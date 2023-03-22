Australian Coal Finally Lands in Oversupplied Chinese Market

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Australian coal is finally flowing to China, opening up another avenue for shipments in what’s shaping up as an increasingly oversupplied market this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Some 207,000 tons arrived in China in February, including 73,000 tons of the higher-grade coking coal prized by steel mills, according to customs data. Although the total is just a sliver of China’s massive import haul of over 60 million tons so far this year, they’re Australia’s first new cargoes since Beijing imposed its unofficial ban in late 2020 after relations with Canberra soured.

Before the halt, Australia was China’s No. 2 overseas supplier after Indonesia. But that ranking has since been taken by Russia, which has seen its sales to China boom after other buyers shunned its product due to the invasion of Ukraine. Now, Australia is back in the mix, with imports that could rise to 20 million tons this year, according to one industry estimate.

Steelmakers in particular are likely to be glad of the extra supply after Mongolia, another key miner of coking coal, launched a new auction system that raised prices for Chinese buyers, according to industry news portal Yulin Coal Web.

But at the same time, China is mining record quantities of the fuel as it prioritizes energy security after a string of power outages in recent years. Output in the first two months climbed to 734 million tons. Including imports, Fengkuang Coal Logistics estimates that China had about 65 million tons of additional coal in the first two months compared to last year.

The extra supply is doubtless designed to feed the reopening of China’s economy after three years of Covid Zero restrictions. But Beijing’s modest growth targets, as well as plans to curtail steel output, suggest the fuel has been secured out of an abundance of caution that could end up pressuring prices, limiting any windfall to Australia’s miners.

The Week’s Diary

(All times Beijing unless noted.)

Wednesday, March 22

  • President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia concludes

  • Mysteel China Upstream Aluminum Summit in Chongqing, day 1

  • CCTD’s weekly online briefing on China’s coal market, 15:00

  • EARNINGS: China Resources Power, JA Solar

Thursday, March 23

  • Fubao Lithium Summit in Ningbo, Zhejiang, day 1

  • Mysteel China Upstream Aluminum Summit in Chongqing, day 2

  • EARNINGS: China Coal, China Oilfield Services

Friday, March 24

  • China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

  • Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

  • Fubao Lithium Summit in Ningbo, Zhejiang, day 2

  • EARNINGS: China Shenhua, Zijin Mining, Jiangxi Copper, China Hongqiao

On The Wire

China is likely to recover about half of its demand for liquefied natural gas this year after a drop in 2022, according to Vitol Group.

--With assistance from Kathy Chen.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • How OPEC Has Filled America’s Russian Oil Void

    U.S. import volumes of Russian crude have been low even before the country decided to ban imports, but in the meantime, OPEC countries have filled the void

  • Russia Jumps Above Saudi Arabia as China’s Biggest Oil Supplier

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil supplier with refiners taking advantage of cheap barrels to feed rebounding demand in Asia’s biggest economy following the end of Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealJPMorgan Owned th

  • Oil down after weekly U.S. crude stocks exceed expectations

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil fell in Asian trade on Wednesday morning, paring two straight days of gains after an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week in a sign fuel demand may be weakening. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.6%, at $69.28. Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed U.S. crude inventories rose by about 3.3 million barrels in the week ended March 17, sources said.

  • Citadel Securities Boosts China Presence as Peers Cut Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel Securities LLC is planning to bolster business in China while it hires across Asia, expanding in the region at a time when most financial firms are cutting costs. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on C

  • Biden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration unveiled tight restrictions on new operations in China by chipmakers that get federal funds to build in the US, potentially hampering efforts to expand in the world’s largest semiconductor arena.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio 'Very Confident' of Reaching Sales Target: CFO

    Nio Inc. Chief Financial Officer Steven Feng discusses the Chinese electric-vehicle maker's strategy and outlook. He speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Bank of America halts trading with Credit Suisse electronic stocks desk -email

    Bank of America's electronic stocks desk has halted trading with a desk at Credit Suisse that uses computer-led strategies, "out of an abundance of caution effective today," an email seen by Reuters on Monday said. Bank of America said it would no longer send trades to Credit Suisse's "ATS Crossfinder". The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website calls the ATS Crossfinder a "dark pool."

  • China’s Russian Energy Imports Balloon to $88 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- In the year since Russia invaded Ukraine, roiling energy markets across the globe, China’s appetite for Moscow’s oil, gas and coal has grown apace, with imports rising by more than half.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndVanguard Said to Shutter Bu

  • UPDATE 2-Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Venezuela Graft Probe Nets Officials, More Arrests Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuelan authorities stepped up arrests and stripped the immunity of a ruling party lawmaker on Tuesday as part of a widening corruption probe that has shaken the top ranks of the ruling socialist party. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSwiss Ar

  • US Catholic bishops condemn gender transition procedures in public letter

    The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops published a pastoral note on Monday condemning gender transition procedures, saying they do not "respect the fundamental order."

  • Hedge funds eye opportunities in cut-price Credit Suisse AT1s

    Distressed debt investors and large hedge funds are buying up Credit Suisse additional tier-1 bonds at rock-bottom prices after they were written down to zero in the Swiss bank's rescue by cross-town rival UBS. Under the UBS deal, the Swiss regulator determined that Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds with a notional value of 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.35 billion) would be wiped out, a decision that stunned global credit markets and angered many holders of the debt, who believed they would be better protected than shareholders. If a bank runs into trouble, bondholders will usually come before shareholders in terms of getting their money back.

  • WBC returns in March 2026, retaining spring training slot

    Speaking before Tuesday night's final between the United States and Japan, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB owners and general managers have to be pursuaded to make more star pitchers available to national teams. Since its launch in 2006, the WBC has been played in March, ahead of club opening day in MLB, Japan and South Korea.

  • To be constructive, China should urge end of Ukraine invasion -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -If China wants to play a constructive role in Ukraine, its president, Xi Jinping, should urge Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine, John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said on Tuesday. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin emerged from two days of talks on Tuesday with warm words of friendship between China and Russia and joint criticism of the West, but no sign of a diplomatic breakthrough over Ukraine.

  • ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Targeting Franchise Record $115M Global Opening – Box Office Preview

    No, there won’t be any finger-pointing at the box office this weekend over a franchise film failing to open. That’s because Lionsgate/Thunder Road Films/87 Eleven’s John Wick: Chapter 4 looks to not only reinvigorate a tentpole-heavy spring, but also debut to a franchise record of $115 million in worldwide box office. Broken out, that’s $65M-$70M […]

  • Trump addresses potential Stormy Daniels indictment in late-night video address on Truth Social

    Former President Trump referenced several legal battles in which he has been involved since leaving office in a video message to his supporters late Monday night.

  • SEC vs. Ripple verdict could come at pivotal time for crypto industry

    The future of crypto industry could hinge on one court case involving the Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple, a provider of crypto solutions for businesses.

  • Financial advisor: Some investors 'may be shocked when the markets are very volatile'

    "Diversification is the key," Echo Huang, a financial advisor, said.

  • Top Biden advisor: Regulating junk fees is popular and 'also smart economics'

    Even in the middle of ongoing unrest in the banking sector, the White House also wants to talk as much as possible about junk fees.