Australian Consumer Confidence Rises for First Time in 10 Months

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s consumer sentiment rose for the first time since November, underpinned by confidence in the nation’s labor market where unemployment has fallen to a 48-year low.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Westpac Banking Corp’s index of consumer sentiment rose 3.9% to 84.4 in September, ending nine straight months of declines, a statement Tuesday showed. The reading highlights that pessimist greatly outnumber optimists, with the dividing line at 100.

“The improvement is a little surprising,” Westpac Chief Economist Bill Evans said, pointing to a surge in the cost of living and the Reserve Bank hiking by a half percentage point for a fourth straight month to take the cash rate to 2.35%.

“We have only seen sentiment at these low levels in the past during recessions,” Evans said. “The main point of difference between current weak reads and the extreme sentiment lows seen during historical recessions looks to be around labor markets.”

The RBA is in the midst of its sharpest tightening cycle in a generation, raising rates by 2.25 percentage points since May, when the cash rate stood at a record-low 0.1%. Like much of the developed world, Australian policy makers are racing to try to rein in prices and keep inflation expectations anchored.

Notwithstanding September’s gains, the sustained weakness in consumer sentiment is “still deeply troubling,” Evans said. “Confidence is only likely to see sustained gains once there is convincing evidence that the inflation threat is easing and the relentless rise in interest rates is nearing an end.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.