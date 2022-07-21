Australian BNPL Zip may take charges on US, Europe units, 'deprioritise' crypto offer

Illustration shows Zip logo
·2 min read

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian buy-now-pay-later company Zip Co Ltd said on Thursday it was weighing an impairment charge on its new U.S. and European businesses, exiting Singapore and "deprioritising" a cryptocurrency offering, citing challenging market conditions.

"Reflecting current market conditions, the company has reviewed the goodwill against the Spotii, Twisto and Quadpay assets and is assessing the need to take an impairment charge," the company said in a trading update.

"Zip is in the process of closing its Singapore business, consistent with the aim to reduce group cash burn. Previously planned new financial services products, including crypto ... have been deprioritised," it added.

Amid an explosion of online shopping that was fuelled by the shift to staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Zip embarked on an ambitious programme of takeovers since 2020 including Quadpay in the United States, Dubai-based Spotii and Czech Republic-based Twisto.

That also included an agreed buyout of U.S.-based, Sydney-listed rival Sezzle Inc, which Zip cancelled earlier this month.

The company had also said it was planning a service to enable customers to trade cryptocurrencies by mid-2022, a pitch to younger consumers who were seen as powering a rally in the digital assets during a period of lockdowns and working from home.

In a limited trading update on Thursday, Zip said revenue in the three months to June 30 rose 27% from the same period a year earlier, but that included an increase of 30% in Australia and New Zealand and an increase of just 12% in the United States.

Zip also said it was winding down its Zip Business unit, which sells unsecured loans to small businesses.

The company's all-stock buyout of New York-based Quadpay in 2020 valued the company at $269 million at the time. Zip did not disclose the size of the potential impairment charges on Thursday. [urn:newsml:newsroom:20200602:nL4N2DF196:0]

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Man In Underwear Interrupts CNBC Stock Segment Because... Live TV

    Finance expert Karen Firestone had an unexpected co-star in her "Squawk Box" interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin.

  • This carmaker figured out how to beat the chip shortage—most others haven’t been so lucky

    "Semiconductors [are] back in full supply, for at least Volvo cars, that is. We're positioned very well for a very strong second half to the year," Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their recent performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks. Over the years, dividend stocks have contributed meaningfully to long-term total market returns. According to a report by Hartford Funds, from 1960 […]

  • Professional investors haven't been this bearish on stocks since the 2008 financial crisis - and that sets the market up for a second-half rally, Bank of America says

    The bank said a contrarian rally for the stock market could materialize in the third quarter if inflation shows signs of slowing down.

  • Harley-Davidson Skids Downhill as It Suffers Through a Lost Decade

    The stock of the iconic motorcycle maker is down from where it was one, five and 10 years ago, which doesn't do much for buy-and-hold investors.

  • Stock Futures Drop, Implying Reverse in Earnings-Season Rally

    As companies continue to report their latest earnings, U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday evening, suggesting that the week’s market momentum may be short-lived.

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy and hold for long term. You can skip our detailed analysis of retirement accounts and their rising demand, and go directly to read 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term. Over the years, a growing number of people […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • Netflix (NFLX) Announces Payment Plan to Limit Password Sharing

    Netflix (NFLX) is set to introduce "add a home" feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras that will charge extra for using Netflix account in additional homes.

  • Why Nobody Wants to "Drill, Baby, Drill"

    Gasoline prices are high for consumers, but why don't oil companies want to drill for more oil? There's a good reason.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Growth Stock Down More Than 90% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 29% from its high, sent into a downward spiral by the deteriorating macroeconomic environment. A combination of weak guidance, runaway inflation, and rising interest rates have left Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) 93% off its high. Here's what you need to keep in mind about this growth stock.

  • Russell Laffitte, Murdaugh’s friend and ex-Hampton banker, indicted by federal grand jury

    A federal grand jury has been investigating fraud allegations concerning Palmetto State Bank’s former CEO Russell Laffitte for months. On Wednesday, the grand jury indicted him.

  • 250,000 car deliveries in one quarter can't save Tesla from dwindling revenue

    Tesla announced on Wednesday that automotive revenue declined by more than 13 percent following last quarter's record-breaking sales, despite ending the quarter with "the highest vehicle production month" in company history.

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • Exit from Taiwan lifts shares of French company Carrefour

    Shares in French food retailer Carrefour rose 3% on Wednesday after it agreed to sell its remaining 60% stake in its Taiwan business, sparking hopes among some investors it could use the extra firepower to buy back shares. The transaction, which values Carrefour Taiwan at an enterprise value of 2.0 billion euros, is set to be completed by mid-2023, the French company said in a statement. "This is at a better price than originally speculated (which was 1.6 billion euros back in August 2021) given an estimated enterprise value of 2 billion (for 100% of the business)," wrote brokerage Jefferies.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway continues its buying spree, spending $122 million to boost its Occidental Petroleum stake to nearly 20%

    Buffett's company has scooped up 182 million Occidental shares worth nearly $11 billion this year, and it shows no signs of stopping.

  • Tesla profit tops target; Musk sees no demand problem

    Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as a string of price increases on its best-selling electric vehicles helped offset production challenges caused by COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Chief Executive Elon Musk said he expects inflation will begin to ease by the end of the year, and he told a conference call that Tesla does not have a demand problem. He dismissed the idea that global economic problems were hurting interest in Tesla, despite vehicle prices' rising to what he called "embarrassing levels."

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.