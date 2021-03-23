Australia and New Zealand welcome sanctions against Chinese

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a media conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, March 22, 2021. The European Union imposed Monday sanctions on four Chinese officials accused of responsibility for abuses against Uyghur Muslims, provoking swift retaliation from Beijing. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool via AP)
·1 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday welcomed the United States, European Union, Canada and Britain taking joint action to impose sanctions on senior Chinese officials over human rights abuses in China’s far western Xinjiang region.

“We share these countries’ deep concerns, which are held across the Australian and New Zealand communities,” Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and her New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta said in a joint statement.

“Today, we underscore the importance of transparency and accountability, and reiterate our call on China to grant meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for United Nations experts, and other independent observers,” the statement added.

The Australian and New Zealand governments reiterated their grave concerns about the growing number of credible reports of severe human rights abuses against ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. The two have not imposed sanctions themselves.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the multi-national measures were part of “intensive diplomacy” by the U.K., the United States, Canada and the 27-nation EU to force action amid mounting evidence of serious rights abuses against the Uyghur people.

The sanctions will be imposed immediately and include travel bans and asset freezes against four officials, Raab said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement the united response "sends a strong signal to those who violate or abuse international human rights, and we will take further actions in coordination with likeminded partners."

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan to start private imports of CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for sale

    A private company in Pakistan will begin receiving shipments of China's CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine this week for commercial sale, an official at the company's local partner told Reuters on Monday. Pakistan, one of the first countries in the world to allow private imports of COVID-19 vaccines, has already received a batch of the Russian Sputnik vaccine. "We expect the first 10,000 doses to come on March 25, and 100,000 next month and 200,000 the month after," said Hassan Abbas, an official of AJ Pharma, CanSino's local partner, which will be importing the vaccine.

  • EU, US, UK, Canada target China officials over Uyghur abuses

    The European Union, Britain, Canada and the United States on Monday launched coordinated sanctions against officials in China over human rights abuses in the far western Xinjiang region, provoking swift retaliation from Beijing. The sanctions involve a freeze on the officials’ assets and a ban on them traveling in the bloc.

  • Western nations sanction China for Xinjiang abuses

    In the first coordinated Western action against Beijing under U.S. President Joe Biden, the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union imposed sanctions on Chinese officials Monday for human rights abuses in the Chinese territory of Xinjiang, home to many ethnic minority groups. The move comes on the heels of a meeting last week between senior Chinese and U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, which laid bare tensions between the world’s two largest economies. “…and we certainly know and knew going in that there are a number of areas where we are fundamentally at odds, including China's actions in Xinjiang.” Western governments are seeking to hold Beijing accountable for mass detentions of Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang. Activists and U.N. rights experts say at least 1 million Muslims are detained in camps in Xinjiang. They also accuse China of using torture, forced labor and sterilizations. China denies any abuses in Xinjiang and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism. Ahead of meetings with EU and NATO ministers in Brussels this week, Secretary Blinken on Monday said in statement that China (quote) "continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang” and that a united transatlantic response against Beijing (quote) “sends a strong signal to those who violate or abuse international human rights.” The EU was the first to impose sanctions Monday on four Chinese officials, including a top security director, a decision that was mirrored by Britain and Canada later in the day. The U.S., which had already blacklisted the top official in Xinjiang last year, added other senior Chinese officials to the list Monday. Beijing hit back immediately with punitive measures against the EU, blacklisting European lawmakers, diplomats, including families, and think tanks, and banning their businesses from trading with China.

  • U.S. health body questions robustness of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial data

    AstraZeneca Plc may have provided an incomplete view of efficacy data on its COVID-19 vaccine from a large scale trial in the United States, a U.S. health agency said Tuesday, in a fresh setback for the shot. The concerns throw into question whether the British drugmaker can seek U.S. emergency use authorization for the vaccine in the coming weeks as planned, and come just one day after interim data from the trial had shown better-than-expected results. The vaccine developed with Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in the large trial that also took place in Chile and Peru, according to the data.

  • Germany extends COVID restrictions and announces strict Easter lockdown

    Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Tuesday Germany's COVID-19 restrictions are being extended for another month, and the country will endure an "even stricter lockdown" in April to combat spiking cases, per DW.com.Driving the news: Merkel said the spread of coronavirus variants put Germany in a "very serious situation" as they're "significantly more deadly" and more infectious, so Germany needs an "emergency brake." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."What we have is essentially a new pandemic," she added, according to Deutsche Welle.German Health Minister Jens Spahn said last Friday that COVID-19 cases were spiking at an "exponential rate" in the country and there might not be enough vaccine doses to avoid a third wave.The big picture: Following a video call with Germany's 16 state governors, Merkel said the current lockdown measures that were due to last until March 28 would be extended to April 18.Measures will be tightened further from April 1 through April 5, with public gatherings banned and most stores closed during the Easter holiday period. Churches are being urged to hold services online.By the numbers: Germany has reported over 75,000 deaths from the virus and nearly 2.7 million cases since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins."The weekly infection rate per 100,000 people stood at 107 nationwide on Monday, up from the mid-60s three weeks ago," AP notes.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Britain imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, state body over Xinjiang

    Britain imposed sanctions on Monday on four Chinese officials and a state security body over human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uighur community in Xinjiang, part of coordinated action by some Western countries to put pressure on Beijing. Earlier on Monday, the United States announced sanctions on two more Chinese officials linked to China's Xinjiang region and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials, including a top security director.

  • EU sanctions Russians over rights abuses in Chechnya

    The European Union imposed sanctions on Monday on two Russians accused of persecuting gay and lesbian people in the southern Russian region of Chechnya, the bloc's toughest response to attacks on Russian citizens because of their sexuality. Russian authorities in the autonomous region deny what human rights groups, media and filmmakers have described as a purge, with dozens of LGBT+ people rounded-up and tortured since 2017. The EU blacklisted Aiub Vakhaevich Kataev, a senior official at the Russian Internal Affairs Ministry in Chechnya, and Abuzaid Dzhandarovich Vismuradov, deputy prime minister of the Chechnya region and the commander of a special security unit that the EU said was responsible for persecution.

  • Georgia GOP voting bills advance as some provisions dropped

    Republican lawmakers in Georgia are backing away from two of the more contentious efforts to limit voting access as they advance sweeping changes to election law, changes proposed after Democrats won the state’s presidential contest and two U.S. Senate runoffs. New versions of election bills advancing in state House and Senate committees no longer contain provisions that would limit Sunday voting, a popular day for Black churchgoers to vote during “souls to the polls” events. Also gone is language to greatly limit who can vote absentee by mail, which would have ended no-excuse absentee voting available to any Georgia voter since 2005.

  • China Is Investigating Heaps of Dead Pigs Along the Yellow River

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are investigating scores of dead pigs found along a section of the Yellow River, according to a state-backed media report, turning the spotlight back on food and water safety in the country.Dozens of pig carcasses were discovered in the Inner Mongolia section of the country’s second-longest river and some were rotting in the water, according to Banyuetan, a magazine run by state news agency Xinhua. Local authorities are investigating the source of the pigs and checking if they carried any disease, in addition to disinfecting the area. This isn’t the first time China has found dead pigs in its rivers. In 2013, thousands of dead pigs were discovered in Shanghai’s Huangpu river -- some of which were reported to be infected with porcine circovirus disease -- threatening the region’s water supply. A year later, authorities pulled more than 100 dead pigs from the Ganjiang River in Nanchang city.The latest discovery comes as China’s hog herd is recovering from the ravages of African swine fever. The disease broke out in the country in 2018 and destroyed almost half the hogs in the world’s largest pork producer. Concerns over food safety and rising costs of pork production have accelerated the closure of small pig farms in favor of larger, more efficient facilities.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 73, single and work part time, should I put money into an IRA?

    Looking at my taxes for 2020, I think I can save a few bucks by putting money in an IRA. Working seniors, regardless of their age, have always been able to contribute to a Roth IRA if their income was within certain limits but if over age 70½, they could not contribute to a traditional IRA. The SECURE Act of 2019 eliminated that age restriction so now persons over age 70½ can contribute to a traditional IRA if they have earned income.

  • U.S. sanctions two more Chinese officials over alleged Xinjiang abuses

    The United States on Monday announced sanctions on two more Chinese officials in connection with serious human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, where Washington says ethnic Muslims are the victims of genocide. The U.S. Treasury Department named the officials as Wang Junzheng, secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), and Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau (XPSB).

  • U.S. U.K. and EU Sanction China Over Human Rights Abuse

    Mar.22 -- The U.S., U.K., and Canada joined the European Union to impose sanctions against China over alleged human rights abuses on the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Emily Wilkins reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."

  • The appeasement of genocide in Xinjiang shames our country – and all for the sake of a trade deal

    The government wants to pretend that whatever may be happening to the Uighurs, it is not serious enough to get in the way of business. We must make a stand, write Caroline Lucas and John Ashton

  • The EU is sanctioning China for the first time since Tiananmen Square

    The bloc has sanctioned four people and one entity it accuses of perpetrating human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. China has already retaliated.

  • Saudi Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years, says CEO

    Saudi Aramco will ensure China's energy security remains its highest priority for the next 50 years and beyond as new and existing energy sources run in parallel for some time, CEO Amin Nasser told the China Development Forum on Sunday. Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, retained its position as China's top supplier in the first two months this year, with volumes up 2.1% to 1.86 million barrels per day (bpd), China customs data showed on Saturday. The kingdom beat Russia to keep its ranking as China's top crude supplier in 2020 despite unprecedented production cuts in a pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to balance global markets after demand plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • NBA trade rumors: Sixers among the leaders in pursuit of Kyle Lowry trade

    The Sixers continue to be linked with six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. By Noah Levick

  • Justin Howell and Elisabeth Crandall-Howell win Pac-12 Women's Gymnastics Coaches of the Year award

    The Pac-12 announced its year-end Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics All-Conference and Performance Awards with California’s Justin Howell and Elisabeth Crandall-Howell earning Pac-12 Women's Gymnastics Coaches of the Year honors.

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men