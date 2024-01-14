Australian-born new queen has upper hand over king in popularity stakes

Mary waves from the balcony of Christian VII's Palace after her wedding to Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark on May 14, 2004 in Copenhagen - IAN WALDIE/GETTY

Denmark’s royals remain hugely popular, but opinion polls suggest that King Frederik’s wife, Mary, has a slight advantage over him.

A study conducted shortly after the announcement of Margarethe II’s abdication in December found that 82 per cent of Danes feel that Frederik will fare “well” or “very well” in his new role.

But the study also found that 86 per cent of Danes felt the same way towards Queen Mary, a 51-year-old former advertising executive set to become the world’s first Australian-born queen.

Born in Tasmania, Australia, Mary met Frederik at the Slip Inn during the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympics.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary on the balcony as the Royal Life Guards carry out the changing of the guard on Amalienborg Palace square on Frederik's 50th birthday on May 26, 2018 in Copenhagen - PATRICK VAN KATWIJK/GETTY

She was reportedly unaware at the time of his royal lineage, with Frederik having introduced himself as just “Fred”.

“Once we started our conversation, it never stopped,” Mary recalled of their first conversation in an interview marking her 50th birthday.

Danish Crown Prince Frederik and his bride Princess Mary kiss as the Royal couple appear on the balcony of Christian VII's Palace after their wedding on May 14, 2004 in Copenhagen - IAN WALDIE/GETTY

After a long-distance relationship, during which Frederik made several low-key visits to Australia, the future King and Queen wed in Copenhagen in 2004.

Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine at the Ringsted horse ceremony at Grasten Slot during their summer vacation on July 16, 2017 in Grasten, Denmark - PATRICK VAN KATWIJK/GETTY

Danes are particularly fond of Mary for her social outreach work on the rights of girls and women, and in 2007 she founded The Mary Foundation, which tackles bullying, domestic violence and loneliness.

There has reportedly been some turbulence in recent months between the couple.

Rumours have swirled in the press of an affair between Frederik and a Mexican socialite, after they were spotted on a night out together in Madrid in October.

At the time the Danish Royal Household declined to comment on the photos of Frederik with Genoveva Casanova, but she denied the rumours of an affair as “malicious.”

The royal couple have four children, Prince Christian, 18, Prince Isabella, 16, Prince Vincent, 13, and Princess Josephine, also 13.

