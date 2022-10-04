Australian central bank lifts cash rate to 9-year high 2.6%

FILE - Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Philip Lowe speaks in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Australia's central bank has boosted its benchmark interest rate for a sixth consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.6% Tuesday Oct. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ROD McGUIRK
·2 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank on Tuesday boosted its benchmark interest rate for a sixth consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.6%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s increase of a quarter percentage point to the cash rate was smaller than those at recent monthly meetings.

The banks had hiked the rate by half a percentage point at the last four meetings. Most economists had expected another 0.5% rise.

When the bank lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its board meeting in May, it was the first rate hike in more than 11 years. It’s now at its highest point since August 2013, when the bank cut the rate from 2.75% to 2.5%.

Reserve Bank Gov. Philip Lowe said the smaller rise reflected that fact that the “cash rate has been increased substantially in a short period of time.”

“The size and timing of future interest rate increases will continue to be determined by the incoming data and the board’s assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labor market,” Lowe said in a statement.

The board lifts interest rates in an attempt to reduce inflation to a target band of 2% to 3%. Australian inflation is running at 6.1% and the Treasury Department expects it to peak at 7.75% in the December quarter. Unemployment is at a near 50-year low of 3.5%.

“The board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that,” Lowe said.

The rate increase is the last before Treasurer Jim Chalmers outlines his economic blueprint for government spending on Oct. 25.

His center-left Labor Party was elected to power in May after nine years in opposition.

Chalmers said rising interest rates and inflation, falling real wages and a deteriorating global economic outlook were the most important factors shaping that economic plan.

“When it comes to some of these major economies, the likelihood of recession has tipped over from possible to probable and some of these big economies which are very important to us,” Chalmers told reporters.

“We wouldn’t be spared completely a downturn of the U.S. or global economy for obvious reasons. I think one of the biggest things that has changed in the last month or two is the way that our expectations for the global economy have deteriorated so substantially,” Chalmers added.

AMP Capital economist Shane Oliver said aggressive rate hiking risked throwing the Australian economy into an avoidable recession.

He said Australia had much higher levels of debt compared to incomes than in the mid-nineties, meaning households are much more sensitive to rate hikes.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's central bank slows pace of rate hikes in surprise move

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank on Tuesday surprised markets by lifting interest rates by a smaller-than-expected 25 basis points, saying they had already risen substantially, although it added that further tightening would still be needed. Wrapping up its October policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised its cash rate to a nine-year peak of 2.60%, the sixth hike in as many months which included four outsized moves of 50 basis points. "The cash rate has been increased substantially in a short period of time," RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement.

  • Asian shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street

    Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 3.8% to 6,699.30 after its central bank boosted its benchmark interest rate for a sixth consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.6%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s increase of a quarter percentage point to the cash rate was smaller than those at recent monthly meetings.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The healthcare industry is a great place to start. Let's examine two biotechs that seem to be able to do that: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Gilead Sciences is a leader in the market for HIV drugs although the company has recently faced some headwinds in this space.

  • Google Pulls Plug on Translate App for China in Ongoing Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Google shut down its Translate app for China, ending one of the few remaining services the US giant still operates in the world’s biggest internet arena.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets Wrap

  • 4 Best ETF Areas of Last Week That Are Up At Least 5%

    Wall Street was downbeat last week led by Apple after it dropped plans to boost production of its new iPhones.

  • Fire damages Mark Wahlberg's childhood home in Boston

    A home where entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg's family once lived was damaged by fire Sunday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, the fire department said. The blaze in a nearby home at around 10 a.m., but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said. One of the homes involved was 25 Peverell Street, where the Wahlberg family used to live.

  • Garcetti deputy named to high-level U.S. diplomatic post

    Nina Hachigian will be the country's first special representative for subnational diplomacy, linking local governments to national foreign policy.

  • Voices: Matt Gaetz and Nancy Pelosi are this month’s most useless people in Washington

    Legislation on stock trading and same sex marriage postponed while spending bill passes

  • Australia vows new plan to stop extinction crisis

    New strategies aim to end Australia's status as "the mammal extinction capital", its government says.

  • Boeing (BA) Wins $192M Deal to Support F/A-18E/F & E/A-18G Jets

    Boeing (BA) is going to be engaged in the repair of multiple flight control surfaces used on the F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G aircraft.

  • Porsche Shares Drop Below IPO Price Within Days of Making Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG stock traded below the price it debuted at last week, succumbing to the market pressures Volkswagen AG defied by going ahead with Europe’s biggest initial public offering in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Shipping SnarlsOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansStocks Cli

  • 'We owe Puerto Rico a hell of a lot': Biden visits to assess Fiona recovery efforts

    Puerto Rico deserves more help than it's received, President Joe Biden said before visiting the island to assess Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts.

  • Bessemer backs SaaS platform that automates billing workflows

    Zenskar, a startup that is aiming to help SaaS companies automate their billing workflows, has raised $3.5 million in a seed funding round. Headquartered in New York and Bengaluru, Zenskar is building a platform for SaaS companies to generate bills for their complex pricing plans — whether they are based on usage-based pricing, subscriptions, nuanced discounts, credits, custom currencies, prepaid or ramp deals. Apurv Bansal, co-founder of Zenskar, said in an interview that 10% to 15% of SaaS companies today have moved toward a consumption-based pricing model on customers' demand because of macro tailwinds such as product-led growth, automation and AI.

  • Brett Favre scandal reignites decades-old debate over welfare reform

    Even when it's being spent legally, only a small percentage of welfare money ends up directly in the hands of needy families.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson takes Supreme Court bench for first day of oral arguments

    Jackson, 52, took her seat Monday as the court’s newest justice and first Black woman ever to sit on its bench.

  • Why Ford, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Shares Rose Today

    Third-quarter data from automakers is beginning to trickle in, and EV adoption seems to be as strong as has been expected.

  • Ukrainian troops recapture strategic city in the east

    Ukrainian troops recaptured a strategic city in the country's east, as Russian President Vladimir Putin used an illegal referendum to annex four territories. Residential neighborhoods miles from the front line are facing missile strikes, with one recently killing a family of four as they slept.

  • Will the next attorney general defend Idaho’s abortion ban? What the candidates said

    Republican Raúl Labrador squares off against Democrat Tom Arkoosh in the race for attorney general.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • California is giving out $1,050 inflation relief checks

    Qualifying Californians will receive relief payments via direct deposit or debit card starting this Friday.