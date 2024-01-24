Australian carrier Qantas' new safety video draws criticism for 10-minute length

Australian carrier Qantas unveiled a new safety video that clocks in at almost 10 minutes, drawing criticism from people online. Photo courtesy of Brent Winstone/EPA-EFE

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Australian carrier Qantas unveiled a new safety video that clocks in at almost 10 minutes, drawing criticism from people online.

The safety video features Qantas staff and frequent flyers, with video clips filmed in 14 destinations around the world including several in Australia, Milford Sound in New Zealand, Hollywood, Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, Rome and Paris.

The last time the company changed their in-flight safety video was in 2020 with a through-the-decades-themed look at the flight carrier.

Qantas chief customer officer Catriona Larritt said the company tried to make the new video "engaging as possible, in particular for regular flyers who might otherwise tune out."

"We are proud to feature our own well-traveled team members and customers, to not only deliver the safety message, but also promote travel and tourism by inspiring people to explore destinations they may not have experienced," she said told News.Com.Au.

In a reply to several users on X, the company said the full version wouldn't be shown in-flight before being "highly condensed."