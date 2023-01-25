Australian battery maker makes bid for Britishvolt - latest updates

Britishvolt could be rescued from administration by an Australian start-up - Britishvolt

An Australian based start-up has launched a rescue bid for the failed electric battery maker Britishvolt, which collapsed into administration this month.

Recharge Industries has lobbed an eleventh-hour bid for the business which was planning to build a £3.8bn gigafactory at a site near Blyth, Northumberland.

Britishvolt collapsed after it failed to meet the conditions to secure £100m in funding from the Government via its Automotive Transformation Fund.

It had been hoped the compant would become a homegrown source to power electric cars, reducing manufacturers' reliance on imports from markets such as China, which has emerged as one of the world's largest battery makers.

Recharge Industries lodged its takeover bid late on Tuesday. It was first reported by the Australian Financial Review.

Administrators EY said last week that of Britishvolt's 232 employees, around 206 have been made redundant. The remaining 26 staff were being kept on to assist with the sale of the company's business and its assets and the wind-down of the business.

Read the latest updates below.

07:45 AM

Aviva hit with £50m claims bill after cold snap

Insurance giant Aviva has revealed a claims bill of around £50m from last month's freezing weather.

The group said it had been focused on supporting its customers during the recent big freeze, which saw households across Britain suffer from burst pipes and water tanks, as well as other damage.

But Aviva said its group-wide weather experience was only marginally above the long-term averages in the fourth quarter.

In an update ahead of an investor and analyst briefing on its UK general insurance personal lines business, the group said it continues to "price appropriately" given soaring cost pressures.

Aviva said it was "responding at pace to emerging data and trends".

07:39 AM

Amazon workers on strike over pay

Hundreds of Amazon warehouse workers are going on strike today as part of unprecedented industrial action by the company's British employees.

Story continues

Members of the GMB Union working at the retailer's Coventry depot held a strike ballot in December after Amazon offered a 50 pence-per-hour increase in pay. About 98pc of workers who voted were in favour of taking industrial action.

GMB senior organizer Stuart Richards said: "After six months of ignoring all requests to listen to workers' concerns, GMB urges Amazon UK bosses to do the right thing and give workers a proper pay rise."

The strike follows a series of unofficial walkouts and slowdowns at warehouses across the UK last year after the pay raise was announced.

The strike will not directly affect customers, and Amazon is "proud" of the wages it offers, the company said earlier in January.

It said its packages start at a minimum of £10.50 to £11.45 per hour, depending on location. The national living wage, for adults 23 years old and above, will rise to £10.42 in April from £9.50.

Amazon workers on strike outside the fulfilment centre in Coventry - Jacob King/PA Wire

07:32 AM

EasyJet upbeat as bookings stay strong

EasyJet expects to beat its profit expectations for the year after revealing strong bookings continued into the second quarter and the crucial summer months.

The discount airline filled 20.2m seats in the first quarter and expects the figure to be 38m for the first half and then rise to 56m for the second half of its financial year, which runs through to September.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of £133m for the first quarter, down from losses of £213m a year earlier.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said: "We have seen strong and sustained demand for travel over the first quarter, carrying almost 50pc more customers compared to last year."

EasyJet - REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

06:59 AM

Britishvolt rescue bid follows November bailout

The Australian rescue bid for Britishvolt is the latest twist in the electric battery maker's already turbulent short history.

At one stage, Britishvolt had played up its prospects for a bumper initial public offering in pitches to investors.

However, this month it was reported that investors were considering bailing out the company at a 96pc cut to its previous £774m price tag.

The company was backed by mining giant Glencore and narrowly avoided collapse in November after an injection of funds. Staff were asked to take pay cuts to keep the business afloat.

Its potential rescuer, Recharge Industries, is based in Geelong and holds exclusive licensing of intellectual property and advanced battery technology within Australia through its US technology partner C4V.

06:50 AM

Good morning

Britishvolt could be rescued from administration after an eleventh hour bid from an Australian start-up.

Recharge Industries describes itself as at the forefront of battery technology, opening up opportunities and powering the transition to a greener world.

Meanwhile, EasyJet is due to publish its financial results today.

A key economic bellwether, the finanical health of airlines serves as a marker of how the wider economy is doing.

Rising airline flight sales tends to mean more disposable income and greater prosperity; the reverse can often signal harder times.

5 things to start your day

1) Don't let Greta Thunberg's flight shaming movement end air travel, say Tory MPs | Chris Grayling and Sir Graham Brady among MPs backing sustainable fuel policies

2) Treasury turns to households for cheaper borrowing as UK debt interest bill spirals | Premium Bond prize rate hits 15 year high as Treasury scrambles for cheap cash

3) Britain sends energy to Ireland as households asked to switch off | Figures reveal growing interconnectedness of UK’s electricity market amid tight supply

4) US government sues Google in attempt to smash advertising dominance | Federal lawsuit alleges tech giant has used 'unlawful' means to eliminate competition

5) Electric Ferraris to roar like its petrol cars thanks to new tech | Sports car giant recreates revving engine for electric era to preserve ‘driving pleasure’

What happened overnight

Asian stocks eked out small gains amid downbeat investor sentiment following mixed corporate earnings.

South Korea’s Kospi index surged more than 1pc in a catchup move after Lunar New Year holidays.

Tokyo stocks ended higher as worries eased about a global economic slowdown while traders waited for corporate earnings season to get into full swing.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.4cp to close at 27,395.01, while the broader Topix index rose 0.4pc to 1,980.69.

Shanghai and Hong Kong markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

In Australia, stocks dropped amid reports of higher than expected inflation figures setting off expectations for another interest rate hike. Consumer inflation rose 8.4pc in December, higher than the forecast of 7.6pc.

Oil rose after a drop on Tuesday and gold inched higher to extend recent gains, pushing the precious metal to the highest level since April.