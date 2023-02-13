Australian Agricultural's (ASX:AAC) investors will be pleased with their decent 42% return over the last five years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Australian Agricultural Company Limited (ASX:AAC) share price down 12% in the last month. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. In that time, it is up 42%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 50%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Australian Agricultural moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Australian Agricultural's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Australian Agricultural provided a TSR of 2.8% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 7% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Australian Agricultural has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

