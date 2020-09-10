Australian-Based Leading CFD Trading Platform TradeMax Rebrands to TMGM

TMGM commences international operations from headquarters in Australia

CFD Trading facing sharp rise in popularity due to market volatility

SYDNEY, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CFD Broker, TradeMax, a trusted leader in the Australian market, made a milestone announcement to both its operations and identity.

The company is commencing operations globally. Alongside the announcement for expansion, comes the announcement of a rebrand. TradeMax will now become 'TMGM' - an acronym for 'TradeMax Global Markets'.

Australia, already the worldwide hub of CFD Trading, is where TMGM is headquartered. Exclusively offering CFD Trading is a major proponent of the platform's success - as CFD Trading reaches popularity during times of market volatility - where traders can both 'long' and 'short' the market.

The timing for international expansion is crucial. The forex market is currently the largest financial market in the world in terms of trading volume, liquidity and value.

In 2019, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) revealed the global forex market overturns $6.6 trillion on average every single day.

CEO Lee Yu expects to see their customer base grow exponentially - even expanding the global in-house team to readily service new users in multiple languages.

TMGM's platform has risen to popularity and acclaim as it offers the ideal environment for CFD Trading: full transparency, low commissions and instant deposits/withdrawals. It empowers investors to easily diversify their portfolio with access to 7 asset classes and 15,000+ products.

"We offer users lightning speed executions with thin spreads," he says, noting that the platform has partnerships with top-tier liquidity providers so that the breadth of markets users can access is substantial.

The platform recorded an average of 6.5 bn in daily trading volume last month. The vast majority of the platform's trades are placed through MT4 and Lee Yu sees 2020 as a crucial time for the platform to boost its presence in new markets.

With more demand than ever for CFD Trading in the greater market, TMGM is ready to be of service to motivated traders.

"We've had great success in Australia," CEO Lee Yu says. "It's natural that we've decided to be headquartered where the pulse on the market is. We're confident that TMGM will soon be the leader in CFD Trading worldwide, too."

Please visit www.tmgm.com to explore the new website and learn more.

