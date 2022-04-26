Australian regulator sues Uber for misleading fares, seeks $19 million penalty

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it's IPO at the NYSE in New York
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Australia's competition watchdog is suing Uber Technologies Inc and seeking a A$26 million ($18.69 million) fine from the ride-hailing platform after it admitted to misleading consumers about ride fare estimates and cancellation fees.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on Tuesday said https://www.accc.gov.au/media-release/uber-in-court-for-misleading-statements-about-uber-taxi-fares-and-cancellation-fees Uber admitted that between December 2017 and September 2021 it warned consumers they would be charged fees for cancelling rides even though the cancellation was sought during its "free cancellation period."

"Uber admits it misled Australian users for a number of years, and may have caused some of them to decide not to cancel their ride after receiving the cancellation warning, even though they were entitled to cancel free of charge under Uber's own policy," ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

The ACCC also said Uber admitted to have falsely represented fare estimates for its Uber Taxi option as its algorithm would almost always inflate the range and the actual fare would be lower than the company's cheapest estimate.

"The misleading information on Uber's app deprived consumers of a chance to make an informed decision about whether or not to choose the Uber Taxi option," Cass-Gottlieb said.

Uber said https://www.uber.com/en-AU/newsroom/accc that ever since the ACCC has raised the issue, it has "worked to streamline our in-app messages to make it clear exactly when cancellation charges will or will not apply, per occasion, so that riders always have certainty."

The ACCC and Uber are jointly seeking court orders, including declarations that the ride-hailing platform breached the country's consumer law, and to impose upon it penalties, the regulator said further.

($1 = 1.3910 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IMF warns of 'stagflationary' risks in Asia, cuts growth outlook

    (Reuters) -The Asian region faces a "stagflationary" outlook, a senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official warned on Tuesday, citing the Ukraine war, spike in commodity costs and a slowdown in China as creating significant uncertainty. While Asia's trade and financial exposures to Russia and Ukraine are limited, the region's economies will be affected by the crisis through higher commodity prices and slower growth in European trading partners, said Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf, acting director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department.

  • Brexit Caused a ‘Major Shock’ to U.K. Trade Patterns, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Brexit caused U.K. imports from the European Union to collapse and led many small British businesses to give up exporting to the EU altogether, according to an analysis of the first full year of the new trade deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayKetanj

  • Dollar ascends on China COVID fears, Fed rate hike pace

    The dollar climbed to around a two-year high against the euro and an 18-month high versus the pound as fears about the economic impact of China's COVID-19 lockdowns and an aggressive pace of U.S. rate hikes sent investors scrambling for safety. China's offshore yuan was steadier in early trading, however, at 6.5770 per dollar after the People's Bank of China said late on Monday it would cut the amount of foreign exchange banks must hold as reserves. That helped the currency to recover from a year low of 6.609 per dollar on Monday, hurt by fears about China's economic growth.

  • A Florida lawyer misappropriated client funds, then sued that client for $100 million

    A Melbourne lawyer engaged in billing shenanigans with clients, didn’t notify those clients of $15,000 in settlement funds and paid himself with that money. He, then, sued those clients alleging breach of contract “damages of $100 million.”

  • Cher’s $1 Million Royalty War With Sonny Bono’s Widow Tested in Court

    "Royalty rights are not rights under the Copyright Act," Cher's lawyer argued at a hearing as he challenged Mary Bono's claim that federal copyright law trumps Sonny and Cher's 1978 divorce agreement

  • Donald Trump held in contempt of court

    STORY: Former president Donald Trump was held in contempt of court by a New York judge Monday, for not providing documents subpoenaed by the state attorney general. Trump will be fined $10,000 per day until he compliesTrump lost his fight against a subpoena from state Attorney General Letitia James, then failed to produce all the documents by a court-ordered March 3 deadline, later extended to March 31 at his lawyers' request.The judge ruled contempt was appropriate because of "repeated failures" to hand over the materials. Trump was not in the courtroom.James is investigating whether the former president's family company, the Trump Organization, misstated the values of its real estate properties to get favorable loans and tax deductions.James has said her probe had found "significant evidence" suggesting that for more than a decade, the company "relied on misleading asset valuations”A lawyer for Trump and the company said at the hearing that James' investigation was a "fishing expedition." Trump, a Republican, denies wrongdoing and has called the investigation politically motivated. James is a Democrat.

  • Court won't revive ban on secret filming at slaughterhouses

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal by Kansas to revive a law, earlier struck down by lower courts, that banned secret filming at slaughterhouses and other livestock facilities. The justices did not comment in leaving in place a ruling by a federal appeals court panel that the so-called ag-gag law violated the First Amendment by stifling speech critical of animal agriculture. A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a split decision ruled that even if deception is used to enter private property, Kansas may not discriminate based on whether the person intends to harm or help the enterprise.

  • DOJ suing funeral companies with local ties for misleading customers and holding remains hostage

    The Department of Justice is suing a funeral company with local ties on behalf of the Federal Trade Commission for allegedly misleading customers about their location and prices and holding remains hostage to receive more payment, according to a release from the FTC.

  • Durham explains, defends decision not to pay Darryl Howard after wrongful conviction

    “The costs to the city in defending this case are reflective of Mr. Howard’s attorneys’ unwillingness to narrowly tailor the claims in the lawsuit and to be judicious regarding who they sued and for what,” city attorney writes.

  • Wells Fargo Bank sued for race discrimination in mortgage lending practices

    A class-action lawsuit against Wells Fargo Bank alleges discriminatory residential mortgage policies and lending practices against Black customers.

  • Fine's threats to pull funding over Jenkins feud wrong, likely not illegal, experts say

    Ethics and law experts who spoke to FLORIDA TODAY said that while the threats seemed like a clear abuse of power, it's not likely any laws were broken.

  • EU Agrees on Law to Curb Online Ads, Strip Illegal Content

    The Digital Services Act, targeting big tech firms like Apple and Meta, is seen as a “constitution for the internet.”

  • Inspiration or infringement? Songwriters clashing in court more often after 'Blurred Lines'

    The copyright infringement case against 'Blurred Lines' awarded $7.4 million to Marvin Gaye's estate and left songwriters salivating, experts say.

  • We all deserve full transparency in Brian Flores' lawsuit against NFL, Dolphins | Habib

    The NFL wants to push Brian Flores' suit to arbitration, which not only would tilt the playing field but do you, the fan, no favors whatsoever.

  • Class action lawsuit claims Wells Fargo discriminates against Black borrowers

    A class action lawsuit alleges that banking giant Wells Fargo discriminates against African American borrowers at all stages of the home loan process.

  • Jack Harlow named in another lawsuit over shooting at pre-Kentucky Derby party

    Rapper Jack Harlow, Vibes Nightclub and Sentryx Security have been sued by someone who said they were injured in a shooting at Vibes in 2021.

  • Voting rights groups file lawsuit challenging Mississippi Supreme Court voting maps

    The lawsuit calls on the state to draw new district lines, which has not been done since 1987, to provide fair representation for Black voters.

  • Former Fox 4 anchor tacks on age discrimination claim against station and Scripps

    Former Fox 4 anchor Jane Monreal has tacked on an age discrimination allegation to her federal lawsuit against the Southwest Florida news station and its parent company.

  • Apple hired the same anti-union law firm as Starbucks: report

    As workers in Atlanta retail location work towards organizing with the Communications Workers of America, Apple has reportedly retained a notorious anti-union law firm.

  • Middlesex Water Company facing class action lawsuit for high contamination

    Lawsuit was filed after Middlesex Water notified customers that perfluorooctanoic acid was detected in groundwater samples in excess of standards.