband.Caroline served as President Obama’s second ambassador to Japan and is well versed in the issues in the Asia-Pacific region, where the AP first reported she could be heading.The White House declined to comment. People close to the process stressed that nothing is final until the White House sends a formal announcement.Driving the news: Biden was scheduled to make several formal offers to candidates over the holiday weekend, ahead of announcing his first slate of ambassadors as soon as this week.On Friday, he announced Rufus Gifford as his choice to be chief of protocol at the State Department.Administration officials have been vigorous in vetting the first group of political ambassadors, hoping to avoid negative headlines.The intrigue: In addition to political allies like former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Biden will likely reward longtime friends and aides, in lieu of several donors who raised millions of dollars over Zoom from his campaign.Biden is planning to nominate Cindy McCain as his envoy to the World Food Program in Rome.Michael Carpenter, managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and a former career foreign service officer, is being considered for a European position.Some donors may make the cut:Cynthia Telles, a clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA, is being considered for Costa Rica. She and her husband, Joe Waz, hosted a fundraiser for Biden in 2019 along with Hollywood luminaries Jeffrey Katzenberg and Rob Reiner.Scott Miller, a former UBS wealth manager and LGBTQ activist, has been discussed for Switzerland. He and his husband, Tim Gill, are prominent philanthropists for LGBTQ causes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • N. Korea issues first response to Moon-Biden summit

    North Korea's state media on Monday slammed the termination of an agreement between the U.S and South Korea that limited South Korea's missile range.North Korea’s official KCNA news agency quoted an article written by described “international affairs critic," Kim Myong Chol, accusing the U.S of "shameful double-dealing”.The pact limited the development of South Korea’s ballistic missile program to a range of 500 miles.South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced an end to that deal after his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month.Kim criticized Moon for welcoming the agreement’s dissolution.He said, “The termination is a stark reminder of the U.S.’s hostile policy toward the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] and its shameful double-dealing.”He said Pyongyang will counter the move.

  • Rep. McCaul: Covid origin 'worst cover-up in human history'

    The president last week ordered a 90-day investigation into claims the virus was spread by a lab accident in China.

  • Publix Will Be Open for Last Minute Memorial Day Supplies

    Last minute Pub subs?! We think yes.

  • Florida shooting: Two dead, more than 20 wounded in Hialeah

    Three people fired into a crowd outside a banquet hall in Hialeah, a city north of Miami.

  • Conspiracy theories have become a 'cultural problem for the country': Michel Martin

    The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on "This Week."

  • In post-pandemic Europe, migrants will face digital fortress

    As the world begins to travel again, Europe is sending migrants a loud message: Stay away! Greek border police are firing bursts of deafening noise from an armored truck over the frontier into Turkey. Mounted on the vehicle, the long-range acoustic device, or “sound cannon,” is the size of a small TV set but can match the volume of a jet engine.

  • CEO Elon Musk says SpaceX is building a Raptor rocket engine every 48 hours, disputing claims of a 'bottleneck' for the Artemis moon mission boosters

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said there wasn't a "bottleneck" in Raptor rocket production, as his company works on its Starship prototypes.

  • Piers Morgan's TV Comeback May Be Happening Sooner Than You Think After Meghan Markle Debacle

    We knew Piers Morgan wouldn’t stay silent for long. After he walked out on the air and quit his cushy Good Morning Britain job after co-anchor Alex Beresford called out his constant Meghan Markle vitriol in March, the controversial TV personality might already be making a comeback. According to Morgan (so take the news with […]

  • China’s Supply Chain Frontliners Bear Brunt of Surging Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factories, power plants and farms are fielding the worst effects of a surge in commodity costs that’s yet to hurt the wallets of the nation’s citizens.Electronic goods makers are balking at the volatility in raw materials prices and are cutting orders for rods and pipes, said Henan Qixing Copper Co. That’s a double blow for the supplier of metal parts, which is already dealing with soaring refined copper prices.“It’s a big test of the company’s capital,” said Hai Jianxun, a sales executive at Qixing, a mid-sized copper fabricator in China’s industrial base. This situation “requires much more capital to keep the business running.”China’s government has intensified its efforts to rein in commodity prices to help these industries weather what it hopes will be a transitory bout of inflation. Rhetorical intervention by top politicians, state planners and exchanges have had some success in forcing prices lower from the all-time highs hit earlier this month. But for many in the supply chain, the money woes are mounting up.A gauge of China’s manufacturing industry softened slightly in May, suggesting growth may have peaked for now. Input costs rose to their highest since 2010, squeezing smaller enterprises in particular.At a recent visit by Premier Li Keqiang to the city of Ningbo on the east coast, one home electronics manufacturer complained that higher raw materials prices had put huge pressure on its operations. Another -- a copper valve producer -- lobbied the premier for more government support.While producer price inflation (PPI) has jumped, consumer prices -- which are what the central bank really cares about when calculating monetary policy -- have remained more subdued. Keeping it that way depends on the supply chain absorbing rising costs and not passing them on to consumers.“Household spending remains soft, so consumer-facing businesses that are exposed to higher PPI will find it difficult to pass on price rises,” said Shaun Roache, APAC Chief Economist at S&P Global Ratings. “For now, higher PPI inflation threatens to eat into profit margins.”Power StrainedFactories, and the power plants that supply them, are also particularly vulnerable to elevated coal prices. With China’s economic revival pushing power consumption to exceed pre-pandemic levels, and drought in the south of the country causing a drop in hydro-power, energy costs are a growing headache.The strain on electricity supplies has already forced some factories in the southern industrial heartland of Guangdong to shift their operations to off-peak hours, said Yu Zhai, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. Others are only being allowed to operate three days a week, hurting their ability to fulfill orders, news website Jiemian reported. Such measures to stagger power consumption could last three months.Coal at the port of Qinhuangdao costs 865 yuan a ton, about 50% higher than average. When prices are above 800 yuan a ton, nearly all coal-fired power plants in China lose money, said Yu. “Some plants may try to reduce generation to avoid more losses,” he said.Farm FrustrationFarmers big and small are also suffering. Investors have punished the shares of the largest hog producers, which are facing a squeeze on margins from higher feed costs -- including corn, soybeans and wheat -- even as pork prices slump.Muyuan Foods Co., China’s biggest pig breeder, said costs are increasing due to higher raw material prices. The timing couldn’t be worse, with futures prices for live pigs in China falling to the lowest since the derivative launched earlier this year.And the spike in grain markets is hurting even the producers who should benefit from higher prices.Liu Chen, a corn farmer in Heilongjiang province in the northeast, said land rents and labor costs have jumped by about half, while fertilizer prices have risen 20%, amid the run-up in domestic corn prices, which peaked at the start of the year.“With current corn prices heading lower, it’s very likely that we will lose money by the time harvest comes around,” Liu said.(Updates with China’s May PMI in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 10 Cheap Cryptocurrencies To Check Out

    Cryptocurrencies are all the rage these days, particularly with speculative investors. What used to be a "fringe" investment is now front and center in the financial press. Even financial networks...

  • Intel announces two new 11th-gen chips and a 5G M.2 laptop module at Computex

    Intel kicked off this year’s virtual Computex by announcing two new 11th Gen U-Series chips for use in thin, lightweight laptops. It also unveiled its first 5G M.2 module for laptops, designed in a partnership with MediaTek (Intel sold its smartphone modem business to Apple in 2019). Both of Intel’s new chips have Intel Irix Xe graphics.