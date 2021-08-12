Australian capital Canberra goes into snap lockdown

·1 min read
Customers stand in long lines at a check out counter at a bakery in the Woden area in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia
People have been queuing in shops as the lockdown approaches

The Australian capital Canberra is going into a snap one-week lockdown after recording its first case of Covid-19 in more than a year.

It will come into effect at 17:00 local time on Thursday (07:00 GMT).

The lockdown was called for the whole of the Australian Capital Territory - home to around 400,000 people - because authorities do not know how the infected person caught the virus.

Residents will only be able to leave home for essential reasons.

Queues were reported at supermarkets as the lockdown approached.

Australia is struggling to get on top of the highly infectious Delta strain, which has resulted in two of its largest cities - Sydney and Melbourne - going into strict lockdowns.

Large parts of New South Wales are locked down, and in Victoria there are similar restrictions on Melbourne for at least another week.

Extra military reinforcements could be called upon to ensure compliance with lockdown rules in Sydney, the New South Wales state government said.

"We are making sure that we do not leave any stone unturned in relation to extra (military) resources," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a media conference.

Some 580 unarmed army personnel are already assisting police in enforcing quarantine orders in areas of Sydney.

Despite seven weeks of lockdown in Sydney, infections remain near their highest. A total of 345 new locally acquired cases were recorded in New South Wales on Thursday, while two men in their 90s died.

Fewer than a quarter of Australians are vaccinated. Despite avoiding the worst of the pandemic, frustration over restrictions has led to several large anti-lockdown protests.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Will Medicare pay for my ambulance ride?

    Medicare Part B covers ambulance transportation to a health care facility when it’s medically necessary and transportation in any other vehicle would endanger your health. The tricky part is judging when these conditions are met, especially in an emergency when no health care professional is present. If you call 911, whether the responding ambulance or emergency medical services are public or private, Medicare will be billed for at least some ambulance services and you will pay some of the total cost, which can range from several hundred dollars to $1,000 or more.

  • Philippine vaccination hubs open 24 hours as Delta threat grows

    Vaccination centres across the Philippine capital Manila are trying to speed up inoculation rates, including by staying open 24 hours, to help combat a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections linked to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Movement in metro Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to 13 million people, has been restricted to try to contain the Delta variant, which was first detected in India. Salvador Camacho, 71, got over his initial worry about side effects and decided to get his jab when a slot opened for a night appointment at one of the 24-hour hubs.

  • Yellowstone sees 1,000+ earthquakes in July. Super-eruption to come?

    The University of Utah seismograph stations recorded 1,008 earthquakes at Yellowstone Nationl Park in July, with the strongest tremor registering a 3.6 magnitude, says the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • Picasso's leaving Las Vegas for auction block

    The auction will take place on Oct. 23 in the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas, where the works were on display, MGM Resorts and Sotheby's said on Wednesday. The sale could fetch some $100 million and is thought to be the most valuable auction dedicated to Picasso that has ever been held. "We are committed to creating an even more inclusive collection that maintains the breadth of our existing portfolio while giving a greater voice to artists from under-represented communities," Ari Kastrati, chief hospitality officer at MGM Resorts, said in a statement.

  • Sydney seeks to tighten COVID-19 curbs, Canberra to enter lockdown

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Extra Australian military personnel may be called in to ensure compliance with lockdown rules in Sydney, the New South Wales state government said on Thursday, as the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant spreads into regional areas. The move comes as Australia's capital, Canberra, 260 km (160 miles) southwest of Sydney, announced a snap one-week lockdown from Thursday evening after reporting its first locally acquired case of COVID-19 in more than a year. Australia is battling to get on top of the fast-moving Delta strain that has plunged two of its largest cities - Sydney and Melbourne - into hard lockdowns.

  • Celebs React to Andrew Cuomo Stepping Down as New York's Governor

    Andrew Cuomo stepped down as New York’s governor on Tuesday and Cynthia Nixon and Meghan McCain are speaking out.

  • Long-Running Joke About Donald Trump Gets The Treatment In New Political Ad

    Progressive PAC MeidasTouch reminisced about the former president's failed "Infrastructure Week" after the Senate passed an infrastructure bill.

  • Trump sends out cryptic three-word message in PAC email

    Former President Donald Trump sent recipients of his email list a cryptic three-word message Wednesday without context, raising questions about its meaning.

  • Anger as Nigerian diplomat manhandled in Indonesia

    Nigeria says there was "no justification" for an official's mistreatment by immigration officers.

  • GOP Lawmaker Wants To Rename 'Florida's Urethra' Highway After Donald Trump

    "You really didn't think this through, did you?" one critic on Twitter asked of the Florida Republican's widely mocked proposal to honor the ex-president.

  • New York’s New Guv Is Staring at a Massive Conflict of Interest

    Andrew Burton/GettyBetween the brutality of the early COVID-19 pandemic and the unceremonious downfall of its accused sex pest governor, New York State has endured a run of bad luck lately. But thanks to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s impending departure and the rise of Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, for one Buffalo-based casino company, everything soon could be coming up aces.Hochul, Cuomo’s soon-to-be successor in the governor’s mansion, is married to former federal prosecutor William Hochul—now general counsel

  • Here are the 19 GOP senators who defied Trump by voting for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill

    Ahead of the vote, Trump repeatedly bashed the bill, pressured Republicans not to support it, and threatened to primary the lawmakers who did.

  • Merkel to Germans: Get your COVID-19 vaccine, or pay up

    “I am firmly convinced that it is a good decision to take on a high degree of debt because anything else would mean we would be in the grip of the pandemic for a lot longer,” the German chancellor said in her annual summer address.

  • Senate Democrats passed a $3.5 trillion budget. Here's why you should care. A lot.

    Democracy is cratering, thanks to Republicans and a broken Senate. This spending plan is the Democrats’ best and possibly only chance to deliver.

  • The census is about to set our politics on fire

    The census is about to set our politics on fire

  • Anti-mask Tennessee parents caught on video screaming threats at fellow parents who support masks in schools

    "You can leave freely, but we will find you," one man yelled at a pro-mask parent as he tried to drive out of the parking lot.

  • Fox News' Juan Williams Sounds The Alarm On Donald Trump's 'Grifting Game'

    "Scam alert!" the Fox pundit began a scathing essay that took apart the fundraising ecosystem surrounding the ex-president.

  • Los Angeles City Council Votes 13-0 To Create Vaccination Requirement For Indoor Public Spaces Such As Restaurants, Movie Theaters, Concert Venues

    The Los Angeles City Council voted 13-0 today to have the city attorney prepare an ordinance requiring people to show proof of at least partial vaccination against Covid to enter most public indoor spaces in the city, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters and even “retail establishments.” Council President Nury Martinez — who […]

  • Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges

    "I'll be signing an executive order that will limit social gatherings, effective immediately," Ige said in a tweet. In June, social gatherings were increased to 25 indoors and 75 outdoors statewide but now it will be capped to no more than 10 indoors and 25 outdoor. Hawaii, with more than 60% of population fully vaccinated, has witnessed a rise in cases by 168% between July 26 and August 8, according to the state's department of health.