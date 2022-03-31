Australian Agricultural's (ASX:AAC) investors will be pleased with their favorable 55% return over the last three years

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, Australian Agricultural Company Limited (ASX:AAC) shareholders have seen the share price rise 55% over three years, well in excess of the market return (23%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 37%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

View our latest analysis for Australian Agricultural

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Australian Agricultural became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Australian Agricultural's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Australian Agricultural shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 37% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 0.2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Australian Agricultural is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market Is Over: 3 Stocks to Buy on the Bounce

    Sure, you might still see some mentions of a Nasdaq bear market here and there. Fintech stocks were hit especially hard in the big Nasdaq sell-off in recent months. Block's (NYSE: SQ) shares plunged nearly 70% from their peak at one point.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Digital Issues a 2022 Warning. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Shares of Bitcoin miner Stronghold Digital were down more than 30% in premarket trading Wednesday after posting a revenue miss for its fiscal fourth-quarter and a 2022 outlook warning. Co-Chairman and CEO Greg Beard said in a news release the company has faced significant challenges. For the fourth quarter of 2021, Stronghold Digital (ticker: SDIG) averaged a hash rate of approximately 0.3 EH/s. The Company estimates it will average a hash rate of approximately 0.9 EH/s for the first quarter of 2022.

  • 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach says the inversion of the yield curve matters, no matter what Wall Street says

    Many analysts have said the inversion of the yield curve no longer matters. DoubleLine's Jeff Gundlach had a simple message: "Don't believe them."

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $22.17, marking a +1.33% move from the previous day.

  • Bitcoin Prices Shake Off Pressure from a Crypto Heist. A Prominent Whale Is Growing Even Bigger.

    MicroStrategy, the business intelligence group run by Michael Saylor, is using a bitcoin-collateralized loan to increase its crypto holdings.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into April

    They are all down more than 30% year to date, and now could be the perfect time to load up on these stocks.

  • Energy Transfer: A David Tepper-Backed Dividend Play

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America

  • How Much is Charles Munger Worth?

    American businessman and investor Charles Munger, best-known as Warren Buffet's business partner and vice-chairman of holding company Berkshire Hathaway, announced a partial retirement at age 98....

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Regular income streams can make it easier for retail investors to withstand the current market volatility.

  • Why Anil Ambani had to quit the boards of his own companies

    Once the world's sixth-richest billionaire, Anil Ambani declared himself a pauper to Chinese banks in 2020.

  • Boeing (BA) Wins Deal for KC-135 Air Refueling Jet Program

    Boeing (BA) is set to supply horizontal stabilizers for KC-135 jets.

  • Philippines-based MSME platform GrowSari raises $77.5 million Series C

    GrowSari, a Manila-based platform for digitizing small businesses in the Philippines, announced today it has raised a total of $77.5 million for its Series C round. Investors included the International Finance Corporation, KKR, Wavemaker Partners and the Temasek Group’s Pavilion Capital. Co-founder and CEO Reymund Rollan told TechCrunch that GrowSari raised again because it wants to expand its fintech offerings for store owners and build its supplier marketplace, including commodities.

  • Ethereum Merge Sparks Supply-Squeeze Price Jump Over 40%. Should You Buy?

    Several factors are cutting the available supply of Ethereum on crypto exchanges, driving up the price of the ETH coin.

  • Kiplinger 25 Model Portfolios

    Reach your investment goals with these plans using our favorite no-load mutual funds.