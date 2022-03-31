Australian Agricultural's (ASX:AAC) investors will be pleased with their favorable 55% return over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, Australian Agricultural Company Limited (ASX:AAC) shareholders have seen the share price rise 55% over three years, well in excess of the market return (23%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 37%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Australian Agricultural became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Australian Agricultural's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Australian Agricultural shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 37% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 0.2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Australian Agricultural is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

