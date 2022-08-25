Australian BNPL firm Zip annual loss widens as inflation chokes

Illustration shows Zip logo
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Australian buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Zip Co Ltd posted a wider annual loss on Thursday, signalling lacklustre outlook for fintech firms in the wake of soaring inflation.

BNPL operators, particularly, have seen their valuations collapse in recent times as reduced customer spending and rising interest rates have squeezed their margins and pushed the firms' funding costs higher.

Shares of Zip ended a volatile session 2.1% lower after climbing up to 8.8% earlier in the day.

Loss from ordinary activities after income tax attributable stood at A$1.11 billion ($772.0 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with a loss of A$678.1 million last year.

The company, which had earlier said it was reviewing the goodwill against its newly acquired U.S. and European businesses, on Thursday recorded an A$821.1 million impairment charge for the year.

Zip, which made several global acquisitions after a pandemic-drivem boom in BNPL businesses, had last month dumped a buyout of U.S. rival Sezzle Inc.

($1 = 1.4378 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon to shutter virtual health care service Amazon Care

    Amazon is shutting down the hybrid virtual, in-home care service it’s spent years developing, a surprising move that underscores the challenges it faces as it moves into health care. The service, called Amazon Care, will end by Dec. 31, according to an email sent to staff by Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services. Amazon Care was launched in 2019 for Seattle-based Amazon’s Washington state employees, who served as trial users before the company made it available last year to its workers in all 50 states.

  • Column: PGA Tour stars unified, pushing ideas similar to LIV

    Greg Norman braced for another fight with the PGA Tour and was equipped with what he often referred to as the tour’s “playbook” from the first time he tried to start a rival league. The PGA Tour wielded its political influence, Arnold Palmer stood behind the heritage of the tour and that was that. Former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem publicly thanked Norman for his “determination and suggestions of 1994” when the first WGC was played.

  • Pakistani court bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan

    A Pakistani court on Thursday extended former premier Imran Khan's protection from arrest through the end of the month, officials said, after police filed terrorism charges against the country's popular opposition leader. The court protected Khan from arrest until Sept. 1 over accusations that during a speech over the weekend, he threatened police officers and a female judge. The developments before the court relief for Khan had raised fears of violent clashes between police and Khan, who is leading mass rallies and seeking snap elections after being ousted.

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Asian stocks gain as global markets await Fed chair speech

    Asian shares gained Thursday as Wall Street and global markets wait for a highly anticipated speech from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair about interest rates at the end of the week. Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China. In Asia, a wait-and-see mood has set in during recent sessions, as markets wait for signs from the Fed.

  • Breaking: Lakers to acquire veteran guard Patrick Beverley

    The Lakers have reportedly swung a trade to land veteran 3-and-D guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 'Significant decline in demand:' Toll Brothers boosts buyer incentives as home orders fall by 60%

    The Fort Washington home builder may deliver 2,000 less homes than it originally expected in the current fiscal year as market softening, supply chain issues and labor shortages take their toll on the company.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth investor that became a rock star after a market-thumping run in 2020 as the co-founder and CEO of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has seen many of her key investments falter over the past year and change. Exact Sciences was a market darling for Wood in 2020, but it's been largely downhill since the stock peaked early last year.

  • Student-loan companies will scramble to adjust, some borrowers could fall into delinquency if Biden extends the payment pause on 'grossly insufficient notice', servicing group says

    The Student Loan Servicing Alliance wrote that borrowers will be "caught massively off guard" if payments do end up resuming in just over a week.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022

    The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Financial markets are bracing for what could be a ‘very hawkish’ Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell

    The general takeaway from analysts, economists and investors is that Powell will keep reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation.

  • 3 Little-Known Perks of a Costco Executive Membership Subscription

    Big-box retailer Costco currently offers three levels of membership: Gold Star, Business, and Executive. At $120 per year, it may come as no surprise that the Executive Membership offers the most perks.

  • Cathie Wood dumps Nvidia stock ahead of results

    Is Cathie Wood fearing more bad news from Nvidia? Wood’s ARK Invest funds trimmed their stake in Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the graphics chipmaker’s results. Nvidia has already warned on second-quarter results, so the real question is the degree of caution it employs about the rest of the year.

  • Billionaires Are Scooping Up These 3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks

    U.S. stock markets have been exceedingly volatile in 2022. The billionaire brothers Julian and Felix Baker -- co-owners of the biotechnology focused hedge fund Baker Bros. Advisors -- are a prime example. Perhaps most interestingly, the Baker brothers bought large chunks of small-cap healthcare stocks Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD), Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS), and Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) in the most recent quarter.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A down market is the perfect opportunity to buy into these highly profitable and attractively priced stocks.

  • Philippines central bank approves two more digital banks

    A total of six digital banks are now allowed to operate in the Philippines after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) issued Certificates of Authority to UnionDigital Bank, Inc. (UDB) and GoTyme Bank Corporation (GTYME). Read more: Philippine central bank governor says no plan to ban crypto BSP earlier authorized four digital banks namely Tonik […]

  • Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split

    This has been a challenging year in every sense of the word for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors. In 2022, this shining light is stock splits. Since the beginning of the year, dozens of companies have announced and/or enacted stock splits.

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.