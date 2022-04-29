Australian Bonds Attract as RBA Hike Bets Overdone, JBWere Says

Australian government bonds look attractive to longer-term investors as markets are going too far in pricing in rapid interest-rate hikes for the central bank.

That’s according to Sally Auld, chief investment officer at JBWere Ltd., the private wealth arm of National Australia Bank Ltd., who says the securities are ripe for a rebound because global central banks will succeed in slowing growth to curb inflation.

“It makes sense for the market to price in something that’s steeper than the average tightening cycle,” Auld said in an interview. “But, when you look at that terminal rate at 3.5% in Australia, we think that’s probably too much.”

The nation’s sovereign 10-year bonds yielding above 3% and U.S. Treasuries at around 2.75% “look pretty attractive,” she said.

Global bonds are heading for their worst month since at least 1990, as the war in Ukraine adds to concerns that inflation will remain at multi-decade highs around the globe, forcing central banks to raise interest rates rapidly. Australia’s three-year bond yields climbed above 2.75% on Friday for the first time in more than seven years, while 10-year yields jumped 10 basis points. Yields are surging after data on Wednesday showed core inflation surged above the top of the RBA’s target range.

Swaps traders are certain the RBA will raise its 0.1% cash rate target by 15 basis points next week and see a more than 70% chance policy makers will follow up in June with Australia’s first 50-basis-point increase since 2000. They are also pricing in a 2.5% rate by year-end, which would require the RBA to carry out the largest annual boost to borrowing costs in almost 30 years.

The surge in rate bets has driven bond yields up rapidly enough for them to offer decent returns across a five- to seven-year horizon, especially considering some of the risks to global growth emanating from both China and Europe, Auld said.

Auld cited China’s “much lower rate of growth in working age population, which means your trend GDP growth is falling over time. That’s a very different sort of environment for the global economy, particularly one where in most major economies’ central banks are about to really put their foot down in order to bring inflation lower.”

