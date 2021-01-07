Australian agency reviewing data on Vatican money transfers

NICOLE WINFIELD

ROME (AP) — The Australian government’s financial intelligence agency said Thursday it is reviewing its data after questions were raised about its report that $1.8 billion were transferred from the Vatican to Australia over six years.

The agency, Austrac, said it was working with the Vatican to get to the bottom of the matter. The Vatican confirmed it was in contact with Austrac regarding “an examination of the data that it (Austrac) provided in recent days."

Austrac listed the annual transactions since 2014 in response to a parliamentary inquiry without providing any details about senders or recipients. The agency monitors financial transactions to identify money laundering, organized crime, tax evasion, welfare fraud and terrorism financing.

The data raised eyebrows in Australia and the Holy See, given the number of transfers and amounts that appeared to be greatly out of line with the Vatican’s financial reality. It also fueled media speculation that money from the Holy See helped influence the Australian criminal prosecution of Cardinal George Pell, who was convicted and then acquitted of historic sex abuse.

“Austrac is currently undertaking a detailed review of the figures and is working with the Holy See and Vatican City State Financial Intelligence Unit on this matter,” the agency said in response to a query from The Associated Press.

Vatican officials have expressed perplexity at the reported transfers. The amounts greatly exceed the finances of the Holy See, the government of the Catholic Church. It runs on an annual budget of around 300 million euros ($368.2 million)- less than the amount reported to have been sent to Australia in a single year.

The Vatican City State has one bank, with total client assets of 5.1 billion euros ($6.3 billion). Two-thirds of those assets are held in managed portfolios that belong to the bank's 15,000 clients, most of them religious orders, Vatican employees, Holy See offices and embassies around the world.

Australia’s bishops have also expressed puzzlement and were seeking clarity. Australian Catholic Bishop's Conference spokesman Gavin Abraham said the bishops had no knowledge of the transfers and that none of the money was received by dioceses, charities or other Catholic entities.

Austrac's Vatican figures appear to be derived from a chart the agency published last year in response to a question under Australia’s Freedom of Information Act. The chart lists every country's flow of money to and from Australia, and appears to include remittances. It shows billions of dollars passing through Australia every year from countries big and small.

Pell had clashed with the Vatican’s old guard over his financial reform efforts, which he had to abandon in 2017 to face trial. Pell himself has suggested that his prosecution was related to his work trying to clean up the Vatican's murky finances and the resistance he faced, but also acknowledged he has no evidence.

Australia’s police previously said they weren’t investigating the money flows; Pell’s accuser has denied receiving any payment for his testimony.

___

Rod McGuirk contributed from Canberra, Australia.

Latest Stories

  • A second new strain of COVID spreads fear in Britain as Boris Johnson dithers

    The new year in the U.K. is starting out very rocky — with the country battling not one but two variants of the coronavirus that have sent new case numbers quadrupling in a month.

  • Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com 'Where is Pence?' Pro-Trump mob tried to hunt down vice president, lawmakers in Capitol siege. Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason

  • Woman killed in Capitol riot shooting identified as US Air Force veteran, reports say

    Circumstances of shooting still unclear and DC police are investigating

  • Democrat Warnock claims Senate victory but Republican Loeffler vows she will win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate race, while his Republican opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, said she would ultimately emerge from the contest as the winner. With 98% of the votes counted, Warnock led Loeffler 50.4% to 49.6%, according to Edison Research. The Warnock-Loeffler contest, and a second Senate runoff between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will determine control of the Senate and the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com 'Where is Pence?' Pro-Trump mob tried to hunt down vice president, lawmakers in Capitol siege. Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason

  • Lawyer seeks to free man acquitted in Daniel Pearl's killing

    The lawyer for a Pakistani man convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl said Wednesday that he will petition the Supreme Court to free his client. Pearl’s family and the Pakistani government have appealed the acquittal to the Supreme Court, which resumed its hearing this week. Sheikh’s lawyer, Mehmood A. Sheikh, has been trying to get his client, who has been on death row for 18 years, freed since the acquittal.

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Explainer: How a U.S. Senate divided 50-50 on party lines could work

    Twin wins by Democrats in two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, if confirmed, could divide the chamber 50-50 and give Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote. Raphael Warnock, a Black Baptist preacher, beat Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, declared victory with a narrow lead over incumbent David Perdue.

  • Ashli Babbitt: Air Force veteran from California shot dead by plain-clothes police during US Capitol riots

    The woman who was shot dead by police as she stormed the US Capitol building has been named as Ashli Babbitt, a Trump Supporter from San Diego, California who had served in the United States Air Force. Ms Babbitt, 35, who undertook four tours of duty in 14-years according to her husband Aaron, was shot in the chest by a plain clothes officer after trying to enter the House chamber, said Washington Police Chief Robert Contee. During chaotic scenes inside the Capitol building, Ms Babbitt was part of an angry mob which ran amok, attempting to derail the certification of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. "I really don't know why she decided to do this," her mother-in law told Fox News. Witnesses say that she was shot while attempting to climb through a window and enter the congressional chambers.

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Schumer: 'Make no mistake' that Trump motivated violence on Capitol Hill

    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer addressed the American public following the riot at the U.S. Capitol when the Senate reconvened on Wednesday evening.

  • Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him

    President Trump cannot fire Vice President Mike Pence. But Pence could play a big part in immediately ending Trump's term.Removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, "a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy," is one of a handful of options being considered by shaken Trump allies, Axios said Wednesday night, confirming earlier reports. Republicans are furious with Trump for "fomenting an attack on American democracy" by sending a mob to sack the U.S. Capitol, as well as his leading role in ending GOP control of the Senate, and "there's concern about whether the country can withstand another two weeks with Trump at the helm."Republicans are also discussing censuring Trump, which would do little, and removing him via impeachment, Axios says. "The 25th Amendment route would require buy-in from Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet. But many of those Cabinet members also have been loyalists to the president and serve in acting capacities, so it's not clear that support or will exists." On the other hand, "Trump has been ranting about Pence" and his ceremonial role in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell Axios.If removed under the never-used Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, "Trump can't just take his powers back immediately and fire all the Cabinet officers who sought to sideline him," George Conway explained.> ... to sustain the VP's and cabinet's judgment. Congress has 21 days to act. > > Since Trump now has less than 14 days left in his term, Congress can just run out the clock with Pence in place until Biden is sworn in.> > -- George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2021The idea of removing Trump with 13 days left in his term is not yet being embraced by House or Senate GOP leaders, Axios says,"and it's too soon to know whether those talking about them are just letting off steam after a shock to the democracy, or whether a critical mass exists to proceed." But Pence looked pretty irritated and maybe even a little presidential when he reconvened the congressional count of Biden's electoral victory after police removed the pro-Trump mob from the Capitol."I've known Mike Pence forever," Sen James Inhofe (R-Okla.) told the Tulsa World on Tuesday night, after a day of public abuse by Trump. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him," he added. "He said, 'After all the things I've done for (Trump).'"More stories from theweek.com 'Where is Pence?' Pro-Trump mob tried to hunt down vice president, lawmakers in Capitol siege. Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason

  • What does ‘Status Not Available’ mean on stimulus tracking site? Here’s what IRS says

    Stimulus checks started arriving through direct deposit last week, the IRS said.

  • EU seeks up to 100 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine in new deal - sources

    The European Union is in talks with Pfizer and BioNTech over ordering up to 100 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday, as European governments battle to speed up immunisations. The bloc, with a population of 450 million, has already ordered 200 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and has taken up an option to buy another 100 million under a contract signed with the two companies in November. The sources said the EU is seeking to buy 50 or 100 million additional doses from the companies.

  • Trump lawyer Giuliani was pushing senators to block Biden victory even after riots began, misdialed voicemail reveals

    Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to block the count of the Electoral College votes as Capitol was still recovering from violence

  • McConnell: Democracy 'would enter a death spiral' if Republicans overturn Biden's win

    As Congress met Wednesday to formalize President-elect Joe Biden's election win, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned that overturning the results would permanently harm American democracy.McConnell delivered a speech on Wednesday afternoon as lawmakers met to count electoral votes and some Republicans objected to the certification. The Republican leader spoke out against attempts to overturn Biden's victory, noting there is no evidence of voter fraud "anywhere near the massive scale" that would have changed the outcome like President Trump has claimed."The voters, the courts, and the states have all spoken," McConnell said. "They've all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our republic forever. ... If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral. We'd never see the whole nation accept an election again."McConnell noted that Congress has a "limited role" in the process, adding that lawmakers "cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of elections on steroids" and that ignoring the will of the voters on an "extraordinarily thin basis" would "be unfair and wrong.""And I will not pretend such a vote would be a harmless protest gesture while relying on others to do the right thing," McConnell said. "I will vote to respect the people's decision and defend our system of government as we know it." > BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: "If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral. We'd never see the whole nation accept an election again." https://t.co/Y6Ixt5iEny pic.twitter.com/KO1PWiJ6Cm> > -- ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2021More stories from theweek.com 'Where is Pence?' Pro-Trump mob tried to hunt down vice president, lawmakers in Capitol siege. Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason

  • China steps up COVID-19 curbs near Beijing as infections rise

    Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, in the latest escalation of measures to stave off another coronavirus wave. The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China on Jan. 5, more than the total of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days. Hebei also accounted for 43 of 64 new asymptomatic cases - people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus but not yet showing symptoms of COVID-19.

  • Proud Boys and neo-Nazis: Who are the protesters who stormed the US Capitol?

    US Capitol in lockdown: Follow the latest news The storming of the US Capitol is a jarring but natural product of years of violence and hateful rhetoric stoked by disinformation and conspiracy theories, experts on far-right extremism said as they watched Wednesday’s riot. Members of far-right groups, including the Proud Boys, joined the crowds that formed in Washington to cheer on President Trump as he urged them to protest Congress’s counting of Electoral College votes confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Then they headed to the Capitol. Members of smaller white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups also were spotted in the crowds. Police were photographed stopping a man identified as a leading promoter of the QAnon conspiracy theory from storming the Senate floor. Online forums popular with Trump supporters lit up with gleeful posts about the chaotic scenes broadcast from the Capitol. Thousands of messages on Parler, a right-wing alternative to Twitter, included the hashtag civilwar or other variations of the term.

  • Woman reportedly shot at Capitol, protesters hold 'armed standoff' with police at House chamber door

    People trying to overtake the Capitol building forced senators and House members into hiding on Wednesday.Both the House and Senate's debates over opposition to electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden were halted Wednesday when Trump supporters, some of them seemingly armed, broke into the Capitol. The protesters broke glass doors and pushed past security guards, eventually making it into the congressional chambers and offices.After filling the halls waving Trump and Confederate flags, some members of the mob broke the glass on the doors to the House chamber. Reporters said there was an "armed standoff" at the doors between police and insurgents. Some protesters eventually made it to the Senate floor; some seemingly did so by jumping down from the viewing gallery above. One protester took the presiding officer's chair, yelling "Trump won that election."> They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT> > — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021> Incredible Getty photos from inside the Capitol pic.twitter.com/IN2rRcsOg5> > — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 6, 2021House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy later confirmed to PBS News that shots were fired inside the Capitol and that someone had been injured. Paramedics were seen taking someone out of the building on a stretcher. CNN reported a woman had been shot at the Capitol and was in critical condition.More stories from theweek.com 'Where is Pence?' Pro-Trump mob tried to hunt down vice president, lawmakers in Capitol siege. Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory White House counsel reportedly concerned Trump was committing treason

  • Wikileaks founder Assange denied bail by London court after extradition win

    LONDON (Reuters) -WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday because a judge said there is a risk he may abscond while the United States tries to secure his extradition from Britain. Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange's past conduct meant there were substantial grounds to believe that if released he would abscond again as the U.S. Department of Justice appeals against her Monday ruling against his extradition. She was referring to the fact that Assange skipped bail and fled to the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was wanted at the time to answer questions on alleged sex crimes.