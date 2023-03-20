Australian Clinical Labs Puts $1.1 Billion Bid to Healius

(Bloomberg) -- Pathology business Australian Clinical Labs Ltd. has made an all-stock offer for larger rival Healius Ltd. worth A$1.58 billion ($1.1 billion) that would create the largest player in the country as the industry struggles in the wake of Covid-19.

Healius shareholders would get 0.74 of a share in ACL for every one they own, resulting in them having 68% of the combined group, ACL said in a statement Monday. The offer represents a “nil-premium” merger based on Healius’ weighted-average share price between Feb. 28 to March 17.

Healius said in a statement that its board would evaluate the offer and give shareholders a recommendation in due course. The company’s shares rose as much as 9.4% in early Sydney trading Monday, the most on an intraday basis since Oct. 22, 2020.

ACL said the proposal could save $95 million across the combined network within four years by consolidating labs and logistics, among other areas.

The proposal underlines pressure for the industry to adapt to the end of pandemic-era windfall profits, as the need for Covid testing dwindles, punishing shares in listed pathology firms.

Healius shares have become among the most shorted on the Australian Securities Exchange after it said during last month’s earnings that it had started significant cost restructuring, and avoided giving a profit forecast for 2023 due to unpredictability in trading.

