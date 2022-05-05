Australian Bonds Rally as Rates Traders Pare Hike Bets After Fed

(Bloomberg) --

Australian bonds surged, sending short-end yields down at the fastest pace in six months, as a calmer-sounding Federal Reserve took the heat out of investor bets on aggressive interest-rate hikes.

Three-year yields dropped as much as 20 basis points to 2.93%, the most since Nov. 1. Overnight, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against aggressive rates pricing in the U.S., encouraging the first sign of strong demand in days for Australian bonds that plummeted over the previous five trading sessions.

Australian benchmark yields reached the highest since 2014 on Wednesday as cash-rate futures priced in the strongest annual pace of interest-rate increases since the 1980s. Thursday’s extreme rally adds to the wild swings that have swept across local and global bond markets over the past six months or more as central bankers moved to unwind pandemic-era stimulus in the face of epic spikes in inflation.

“The levels of volatility the rates market is exhibiting is making it increasingly difficult to hold strategic positions,” said Prashant Newnaha, a Singapore-based rates strategist at TD Securities. “Profit taking and short squeezes leave the market inclined to trading tactically.”

Australian 10-year yields slid 17 basis points to 3.37%, after surging almost 50 basis points in a week with the Reserve Bank of Australia delivering its first interest-rate increase since 2010 via a larger-than-expected 25 basis point boost on Tuesday. The yield on cash-rate futures for December fell 17 basis points to 2.86%, the biggest drop since the contract started trading in July.

Bonds accelerated gains after Australian housing data disappointed and a gauge of China’s services industry crashed to its weakest in more than two years in April as Covid outbreaks and lockdowns continued to pummel consumer spending and threaten growth.

The Fed delivered a 50-basis-point hike as expected overnight, but Powell cooled off speculation that a 75 basis point boost could be considered in coming months. Ten-year Treasuries yields fell four basis points Wednesday to 2.93%.

“With a 75 basis point hike perhaps less likely, there is plenty of room for the bond market to consolidate and perhaps retrace a little, following the wild rise in yields over the past few months,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist in Sydney at Nomura Holdings Inc.

