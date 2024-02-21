Australian airline Qantas Airways names John Mullen as chairman

Australian airline Qantas Airways on Wednesday announced the appointment of John Mullen as its chairman. He will assume the role ahead of the company's annual general meeting this October.

Nora Scheinkestel will join the board as a non-executive director and chair of the Remuneration Committee.

The new appointments were made after the retirement of the current Chairman Richard Goyder and two directors Maxine Brenner and Jacqueline Hey.

On Tuesday, Qantas shares closed at $18.72, down 3.06%.